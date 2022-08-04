EOG Resources Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results, Declares $1.50 per Share Special Dividend and Reiterates Unchanged Full-Year 2022 Capital and Oil Volume Plan

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported second quarter 2022 results. The attached supplemental financial tables and schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG's website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors .

Key Financial Results

In millions of USD, except per-share and ratio data









2Q 2022

1Q 2022

2Q 2021

GAAP Total Revenue 7,407

3,983

4,139

Net Income 2,238

390

907

Net Income Per Share 3.81

0.67

1.55

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 2,048

828

1,559

Total Expenditures 1,521

1,144

1,089

Current and Long-Term Debt 5,091

5,099

5,125

Cash and Cash Equivalents 3,073

4,009

3,880

Debt-to-Total Capitalization 18.6 %

19.1 %

19.7 %



Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income 1,614

2,346

1,012

Adjusted Net Income Per Share 2.74

4.00

1.73

CFO before Changes in Working Capital 2,357

3,372

2,001

Capital Expenditures 1,071

1,009

937

Free Cash Flow 1,286

2,363

1,064

Net Debt 2,018

1,090

1,245

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization 8.3 %

4.8 %

5.6 %



Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Declared special dividend of $1.50 per share

per share Earned adjusted net income of $1.6 billion , or $2.74 per share

, or per share Generated $1.3 billion of free cash flow

of free cash flow Oil, NGL and natural gas production above guidance midpoints

Capital expenditures below low end of guidance range

Total per-unit cash operating costs below guidance midpoint

Deployed in-house developed continuous leak detection system

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Volumes and Capital Expenditures

Wellhead Volumes 2Q 2022

2Q 2022 Guidance Midpoint

1Q 2022

2Q 2021 Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod) 464.1

458.5

450.1

448.6 Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld) 201.9

193.0

190.3

138.5 Natural Gas (MMcfd) 1,528

1,465

1,458

1,445 Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed) 920.7

895.7

883.3

828.0

Capital Expenditures ($MM) 1,071

1,200

1,009

937

From Ezra Yacob, Chief Executive Officer

"EOG delivered another quarter of outstanding operating execution. Our second quarter performance is attributable to the dedication and persistence of our employees and the power of our high-quality inventory across our multi-basin portfolio.

"We are adding reserves at lower finding costs and in turn lowering the overall cost base of the company. The Delaware Basin remains the largest area of activity in the company and is delivering exceptional returns. The Eagle Ford also continues to deliver top-tier results while operating at a steady pace. Our emerging South Texas Dorado dry gas play and Powder River Basin Mowry and Niobrara combo plays are contributing to EOG's success today while laying the groundwork for years of future high-return investment. And our robust exploration pipeline of potential new plays promises to further raise the bar on our performance.

"Our performance this year proves that we have emerged from the downturn better than ever. The company is positioned to deliver significant value to shareholders with our low cost structure and increased exposure to oil and natural gas prices with the recent reductions in our hedge position. This is supported by an industry-leading balance sheet and a regular dividend that allow EOG to deliver significant value through the cycle.

"We are well positioned to carry this momentum into 2023. We have offset a significant portion of inflation this year and are working on plans to identify further cost savings next year. We continue to advance new technology and innovative projects to further lower our environmental footprint, such as an EOG-developed continuous leak detection system that is being deployed at our Delaware Basin facilities. Throughout the year and as we begin to plan for 2023 we remain focused on disciplined capital allocation. Our long-term vision is to be among the lowest cost, highest return and lowest emissions producers, playing a significant role in the long-term future of energy."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Performance

Adjusted Earnings per Share 2Q 2022 vs 1Q 2022

Prices and Hedges

Crude oil, NGL and natural gas prices increased significantly in 2Q compared with 1Q. Cash paid for hedge settlements in 2Q increased by $1.8 billion compared with 1Q, of which $1.3 billion related to the early termination of certain contracts.

Volumes

Total company crude oil production in 2Q of 464,100 Bopd was above the high end of the guidance range and 3% more than 1Q. NGL and natural gas production were each above the midpoint of the guidance ranges and increased 6% and 5%, respectively, compared with 1Q. Total company equivalent production increased 4% compared with 1Q.

Per-Unit Costs and Other

Cash operating costs declined to $10.12 per BOE in 2Q compared with $10.24 per BOE in 1Q. Lower lease and well cost was the most significant contributor to the reduction. A higher DD&A rate offset the reduction in cash operating costs. Lower marketing margin (gathering, processing and marketing revenue less marketing costs) and higher taxes other than income reduced earnings from other sources in 2Q compared with 1Q.

Change in Cash 2Q 2022 vs 1Q 2022

Free Cash Flow

EOG generated cash flow from operations before changes in working capital of $2.4 billion in 2Q. The company incurred $1.1 billion of cash capital expenditures, resulting in $1.3 billion of free cash flow.

Dividends and Bolt-on Acquisition

EOG paid $1.5 billion in dividends in 2Q, including $1.1 billion of special dividends. Acquisitions and divestitures in 2Q reduced cash by $0.2 billion, primarily related to a bolt-on acquisition in an exploration area and partially offset by sales of non-core assets.

Second Quarter 2022 Operating Performance

Lease and Well

Per-unit LOE costs declined $0.13 in 2Q compared with 1Q and were within the guidance range. The divestiture of legacy gas assets in the Rocky Mountain area and overall efficiency improvements in the Delaware Basin were the largest contributors to the cost reduction.

Transportation, Gathering and Processing

Per-unit transportation and G&P costs in 2Q were in-line with 1Q and slightly below the guidance midpoints.

General and Administrative

Per-unit G&A costs in 2Q were in-line with 1Q but significantly below the guidance midpoint. A transaction expected to occur in 2Q was not executed.

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Per-unit DD&A costs in 2Q were slightly above the guidance midpoint and increased 2% compared with 1Q. Facility additions and the divestiture of legacy gas assets contributed to the increase.

Special Dividend and Continuous Methane Monitoring

Special Dividend

The Board of Directors today declared a special dividend of $1.50 per share on EOG's common stock. The special dividend will be payable September 29, 2022, to stockholders of record as of September 15, 2022. Consistent with its past practice for the third quarter regular dividend, the Board will consider the quarterly regular dividend in September.

EOG's iSenseSM Continuous Leak Detection System

EOG has been evaluating continuous methane monitoring technology for several years and initiated a pilot project using an EOG-developed system about 18 months ago, named iSenseSM. The company tested iSenseSM against other monitoring solutions in use and available in the market. The testing confirmed that iSenseSM detects methane release events consistent with other commercial systems. iSenseSM is currently deployed in the Delaware Basin covering about 60% of production. The system will be deployed across additional sites in the Delaware Basin and other operating areas over the remainder of 2022 and in 2023.

As an in-house developed system, iSenseSM enables EOG to integrate the data it collects with existing operational data from EOG's other proprietary systems. This allows for the unique ability to analyze production and facility data to conduct root cause analysis, prioritize resources and dispatch repair measures. EOG expects to learn through analysis of the growing data set collected by iSenseSM how to design and build better facilities and continuously improve its infrastructure.

