EOG Resources Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported second quarter 2023 results.

Key Financial Results

In millions of USD, except per-share, per-Boe and ratio data













GAAP 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022

Total Revenue 5,573 6,044 6,719 7,593 7,407

Net Income 1,553 2,023 2,277 2,854 2,238

Net Income Per Share 2.66 3.45 3.87 4.86 3.81

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 2,277 3,255 3,444 4,773 2,048

Total Expenditures 1,664 1,717 1,535 1,410 1,521

Current and Long-Term Debt 3,814 3,820 5,078 5,084 5,091

Cash and Cash Equivalents 4,764 5,018 5,972 5,272 3,073

Debt-to-Total Capitalization 12.7 % 13.1 % 17.0 % 17.6 % 18.6 %

Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe) 10.03 10.59 10.82 10.89 10.12

General and Administrative Costs ($/Boe) 1.61 1.71 1.87 1.92 1.53









Non - GAAP





Adjusted Net Income 1,457 1,578 1,941 2,179 1,614

Adjusted Net Income Per Share 2.49 2.69 3.30 3.71 2.74

CFO before Changes in Working Capital 2,563 2,559 3,091 3,432 2,357

Capital Expenditures 1,521 1,489 1,361 1,166 1,071

Free Cash Flow 1,042 1,070 1,730 2,266 1,286

Net Debt (950) (1,198) (894) (188) 2,018

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (3.8 %) (4.9 %) (3.7 %) (0.8 %) 8.3 %

Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe)1 10.03 10.59 10.82 10.70 10.12

General and Administrative Costs ($/Boe)1 1.61 1.71 1.87 1.73 1.53



Second Quarter Highlights

Earned adjusted net income of $1.5 billion , or $2.49 per share

, or per share Generated $1.0 billion of free cash flow

of free cash flow Declared regular quarterly dividend of $0.825 per share

per share Repurchased $300 million of shares during the second quarter

of shares during the second quarter Oil, NGL, and natural gas production above guidance midpoints

Capital expenditures, per-unit cash operating costs, and per-unit DD&A below guidance midpoints

Volumes and Capital Expenditures





2Q 2023









2Q 2023 Guidance

Midpoint 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022

Wellhead Volumes













Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod) 476.6 472.6 457.7 465.6 465.1 464.1

Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld) 215.7 212.0 212.2 189.0 209.3 201.9

Natural Gas (MMcfd) 1,668 1,635 1,639 1,527 1,469 1,528

Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed) 970.3 957.1 943.0 909.1 919.2 920.7









Capital Expenditures ($MM) 1,521 1,650 1,489 1,361 1,166 1,071



Regular Dividend and Second Quarter Share Repurchases

The Board of Directors today declared a dividend of $0.825 per share on EOG's common stock. The dividend will be payable October 31, 2023, to stockholders of record as of October 17, 2023. The indicated annual rate is $3.30 per share.

During the second quarter, the company repurchased 2.8 million shares for $300 million under its share repurchase authorization, at an average purchase price of approximately $108 per share.

Year-to-date, the company repurchased 5.7 million shares for $610 million under its share repurchase authorization, at an average purchase price of approximately $107 per share. EOG has approximately $4.4 billion remaining on its current share buyback authorization.

From Ezra Yacob, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

"EOG delivered another quarter of exceptional operating performance with production volumes, capital expenditures, and cash operating costs all better than expected. Results through the first half of the year reflect consistent operating execution across our multi-basin portfolio to lower costs and generate free cash flow.

"EOG remains committed to returning cash to our shareholders. We paid our peer-leading regular dividend and repurchased shares with strong free cash flow during the quarter. To date, we have already committed to returning more than 60% of expected free cash flow in 2023 to shareholders, with the potential to return additional cash over the balance of the year.

"Along with strong performance in the Delaware Basin and Eagle Ford, we are pleased by the outstanding progress across our emerging plays. The South Texas Dorado, Southern Powder River Basin, and Ohio Utica Combo are achieving significant operational improvements, driving lower costs and supporting higher returns. EOG is performing better than ever, with the benefits of our multi-basin portfolio providing a clear runway to drive further improvements and value for our shareholders."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Performance

Prices

Crude oil, NGL, and natural gas prices declined in 2Q compared with 1Q

Volumes

Total 2Q oil production of 476,600 Bopd was above the midpoint of the guidance range and up 4% from 1Q, reflecting a planned change in activity mix

NGL and natural gas production were each above the midpoint of the guidance range and up 2% from 1Q

Total company equivalent production increased 3% from 1Q

Per-Unit Costs

LOE, transportation, gathering and processing, and G&A costs decreased in 2Q compared with 1Q, while DD&A expenses increased

Hedges

Mark-to-market hedge gains decreased, lowering GAAP earnings per share in 2Q compared with 1Q