Second Quarter 2022 Results vs Guidance

(Unaudited)















Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod) 2Q 2022 2Q 2022

Guidance

Midpoint Variance 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 United States 463.5 458.0 5.5 449.4 449.7 448.3 446.9 Trinidad 0.6 0.5 0.1 0.7 0.9 1.2 1.7 Other International 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total 464.1 458.5 5.6 450.1 450.6 449.5 448.6 Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) Total 201.9 193.0 8.9 190.3 156.9 157.9 138.5 Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) United States 1,324 1,280 44 1,249 1,328 1,210 1,199 Trinidad 204 185 19 209 206 212 233 Other International 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Total 1,528 1,465 63 1,458 1,534 1,422 1,445

Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) 920.7 895.7 25.0 883.3 863.1 844.4 828.0 Total MMBoe 83.8 81.5 2.3 79.5 79.4 77.7 75.3

Benchmark Price Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl) 108.42



94.38 77.17 70.55 66.06 Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf) 7.17



4.91 5.83 4.01 2.83

Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI ($/Bbl) United States 2.84 2.80 0.04 1.64 1.14 0.33 0.10 Trinidad (10.13) (8.50) (1.63) (10.56) (10.31) (10.36) (9.80)

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI 39.0 % 40.0 % (1.0 %) 42.1 % 52.4 % 53.5 % 44.1 %

Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub ($/Mcf) United States 0.60 0.75 (0.15) 0.90 0.57 0.49 0.16 Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf) Trinidad 3.42 3.40 0.02 3.36 3.48 3.39 3.37

Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM) 1,521



1,144 1,137 962 1,089 Capital Expenditures (non-GAAP) ($MM) 1,071 1,200 (129) 1,009 1,015 891 937

Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe) Lease and Well 3.87 3.80 0.07 4.00 4.09 3.48 3.58 Transportation Costs 2.91 2.95 (0.04) 2.87 2.87 2.82 2.84 Gathering and Processing 1.81 1.90 (0.09) 1.81 1.85 1.87 1.70 General and Administrative 1.53 1.85 (0.32) 1.56 1.75 1.83 1.59 Cash Operating Costs 10.12 10.50 (0.38) 10.24 10.56 10.00 9.71 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 10.87 10.80 0.07 10.65 11.46 11.93 12.13

Expenses ($MM) Exploration and Dry Hole 55 40 15 48 85 48 49 Impairment (GAAP) 91



55 206 82 44 Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))2 55 85 (30) 55 206 69 43 Capitalized Interest 7 8 (1) 8 9 8 8 Net Interest 48 48 0 48 38 48 45

Taxes Other Than Income (% of Wellhead Revenue) 7.3 % 7.0 % 0.3 % 7.4 % 6.8 % 6.8 % 6.9 % Income Taxes Effective Rate 22.3 % 22.5 % (0.2 %) 21.7 % 20.5 % 23.4 % 19.3 % Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM) 745 680 65 573 393 446 313

Third Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Guidance 3

(Unaudited)

See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions. 3Q 2022

Guidance Range FY 2022

Guidance Range 2021

Actual 2020

Actual Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)















United States 456.0 - 465.0 458.0 - 463.0 443.4 408.1 Trinidad 0.0 - 1.0 0.4 - 0.6 1.5 1.0 Other International 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 - 0.0 0.1 0.1 Total 456.0 - 466.0 458.4 - 463.6 445.0 409.2 Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)















Total 180.0 - 210.0 185.0 - 205.0 144.5 136.0 Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)















United States 1,250 - 1,350 1,270 - 1,350 1,210 1,040 Trinidad 135 - 165 175 - 185 217 180 Other International 0 - 0 0 - 0 9 32 Total 1,385 - 1,515 1,445 - 1,535 1,436 1,252 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)















United States 844.3 - 900.0 854.7 - 893.0 789.6 717.5 Trinidad 22.5 - 28.5 29.6 - 31.4 37.7 30.9 Other International 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 - 0.0 1.6 5.4 Total 866.8 - 928.5 884.3 - 924.4 828.9 753.8

















Benchmark Price















Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)











67.96 39.40 Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)











3.85 2.08

















Crude Oil and Condensate Differentials - above (below) WTI4 ($/Bbl) United States 3.00 - 4.00 2.40 - 2.80 0.58 (0.75) Trinidad (10.00) - (8.00) (11.00) - (9.00) (11.70) (9.20) Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI















Total 33.0 % - 43.0 % 36.0 % - 42.0 % 50.5 % 34.0 % Natural Gas Differentials - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub5 ($/Mcf) United States 0.65 - 1.05 0.85 - 1.00 1.03 (0.47) Natural Gas Realizations6 ($/Mcf)















Trinidad 7.00 - 7.60 4.00 - 4.50 3.40 2.57

















Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)











4,255 4,113 Capital Expenditures7 (non-GAAP) ($MM) 1,150 - 1,350 4,300 - 4,700 3,755 3,344

















Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)















Lease and Well 3.50 - 4.20 3.70 - 4.00 3.75 3.85 Transportation Costs 2.70 - 3.10 2.80 - 3.00 2.85 2.66 Gathering and Processing 1.75 - 1.95 1.80 - 1.90 1.85 1.66 General and Administrative 1.90 - 2.20 1.60 - 1.80 1.69 1.75 Cash Operating Costs 9.85 - 11.45 9.90 - 10.70 10.14 9.92 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 10.55 - 11.15 10.65 - 10.95 12.07 12.32

















Expenses ($MM)















Exploration and Dry Hole 45 - 55 170 - 210 225 159 Impairment (GAAP)











376 2,100 Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))2 50 - 90 210 - 290 361 232 Capitalized Interest 5 - 10 25 - 35 33 31 Net Interest 42 - 47 180 - 190 178 205

















Taxes Other Than Income (% of Wellhead Revenue) 6.0 % - 8.0 % 7.0 % - 8.0 % 6.8 % 6.6 % Income Taxes















Effective Rate 20.0 % - 25.0 % 20.0 % - 25.0 % 21.4 % 18.2 % Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM) 410 - 510 2,300 - 2,500 1,393 (61)

Second Quarter 2022 Results Webcast

Friday, August 5, 2022, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time)

Webcast will be available on EOG's website for one year.

http://investors.eogresources.com/Investors

About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Investor Contacts

David Streit 713‐571‐4902

Neel Panchal 713‐571‐4884

Media Contact

Kimberly Ehmer 713‐571‐4676

Endnotes 1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.



2) In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total impairment costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).



3) The forecast items for the third quarter and full year 2022 set forth above for EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) are based on current available information and expectations as of the date of the accompanying press release. EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with the accompanying press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8-K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast.



4) EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month.



5) EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for the last three trading days of the applicable month.



6) The third quarter 2022 realized natural gas price for Trinidad includes a one-time pricing adjustment of approximately $3.50/Mcf for prior-period production following a contract amendment with the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (NGC).



7) The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs, Non-Cash Exchanges and Transactions and exploration costs incurred as operating expenses.

Glossary

Acq Acquisitions ATROR After-tax rate of return Bbl Barrel Bn Billion Boe Barrels of oil equivalent Bopd Barrels of oil per day CAGR Compound annual growth rate Capex Capital expenditures CFO Cash flow provided by operating activities before changes in working capital CO2e Carbon dioxide equivalent DD&A Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Disc Discoveries Divest Divestitures EPS Earnings per share Ext Extensions G&A General and administrative expense G&P Gathering and processing expense GHG Greenhouse gas HH Henry Hub LOE Lease operating expense, or lease and well expense MBbld Thousand barrels of liquids per day MBod Thousand barrels of oil per day MBoe Thousand barrels of oil equivalent MBoed Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day Mcf Thousand cubic feet of natural gas MMBoe Million barrels of oil equivalent MMcfd Million cubic feet of natural gas per day NGLs Natural gas liquids OTP Other than price NYMEX U.S. New York Mercantile Exchange QoQ Quarter over quarter Trans Transportation expense USD United States dollar WTI West Texas Intermediate YoY Year over year $MM Million United States dollars $/Bbl U.S. Dollars per barrel $/Boe U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent $/Mcf U.S. Dollars per thousand cubic feet

This press release may include forward‐looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements and projections regarding EOG's future financial position, operations, performance, business strategy, goals, returns and rates of return, budgets, reserves, levels of production, capital expenditures, costs and asset sales, statements regarding future commodity prices and statements regarding the plans and objectives of EOG's management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. EOG typically uses words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "aims," "ambition," "initiative," "goal," "may," "will," "focused on," "should" and "believe" or the negative of those terms or other variations or comparable terminology to identify its forward-looking statements. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning EOG's future operating results and returns or EOG's ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns and rates of return, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control operating costs and capital expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness, achieve, reach or otherwise meet initiatives, plans, goals, ambitions or targets with respect to emissions, other environmental matters, safety matters or other ESG (environmental/social/governance) matters, or pay and/or increase dividends are forward-looking statements.

Forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Although EOG believes the expectations reflected in its forward‐looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. Moreover, EOG's forward‐looking statements may be affected by known, unknown or currently unforeseen risks, events or circumstances that may be outside EOG's control. Furthermore, this press release and any accompanying disclosures may include or reference certain forward‐looking, non‐GAAP financial measures, such as free cash flow and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, and certain related estimates regarding future performance, results and financial position. Because we provide these measures on a forward‐looking basis, we cannot reliably or reasonably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward‐looking GAAP measures, such as future changes in working capital. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward‐looking, non‐GAAP financial measures to the respective most directly comparable forward‐looking GAAP financial measures. Management believes these forward‐looking, non‐GAAP measures may be a useful tool for the investment community in comparing EOG's forecasted financial performance to the forecasted financial performance of other companies in the industry. Any such forward‐looking measures and estimates are intended to be illustrative only and are not intended to reflect the results that EOG will necessarily achieve for the period(s) presented; EOG's actual results may differ materially from such measures and estimates. Important factors that could cause EOG's actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in EOG's forward‐looking statements include, among others:

the timing, extent and duration of changes in prices for, supplies of, and demand for, crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), natural gas and related commodities;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to acquire or discover additional reserves;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to (i) economically develop its acreage in, (ii) produce reserves and achieve anticipated production levels and rates of return from, (iii) decrease or otherwise control its drilling, completion, operating and capital costs related to, and (iv) maximize reserve recovery from, its existing and future crude oil and natural gas exploration and development projects and associated potential and existing drilling locations;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to market its production of crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas;

security threats, including cybersecurity threats and disruptions to our business and operations from breaches of our information technology systems, physical breaches of our facilities and other infrastructure or breaches of the information technology systems, facilities and infrastructure of third parties with which we transact business;

the availability, proximity and capacity of, and costs associated with, appropriate gathering, processing, compression, storage, transportation, refining, and export facilities;

the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of mineral licenses and leases and governmental and other permits and rights-of-way, and EOG's ability to retain mineral licenses and leases;

the impact of, and changes in, government policies, laws and regulations, including climate change-related regulations, policies and initiatives (for example, with respect to air emissions); tax laws and regulations (including, but not limited to, carbon tax legislation); environmental, health and safety laws and regulations relating to disposal of produced water, drilling fluids and other wastes, hydraulic fracturing and access to and use of water; laws and regulations affecting the leasing of acreage and permitting for oil and gas drilling and the calculation of royalty payments in respect of oil and gas production; laws and regulations imposing additional permitting and disclosure requirements, additional operating restrictions and conditions or restrictions on drilling and completion operations and on the transportation of crude oil and natural gas; laws and regulations with respect to derivatives and hedging activities; and laws and regulations with respect to the import and export of crude oil, natural gas and related commodities;

the impact of climate change-related policies and initiatives at the corporate and/or investor community levels and other potential developments related to climate change, such as (but not limited to) changes in consumer and industrial/commercial behavior, preferences and attitudes with respect to the generation and consumption of energy; increased availability of, and increased consumer and industrial/commercial demand for, competing energy sources (including alternative energy sources); technological advances with respect to the generation, transmission, storage and consumption of energy; alternative fuel requirements; energy conservation measures; decreased demand for, and availability of, services and facilities related to the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, NGLs and natural gas; and negative perceptions of the oil and gas industry and, in turn, reputational risks associated with the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, NGLs and natural gas;

EOG's ability to effectively integrate acquired crude oil and natural gas properties into its operations, fully identify existing and potential problems with respect to such properties and accurately estimate reserves, production and drilling, completing and operating costs with respect to such properties;

the extent to which EOG's third-party-operated crude oil and natural gas properties are operated successfully, economically and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations;

competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for the acquisition of licenses, leases and properties;

the availability and cost of, and competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for, employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials (such as water, sand and tubulars) and services;

the accuracy of reserve estimates, which by their nature involve the exercise of professional judgment and may therefore be imprecise;

weather, including its impact on crude oil and natural gas demand, and weather-related delays in drilling and in the installation and operation (by EOG or third parties) of production, gathering, processing, refining, compression, storage, transportation, and export facilities;

the ability of EOG's customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to EOG and, related thereto, to access the credit and capital markets to obtain financing needed to satisfy their obligations to EOG;

EOG's ability to access the commercial paper market and other credit and capital markets to obtain financing on terms it deems acceptable, if at all, and to otherwise satisfy its capital expenditure requirements;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its completion of planned asset dispositions;

the extent and effect of any hedging activities engaged in by EOG;

the timing and extent of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, global and domestic financial market conditions and global and domestic general economic conditions;

the duration and economic and financial impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic;

geopolitical factors and political conditions and developments around the world (such as the imposition of tariffs or trade or other economic sanctions, political instability and armed conflict), including in the areas in which EOG operates;

the extent to which EOG incurs uninsured losses and liabilities or losses and liabilities in excess of its insurance coverage;

acts of war and terrorism and responses to these acts; and

the other factors described under ITEM 1A, Risk Factors of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by EOG's forward-looking statements may not occur, and, if any of such events do, we may not have anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the duration or extent of their impact on our actual results. Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on any of EOG's forward-looking statements. EOG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose not only "proved" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are estimated to be recoverable with a high degree of confidence), but also "probable" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are as likely as not to be recovered) as well as "possible" reserves (i.e., additional quantities of oil and gas that might be recovered, but with a lower probability than probable reserves). Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and gas recovered. Any reserve or resource estimates provided in this press release that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include "potential" reserves, "resource potential" and/or other estimated reserves or estimated resources not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10‐K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, available from EOG at P.O. Box 4362, Houston, Texas 77210‐4362 (Attn: Investor Relations). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1‐800‐SEC‐0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, reconciliation schedules and definitions for non‐GAAP financial measures can be found on the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

Income Statements

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

2Q 2022

1Q 2022

2Q 2021

YTD 2022

YTD 2021 Operating Revenues and Other

















Crude Oil and Condensate 4,699

3,889

2,699

8,588

4,950 Natural Gas Liquids 777

681

367

1,458

681 Natural Gas 1,000

716

404

1,716

1,029 Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial

Commodity Derivative Contracts (1,377)

(2,820)

(427)

(4,197)

(794) Gathering, Processing and Marketing 2,169

1,469

1,022

3,638

1,870 Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net 97

25

51

122

45 Other, Net 42

23

23

65

52 Total 7,407

3,983

4,139

11,390

7,833



















Operating Expenses

















Lease and Well 324

318

270

642

540 Transportation Costs 244

228

214

472

416 Gathering and Processing Costs 152

144

128

296

267 Exploration Costs 35

45

35

80

68 Dry Hole Costs 20

3

13

23

24 Impairments 91

55

44

146

88 Marketing Costs 2,127

1,283

991

3,410

1,829 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 911

847

914

1,758

1,814 General and Administrative 128

124

120

252

230 Taxes Other Than Income 472

390

239

862

454 Total 4,504

3,437

2,968

7,941

5,730



















Operating Income 2,903

546

1,171

3,449

2,103 Other Income (Expense), Net 27

(1)

(2)

26

(6) Income Before Interest Expense and Income

Taxes 2,930

545

1,169

3,475

2,097 Interest Expense, Net 48

48

45

96

92 Income Before Income Taxes 2,882

497

1,124

3,379

2,005 Income Tax Provision 644

107

217

751

421 Net Income 2,238

390

907

2,628

1,584



















Dividends Declared per Common Share 2.5500

1.7500

1.4125

4.3000

1.8250 Net Income Per Share

















Basic 3.84

0.67

1.56

4.52

2.73 Diluted 3.81

0.67

1.55

4.48

2.72 Average Number of Common Shares

















Basic 583

582

580

582

580 Diluted 588

586

584

587

583

Wellhead Volumes and Prices

(Unaudited)

2Q 2022

2Q 2021

% Change

1Q 2022

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

% Change



























Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes

(MBbld) (A)





















United States 463.5

446.9

4 %

449.4

456.5

437.8

4 % Trinidad 0.6

1.7

-65 %

0.7

0.7

2.0

-65 % Other International (B) —

—





—

—

—



Total 464.1

448.6

3 %

450.1

457.2

439.8

4 %



























Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices

($/Bbl) (C)

























United States $ 111.26

66.16

68 %

$ 96.02

$ 103.80

$ 62.22

67 % Trinidad 98.29

56.26

75 %

83.82

90.33

52.57

72 % Other International (B) —

55.56

-100 %

—

—

42.36

-100 % Composite 111.25

66.12

68 %

96.00

103.78

62.18

67 %





58.02



















Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)

























United States 201.9

138.5

46 %

190.3

196.1

131.5

49 % Total 201.9

138.5

46 %

190.3

196.1

131.5

49 %



























Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices

($/Bbl) (C)

























United States $ 42.28

$ 29.15

45 %

$ 39.77

$ 41.07

$ 28.62

43 % Composite 42.28

29.15

45 %

39.77

41.07

28.62

43 %



























Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)

























United States 1,324

1,199

10 %

1,249

1,287

1,150

12 % Trinidad 204

233

-12 %

209

206

225

-8 % Other International (B) —

13

-100 %

—

—

19

-100 % Total 1,528

1,445

6 %

1,458

1,493

1,394

7 %



























Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (C)

























United States $ 7.77

$ 2.99

160 %

$ 5.81

$ 6.83

$ 4.19

63 % Trinidad 3.42

3.37

2 %

3.36

3.39

3.37

0 % Other International (B) —

5.69

-100 %

—

—

5.67

-100 % Composite 7.19

3.07

134 %

5.46

6.35

4.08

56 %



























Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (D)

























United States 886.1

785.2

13 %

847.8

867.1

761.0

14 % Trinidad 34.6

40.6

-15 %

35.5

35.0

39.5

-11 % Other International (B) —

2.2

-100 %

—

—

3.1

-100 % Total 920.7

828.0

11 %

883.3

902.1

803.6

12 %



























Total MMBoe (D) 83.8

75.3

11 %

79.5

163.3

145.4

12 %





(A)

Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable. (B)

Other International includes EOG's China and Canada operations. The China operations were sold in the second quarter of 2021. (C)

Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022). (D)

Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.

Balance Sheets

In millions of USD, except share data (Unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021 Current Assets





Cash and Cash Equivalents 3,073

5,209 Accounts Receivable, Net 3,735

2,335 Inventories 739

584 Assets from Price Risk Management Activities 1

— Other 605

456 Total 8,153

8,584

Property, Plant and Equipment





Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method) 66,098

67,644 Other Property, Plant and Equipment 4,862

4,753 Total Property, Plant and Equipment 70,960

72,397 Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (42,113)

(43,971) Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 28,847

28,426 Deferred Income Taxes 12

11 Other Assets 1,127

1,215 Total Assets 38,139

38,236

Current Liabilities





Accounts Payable 2,896

2,242 Accrued Taxes Payable 594

518 Dividends Payable 437

436 Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities 79

269 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 1,282

37 Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities 216

240 Other 264

300 Total 5,768

4,042







Long-Term Debt 3,809

5,072 Other Liabilities 2,067

2,193 Deferred Income Taxes 4,183

4,749 Commitments and Contingencies













Stockholders' Equity





Common Stock, $0.01 Par, 1,280,000,000 Shares Authorized and 586,391,670

Shares Issued at June 30, 2022 and 585,521,512 Shares Issued at December

31, 2021 206

206 Additional Paid in Capital 6,128

6,087 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (12)

(12) Retained Earnings 16,028

15,919 Common Stock Held in Treasury, 344,705 Shares at June 30, 2022 and 257,268

Shares at December 31, 2021 (38)

(20) Total Stockholders' Equity 22,312

22,180 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 38,139

38,236

Cash Flows Statements

In millions of USD (Unaudited)

2Q 2022

2Q 2021

1Q 2022

YTD 2022

YTD 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities

















Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash Provided by

Operating Activities:

















Net Income 2,238

907

390

2,628

1,584 Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash

















Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 911

914

847

1,758

1,814 Impairments 91

44

55

146

88 Stock-Based Compensation Expenses 30

31

35

65

66 Deferred Income Taxes (102)

(97)

(465)

(567)

(133) Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (97)

(51)

(25)

(122)

(45) Other, Net (16)

6

6

(10)

13 Dry Hole Costs 20

13

3

23

24 Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts Total Losses 1,377

427

2,820

4,197

794 Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial

Commodity Derivative Contracts (2,114)

(193)

(296)

(2,410)

(223) Other, Net 19

—

2

21

1 Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other

Assets and Liabilities

















Accounts Receivable (522)

(186)

(878)

(1,400)

(494) Inventories (157)

37

(14)

(171)

101 Accounts Payable 259

11

130

389

183 Accrued Taxes Payable (536)

(163)

613

77

80 Other Assets 71

(119)

(213)

(142)

(222) Other Liabilities 433

32

(2,250)

(1,817)

(57) Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated

with Investing Activities 143

(54)

68

211

(145) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 2,048

1,559

828

2,876

3,429 Investing Cash Flows

















Additions to Oil and Gas Properties (1,349)

(968)

(939)

(2,288)

(1,843) Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment (75)

(55)

(70)

(145)

(97) Proceeds from Sales of Assets 110

141

121

231

146 Other Investing Activities (30)

—

—

(30)

— Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated

with Investing Activities (143)

54

(68)

(211)

145 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (1,487)

(828)

(956)

(2,443)

(1,649) Financing Cash Flows

















Long-Term Debt Repayments —

—

—

—

(750) Dividends Paid (1,486)

(239)

(1,023)

(2,509)

(458) Treasury Stock Purchased (15)

(2)

(43)

(58)

(12) Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and Employee

Stock Purchase Plan 13

9

4

17

9 Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities (9)

(9)

(10)

(19)

(18) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (1,497)

(241)

(1,072)

(2,569)

(1,229) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash —

2

—

—

— Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents (936)

492

(1,200)

(2,136)

551 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 4,009

3,388

5,209

5,209

3,329 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 3,073

3,880

4,009

3,073

3,880

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDAX, Net Debt and related statistics.

A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and related discussion is included in the tables on the following pages and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

As further discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non-recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.

EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial and operating results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. As is discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial and operating performance with the financial and operating performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial and operating performance across periods.

The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Long-Term Debt (including Current Portion of Long-Term Debt), Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time – for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)















The following tables adjust the reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets (which are generally (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets) - see "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" below for additional related discussion) and to make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

















2Q 2022

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,882

(644)

2,238

3.81 Adjustments:













Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 1,377

(299)

1,078

1.82 Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (1) (2,114)

459

(1,655)

(2.81) Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (97)

21

(76)

(0.13) Add: Certain Impairments 36

(7)

29

0.05 Adjustments to Net Income (798)

174

(624)

(1.07)















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,084

(470)

1,614

2.74















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)













Basic











583 Diluted











588





















(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the second quarter of 2022, such amount was $2,114 million, of which $1,328 million was related to the early termination of certain contracts. See "Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts" below for further discussion.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

1Q 2022

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 497

(107)

390

0.67 Adjustments:













Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 2,820

(612)

2,208

3.76 Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (296)

64

(232)

(0.40) Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (25)

5

(20)

(0.03) Adjustments to Net Income 2,499

(543)

1,956

3.33















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,996

(650)

2,346

4.00















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)













Basic











582 Diluted











586



2Q 2021

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 1,124

(217)

907

1.55 Adjustments:













Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 427

(93)

334

0.58 Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (193)

42

(151)

(0.26) Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (51)

17

(34)

(0.06) Add: Certain Impairments 1

—

1

— Less: Tax Benefits Related to Exiting Canada Operations —

(45)

(45)

(0.08) Adjustments to Net Income 184

(79)

105

0.18















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,308

(296)

1,012

1.73















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)













Basic











580 Diluted











584



YTD 2022

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 3,379

(751)

2,628

4.48 Adjustments:













Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts 4,197

(911)

3,286

5.59 Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity

Derivative Contracts (1) (2,410)

523

(1,887)

(3.21) Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (122)

26

(96)

(0.16) Add: Certain Impairments 36

(7)

29

0.05 Adjustments to Net Income 1,701

(369)

1,332

2.27















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 5,080

(1,120)

3,960

6.75















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)













Basic











582 Diluted











587





















(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the first six months of 2022, such amount was $2,410 million, of which $1,328 million was related to the early termination of certain contracts. See "Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts" below for further discussion.



YTD 2021

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,005

(421)

1,584

2.72 Adjustments:













Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts 794

(174)

620

1.07 Net Cash Payments from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts (223)

49

(174)

(0.30) Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (45)

16

(29)

(0.05) Add: Certain Impairments 2

—

2

— Less: Tax Benefits Related to Exiting Canada Operations —

(45)

(45)

(0.08) Adjustments to Net Income 528

(154)

374

0.64















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,533

(575)

1,958

3.36















Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)













Basic











580 Diluted











583

Adjusted Net Income Per Share

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)







1Q 2022 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



4.00







Realized Price





2Q 2022 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe 77.29



Less: 1Q 2022 Composite Average Welhead Revenue per Boe (66.50)



Subtotal 10.79



Multiplied by: 2Q 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 83.8



Total Change in Revenue 904



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 23%) (208)



Change in Net Income 696



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



1.18







Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 2Q 2022 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial

Commodity Derivative Contracts (2,114)



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) 459



After Tax - (a) (1,655)



1Q 2022 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial

Commodity Derivative Contracts (296)



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) 64



After Tax - (b) (232)



Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) (1,423)



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(2.42)







Wellhead Volumes





2Q 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 83.8



Less: 1Q 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (79.5)



Subtotal 4.3



Multiplied by: 2Q 2022 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (Including

Total Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil

Equivalent" schedule) 48.79



Change in Revenue 209



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 23%) (48)



Change in Net Income 161



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.27





















Operating Cost per Boe











1Q 2022 Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration

Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"

schedule) 27.70









Less: 1Q 2022 Taxes Other Than Income (4.91)









Less: 2Q 2022 Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total

Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil

Equivalent" schedule) (28.50)









Add: 2Q 2022 Taxes Other Than Income 5.63









Subtotal (0.08)









Multiplied by: 2Q 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 83.8









Change in Before-Tax Net Income (7)









Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 23%) 2









Change in Net Income (5)









Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.01)



















Other (1)



(0.28)



















2Q 2022 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



2.74



















2Q 2022 Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP) - Diluted 588



























(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the effect of changes in the effective income tax rate.

Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow

In millions of USD (Unaudited)



















The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing Activities and certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the total capital expenditures (Non-GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry. To further the comparability of EOG's financial results with those of EOG's peer companies and other companies in the industry, EOG now utilizes Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP), instead of Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP), in calculating its Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP). Accordingly, Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 have been calculated on such basis, and the calculations of Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for each of the prior periods shown have been revised and conformed.





















2Q 2022

1Q 2022

4Q 2021

3Q 2021

2Q 2021



















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 2,048

828

3,166

2,196

1,559



















Adjustments:

















Changes in Components of Working Capital and

Other Assets and Liabilities

















Accounts Receivable 522

878

182

145

186 Inventories 157

14

108

6

(37) Accounts Payable (259)

(130)

(341)

68

(11) Accrued Taxes Payable 536

(613)

(26)

(206)

163 Other Assets (71)

213

81

(167)

119 Other Liabilities (433)

2,250

(201)

260

(32) Changes in Components of Working Capital

Associated with Investing Activities (143)

(68)

100

(45)

54 Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital

(Non-GAAP) 2,357

3,372

3,069

2,257

2,001



















Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital

(Non-GAAP) 2,357

3,372

3,069

2,257

2,001 Less:

















Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a) (1,071)

(1,009)

(1,015)

(891)

(937) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 1,286

2,363

2,054

1,366

1,064



















(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):





















2Q 2022

1Q 2022

4Q 2021

3Q 2021

2Q 2021



















Total Expenditures (GAAP) 1,521

1,144

1,137

962

1,089 Less:

















Asset Retirement Costs (43)

(27)

(71)

(8)

(31) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved

Properties (21)

(58)

(8)

(15)

— Non-Cash Finance Leases —

—

—

—

— Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (351)

(5)

(1)

(4)

(86) Exploration Costs (35)

(45)

(42)

(44)

(35) Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) 1,071

1,009

1,015

891

937

Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow

(Continued)

In millions of USD (Unaudited)

































YTD 2022

YTD 2021



















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)











2,876

3,429



















Adjustments:

















Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities











Accounts Receivable











1,400

494 Inventories











171

(101) Accounts Payable











(389)

(183) Accrued Taxes Payable











(77)

(80) Other Assets











142

222 Other Liabilities











1,817

57 Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities





(211)

145 Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP)





5,729

3,983



















Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP)





5,729

3,983 Less:

















Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a)











(2,080)

(1,849) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)











3,649

2,134



















(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):

































YTD 2022

YTD 2021



















Total Expenditures (GAAP)











2,665

2,156 Less:

















Asset Retirement Costs











(70)

(48) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties





(79)

(22) Non-Cash Finance Leases











—

(74) Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties











(356)

(95) Exploration Costs











(80)

(68) Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP)











2,080

1,849

Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow

(Continued)

In millions of USD (Unaudited)













FY 2021

FY 2020

FY 2019











Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 8,791

5,008

8,163











Adjustments:









Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities









Accounts Receivable 821

(467)

92 Inventories 13

(123)

(90) Accounts Payable (456)

795

(169) Accrued Taxes Payable (312)

49

(40) Other Assets 136

(325)

(358) Other Liabilities 116

(8)

57 Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing

Activities 200

(75)

115 Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net Receivable —

113

239 Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP) 9,309

4,967

8,009











Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP) 9,309

4,967

8,009 Less:









Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a) (3,755)

(3,344)

(6,094) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 5,554

1,623

1,915











(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):











Total Expenditures (GAAP) 4,255

4,113

6,900 Less:









Asset Retirement Costs (127)

(117)

(186) Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and Equipment —

—

(2) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (45)

(197)

(98) Non-Cash Finance Leases (74)

(174)

— Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (100)

(135)

(380) Exploration Costs (154)

(146)

(140) Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) 3,755

3,344

6,094













Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow

(Continued)

In millions of USD (Unaudited)













FY 2018

FY 2017

FY 2016











Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 7,769

4,265

2,359











Adjustments:









Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities









Accounts Receivable 368

392

233 Inventories 395

175

(171) Accounts Payable (439)

(324)

74 Accrued Taxes Payable 92

64

(93) Other Assets 125

659

41 Other Liabilities (11)

90

16 Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing

Activities (301)

(90)

156 Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net (Payable) Receivable 149

(513)

— Excess Tax Benefits from Stock-Based Compensation —

—

30 Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP) 8,147

4,718

2,645











Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP) 8,147

4,718

2,645 Less:









Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a) (6,023)

(4,083)

(2,581) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 2,124

635

64











(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):











Total Expenditures (GAAP) 6,706

4,613

6,554 Less:









Asset Retirement Costs (70)

(56)

20 Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and Equipment (1)

—

(17) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (291)

(256)

(3,102) Non-Cash Finance Leases (48)

—

— Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (124)

(73)

(749) Exploration Costs (149)

(145)

(125) Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) 6,023

4,083

2,581













Total Expenditures

In millions of USD (Unaudited)





























2Q

2022

1Q

2022

4Q

2021

3Q

2021

2Q

2021

YTD

2022

YTD

2021



























Exploration and Development Drilling 866

813

767

653

711

1,679

1,444 Facilities 90

109

118

100

105

199

187 Leasehold Acquisitions 34

64

21

90

46

98

104 Property Acquisitions 351

5

1

4

86

356

95 Capitalized Interest 7

8

9

9

7

15

15 Subtotal 1,348

999

916

856

955

2,347

1,845 Exploration Costs 35

45

42

44

35

80

68 Dry Hole Costs 20

3

43

4

13

23

24 Exploration and Development

Expenditures 1,403

1,047

1,001

904

1,003

2,450

1,937 Asset Retirement Costs 43

27

71

8

31

70

48 Total Exploration and Development

Expenditures 1,446

1,074

1,072

912

1,034

2,520

1,985 Other Property, Plant and Equipment 75

70

65

50

55

145

171 Total Expenditures 1,521

1,144

1,137

962

1,089

2,665

2,156

Total Expenditures

(Continued)

In millions of USD (Unaudited)

























FY 2021

FY 2020

FY 2019

FY 2018

FY 2017

FY 2016























Exploration and Development Drilling 2,864

2,664

4,951

4,935

3,132

1,957 Facilities 405

347

629

625

575

375 Leasehold Acquisitions 215

265

276

488

427

3,217 Property Acquisitions 100

135

380

124

73

749 Capitalized Interest 33

31

38

24

27

31 Subtotal 3,617

3,442

6,274

6,196

4,234

6,329 Exploration Costs 154

146

140

149

145

125 Dry Hole Costs 71

13

28

5

5

11 Exploration and Development Expenditures 3,842

3,601

6,442

6,350

4,384

6,465 Asset Retirement Costs 127

117

186

70

56

(20) Total Exploration and Development Expenditures 3,969

3,718

6,628

6,420

4,440

6,445 Other Property, Plant and Equipment 286

395

272

286

173

109 Total Expenditures 4,255

4,113

6,900

6,706

4,613

6,554

EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX

In millions of USD (Unaudited)









The following table adjusts the reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Earnings Before Interest Expense, Net, Income Taxes (Income Tax Provision (Benefit)), Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Impairments (EBITDAX) (Non-GAAP) and further adjusts such amount to reflect actual Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts by eliminating the unrealized Mark-to-Market (MTM) (Gains) Losses from these transactions and to eliminate the (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions (Net). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to add back Interest Expense, Net, Income Taxes (Income Tax Provision (Benefit)), Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Impairments and further adjust such amount to match realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.











2Q 2022 2Q 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021









Net Income (GAAP) 2,238 907 2,628 1,584









Adjustments:







Interest Expense, Net 48 45 96 92 Income Tax Provision 644 217 751 421 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 911 914 1,758 1,814 Exploration Costs 35 35 80 68 Dry Hole Costs 20 13 23 24 Impairments 91 44 146 88 EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) 3,987 2,175 5,482 4,091 Losses on MTM Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 1,377 427 4,197 794 Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts (2,114) (193) (2,410) (223) Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (97) (51) (122) (45)









Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) 3,153 2,358 7,147 4,617









Definitions







EBITDAX - Earnings Before Interest Expense, Net; Income Tax Provision (Benefit); Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization; Exploration Costs; Dry Hole Costs; and Impairments

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)







The following tables reconcile Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.









June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022







Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 22,312

21,540







Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 5,091

5,099 Less: Cash (3,073)

(4,009) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 2,018

1,090







Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 27,403

26,639







Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 24,330

22,630







Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 18.6 %

19.1 %







Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 8.3 %

4.8 %

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)

















December 31,

2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 22,180

21,765

20,881

20,762















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 5,109

5,117

5,125

5,133 Less: Cash (5,209)

(4,293)

(3,880)

(3,388) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) (100)

824

1,245

1,745















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 27,289

26,882

26,006

25,895















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 22,080

22,589

22,126

22,507















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 18.7 %

19.0 %

19.7 %

19.8 %















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] -0.5 %

3.6 %

5.6 %

7.8 %

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)

















December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 20,302

20,148

20,388

21,471















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 5,816

5,721

5,724

5,222 Less: Cash (3,329)

(3,066)

(2,417)

(2,907) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 2,487

2,655

3,307

2,315















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 26,118

25,869

26,112

26,693















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 22,789

22,803

23,695

23,786















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 22.3 %

22.1 %

21.9 %

19.6 %















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 10.9 %

11.6 %

14.0 %

9.7 %

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 21,641

21,124

20,630

19,904















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 5,175

5,177

5,179

6,081 Less: Cash (2,028)

(1,583)

(1,160)

(1,136) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 3,147

3,594

4,019

4,945















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 26,816

26,301

25,809

25,985















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 24,788

24,718

24,649

24,849















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 19.3 %

19.7 %

20.1 %

23.4 %















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 12.7 %

14.5 %

16.3 %

19.9 %

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018













Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 19,364

18,538

17,452

16,841















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 6,083

6,435

6,435

6,435 Less: Cash (1,556)

(1,274)

(1,008)

(816) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 4,527

5,161

5,427

5,619















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 25,447

24,973

23,887

23,276















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 23,891

23,699

22,879

22,460















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 23.9 %

25.8 %

26.9 %

27.6 %















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 18.9 %

21.8 %

23.7 %

25.0 %

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)

December 31, 2017

September 30, 2017

June 30, 2017

March 31, 2017













Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 16,283

13,922

13,902

13,928















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 6,387

6,387

6,987

6,987 Less: Cash (834)

(846)

(1,649)

(1,547) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 5,553

5,541

5,338

5,440















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 22,670

20,309

20,889

20,915















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 21,836

19,463

19,240

19,368















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 28.2 %

31.4 %

33.4 %

33.4 %















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 25.4 %

28.5 %

27.7 %

28.1 %

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)

December 31,

2016

September 30,

2016

June 30, 2016

March 31, 2016

December 31, 2015

















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 13,982

11,798

12,057

12,405

12,943



















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 6,986

6,986

6,986

6,986

6,656 Less: Cash (1,600)

(1,049)

(780)

(668)

(719) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 5,386

5,937

6,206

6,318

5,937



















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 20,968

18,784

19,043

19,391

19,599



















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 19,368

17,735

18,263

18,723

18,880



















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 33.3 %

37.2 %

36.7 %

36.0 %

34.0 %



















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 27.8 %

33.5 %

34.0 %

33.7 %

31.4 %

Reserve Replacement Cost Data



In millions of USD, except reserves and ratio data (Unaudited)



















The following table reconciles Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) to Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP) and Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP), as used in the calculation of Reserve Replacement Costs per Boe. There are numerous ways that industry participants present Reserve Replacement Costs, including "Drilling Only" and "All-In", which reflect total exploration and development expenditures divided by total net proved reserve additions from extensions and discoveries only, or from all sources. Combined with Reserve Replacement, these statistics (and the non-GAAP measures used in calculating such statistics) provide management and investors with an indication of the results of the current year capital investment program. Reserve Replacement Cost statistics (and the non-GAAP measures used in calculating such statistics) are widely recognized and reported by industry participants and are used by EOG management and other third parties for comparative purposes within the industry. Please note that the actual cost of adding reserves will vary from the reported statistics due to timing differences in reserve bookings and capital expenditures. Accordingly, some analysts use three or five year averages of reported statistics, while others prefer to estimate future costs. EOG has not included future capital costs to develop proved undeveloped reserves in exploration and development expenditures.





















2021

2020

2019

2018



















Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) 3,969

3,718

6,628

6,420

Less: Asset Retirement Costs (127)

(117)

(186)

(70)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (45)

(197)

(98)

(291)

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (100)

(135)

(380)

(124)

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-

GAAP) - (a) 3,697

3,269

5,964

5,935



















Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) 3,969

3,718

6,628

6,420

Less: Asset Retirement Costs (127)

(117)

(186)

(70)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (45)

(197)

(98)

(291)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (5)

(15)

(52)

(71)

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (b) 3,792

3,389

6,292

5,988



















Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)















Revisions Due to Price - (c) 194

(278)

(60)

35

Revisions Other Than Price (308)

(89)

—

(40)

Purchases in Place 9

10

17

12

Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions - (d) 952

564

750

670

Total Proved Reserve Additions - (e) 847

207

707

677

Sales in Place (11)

(31)

(5)

(11)

Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources 836

176

702

666



















Production 309

285

301

265



















Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe)















Total Drilling, Before Revisions - (a / d) 3.88

5.79

7.95

8.86

All-in Total, Net of Revisions - (b / e) 4.48

16.32

8.90

8.85

All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price - (b / ( e - c)) 5.81

6.98

8.21

9.33

Reserve Replacement Cost Data

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except reserves and ratio data (Unaudited)



















2017

2016

2015

2014



















Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) 4,440

6,445

4,928

7,905

Less: Asset Retirement Costs (56)

20

(53)

(196)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (256)

(3,102)

—

—

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (73)

(749)

(481)

(139)

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-

GAAP) - (a) 4,055

2,614

4,394

7,570



















Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) 4,440

6,445

4,928

7,905

Less: Asset Retirement Costs (56)

20

(53)

(196)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (256)

(3,102)

—

—

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (26)

(732)

—

—

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (b) 4,102

2,631

4,875

7,709



















Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)















Revisions Due to Price - (c) 154

(101)

(574)

52

Revisions Other Than Price 48

253

107

49

Purchases in Place 2

42

56

14

Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions - (d) 421

209

246

519

Total Proved Reserve Additions - (e) 625

403

(165)

634

Sales in Place (21)

(168)

(4)

(36)

Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources 604

235

(169)

598



















Production 224

206

210

220



















Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe)















Total Drilling, Before Revisions - (a / d) 9.64

12.51

17.87

14.58

All-in Total, Net of Revisions - (b / e) 6.56

6.52

(29.63)

12.16

All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price - (b / ( e - c)) 8.71

5.22

11.91

13.25





































Definitions

$/Boe U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent MMBoe Million barrels of oil equivalent

Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts

EOG accounts for financial commodity derivative contracts using the mark-to-market accounting method.

Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's financial commodity derivative contracts settled during the period from January 1, 2022 to July 29, 2022 (closed) and outstanding as of July 29, 2022.

Crude Oil Financial Price Swap Contracts









Contracts Sold

Contracts Purchased Period

Settlement Index

Volume (MBbld)

Weighted

Average Price ($/Bbl)

Volume

(MBbld)

Weighted

Average Price

($/Bbl) January - March 2022 (closed)

NYMEX WTI

140

$ 65.58

—

$ — April - June 2022 (closed)

NYMEX WTI

140

65.62

—

— July 2022 (closed)

NYMEX WTI

140

65.59

—

— August - September 2022

NYMEX WTI

140

65.59

—

— October - December 2022 (closed) (1)

NYMEX WTI

53

66.11

—

— October - December 2022

NYMEX WTI

87

65.41

87

88.85 January - February 2023 (closed) (1)

NYMEX WTI

7

69.51

—

— January - February 2023

NYMEX WTI

143

67.84

6

102.26 March 2023 (closed) (1)

NYMEX WTI

37

67.35

—

— March 2023

NYMEX WTI

113

68.11

6

102.26 April - May 2023 (closed) (1)

NYMEX WTI

29

68.28

—

— April - May 2023

NYMEX WTI

91

67.63

2

98.15 June 2023 (closed) (1)

NYMEX WTI

118

67.77

—

— June 2023

NYMEX WTI

2

69.10

2

98.15 July - September 2023 (closed) (1)

NYMEX WTI

100

70.15

—

— October - December 2023 (closed) (1)

NYMEX WTI

69

69.41

—

—





(1) In the second quarter of 2022, EOG executed the early termination provision granting EOG the right to terminate certain of its October 2022 - December 2023 crude oil financial price swap contracts which were open at that time. EOG paid net cash of $593 million for the settlement of these contracts.

Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts

(Continued)

Crude Oil Basis Swap Contracts







Contracts Sold Period

Settlement Index

Volume (MBbld)

Weighted Average

Price Differential

($/Bbl) January - August 2022 (closed)

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

125

$ 0.15 September - December 2022

NYMEX WTI Roll Differential (1)

125

0.15





(1) This settlement index is used to fix the differential in pricing between the NYMEX calendar month average and the physical crude oil delivery month.

Natural Gas Financial Price Swap Contracts









Contracts Sold Period

Settlement Index

Volume (MMBtud in

thousands)

Weighted Average Price

($/MMBtu) January - August 2022 (closed)

NYMEX Henry Hub

725

$ 3.57 September 2022

NYMEX Henry Hub

725

3.57 October - December 2022 (closed) (1)

NYMEX Henry Hub

425

3.05 October - December 2022

NYMEX Henry Hub

300

4.32 January - December 2023 (closed) (1)

NYMEX Henry Hub

425

3.05 January - December 2023

NYMEX Henry Hub

300

3.36 January - December 2024

NYMEX Henry Hub

725

3.07 January - December 2025

NYMEX Henry Hub

725

3.07





(1) In the second quarter of 2022, EOG executed the early termination provision granting EOG the right to terminate certain of its October 2022 - December 2023 natural gas financial price swap contracts which were open at that time. EOG paid net cash of $735 million for the settlement of these contracts.

Natural Gas Basis Swap Contracts









Contracts Sold Period

Settlement Index

Volume (MMBtud in

thousands)

Weighted Average Price

Differential

($/MMBtu) January - July 2022 (closed)

NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)

210

$ (0.01) August - December 2022

NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)

210

(0.01) January - December 2023

NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)

135

(0.01) January - December 2024

NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)

10

0.00 January - December 2025

NYMEX Henry Hub HSC Differential (1)

10

0.00





(1) This settlement index is used to fix the differential between pricing at the Houston Ship Channel and NYMEX Henry Hub prices.

Glossary: $/Bbl Dollars per barrel $/MMBtu Dollars per million British Thermal Units Bbl Barrel EOG EOG Resources, Inc. HSC Houston Ship Channel MBbld Thousand barrels per day MMBtu Million British Thermal Units MMBtud Million British Thermal Units per day NGL Natural Gas Liquids NYMEX New York Mercantile Exchange WTI West Texas Intermediate

Direct After-Tax Rate of Return

The calculation of EOG's direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) with respect to EOG's capital expenditure program for a particular play or well is based on the estimated recoverable reserves ("net" to EOG's interest) for all wells in such play or such well (as the case may be), the estimated net present value (NPV) of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which we utilize certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and EOG's direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring (as the case may be) such wells or well (as the case may be). As such, EOG's direct ATROR with respect to our capital expenditures for a particular play or well cannot be calculated from our consolidated financial statements.



Direct ATROR

Based on Cash Flow and Time Value of Money

- Estimated future commodity prices and operating costs

- Costs incurred to drill, complete and equip a well, including wellsite facilities and flowback

Excludes Indirect Capital

- Gathering and Processing and other Midstream

- Land, Seismic, Geological and Geophysical

- Offsite Production Facilities





Payback ~12 Months on 100% Direct ATROR Wells

First Five Years ~1/2 Estimated Ultimate Recovery Produced but ~3/4 of NPV Captured





Return on Equity / Return on Capital Employed

Based on GAAP Accrual Accounting

Includes All Indirect Capital and Growth Capital for Infrastructure

- Eagle Ford, Bakken, Permian, Powder River Basin and Dorado Facilities

- Gathering and Processing

Includes Legacy Gas Capital and Capital from Mature Wells



ROCE & ROE

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)















The following tables reconcile Interest Expense, Net (GAAP), Net Income (Loss) (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE) calculations. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Adjusted Net Income, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE and ROE calculations. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

















2021

2020

2019

2018















Interest Expense, Net (GAAP) 178

205

185

245 Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 21%) (37)

(43)

(39)

(51) After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) 141

162

146

194















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b) 4,664

(605)

2,735

3,419 Adjustments to Net Income (Loss), Net of Tax (See Below Detail) (1) 364

1,455

158

(201) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) - (c) 5,028

850

2,893

3,218















Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) 22,180

20,302

21,641

19,364















Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e) 21,241

20,972

20,503

17,824















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) 5,109

5,816

5,175

6,083 Less: Cash (5,209)

(3,329)

(2,028)

(1,556) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) (100)

2,487

3,147

4,527















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) 27,289

26,118

26,816

25,447















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) 22,080

22,789

24,788

23,891















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h) 22,435

23,789

24,340

22,864















Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)













Calculated Using GAAP Net Income (Loss) - [(a) + (b)] / (h) (Non-

GAAP) 21.4 %

-1.9 %

11.8 %

15.8 % Calculated Using Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - [(a) + (c)] / (h)

(Non-GAAP) 23.0 %

4.3 %

12.5 %

14.9 %















Return on Equity (ROE)













Calculated Using GAAP Net Income (Loss) - (b) / (e) (GAAP) 22.0 %

-2.9 %

13.3 %

19.2 % Calculated Using Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - (c) / (e) (Non-

GAAP) 23.7 %

4.1 %

14.1 %

18.1 %















* Average for the current and immediately preceding year































ROCE & ROE

(Continued)

(1) Detail of adjustments to Net Income (Loss) (GAAP):





Before Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After Tax Year Ended December 31, 2021













Adjustments:













Add: Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact



514

(112)

402 Add: Certain Impairments



15

—

15 Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net



(17)

9

(8) Less: Tax Benefits Related to Exiting Canada Operations



—

(45)

(45) Total



512

(148)

364















Year Ended December 31, 2020













Adjustments:













Add: Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact



(74)

16

(58) Add: Certain Impairments



1,868

(392)

1,476 Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net



47

(10)

37 Total



1,841

(386)

1,455















Year Ended December 31, 2019













Adjustments:













Add: Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact



51

(11)

40 Add: Certain Impairments



275

(60)

215 Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net



(124)

27

(97) Total



202

(44)

158















Year Ended December 31, 2018













Adjustments:













Add: Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact



(93)

20

(73) Add: Certain Impairments



153

(34)

119 Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net



(175)

38

(137) Less: Tax Reform Impact



—

(110)

(110) Total



(115)

(86)

(201)

ROCE & ROE

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)



















The following tables reconcile Interest Expense, Net (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE) calculations. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.





























2017

2016

2015



















Interest Expense, Net (GAAP)







274

282

237 Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)







(96)

(99)

(83) After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)







178

183

154



















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b)







2,583

(1,097)

(4,525)



















Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)







16,283

13,982

12,943



















Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e)







15,133

13,463

15,328



















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)







6,387

6,986

6,655 Less: Cash







(834)

(1,600)

(719) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)







5,553

5,386

5,936



















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)







22,670

20,968

19,598



















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)







21,836

19,368

18,879



















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h)







20,602

19,124

20,206



















Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

















Calculated Using GAAP Net Income (Loss) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

(Non-GAAP)







13.4 %

-4.8 %

-21.6 %



















Return on Equity (ROE)

















Calculated Using GAAP Net Income (Loss) - (b) / (e) (GAAP)







17.1 %

-8.1 %

-29.5 %



















* Average for the current and immediately preceding year

















ROCE & ROE

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)

























2014

2013

2012

2011



















Interest Expense, Net (GAAP)



201

235

214



Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)



(70)

(82)

(75)



After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)



131

153

139























Net Income (GAAP) - (b)



2,915

2,197

570























Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)



17,713

15,418

13,285

12,641



















Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e)



16,566

14,352

12,963























Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)



5,906

5,909

6,312

5,009 Less: Cash



(2,087)

(1,318)

(876)

(616) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)



3,819

4,591

5,436

4,393



















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)



23,619

21,327

19,597

17,650



















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)



21,532

20,009

18,721

17,034



















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h)



20,771

19,365

17,878























Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

















Calculated Using GAAP Net Income - [(a) + (b)] / (h) (Non-

GAAP)



14.7 %

12.1 %

4.0 %























Return on Equity (ROE)

















Calculated Using GAAP Net Income - (b) / (e) (GAAP)



17.6 %

15.3 %

4.4 %























* Average for the current and immediately preceding year

















Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent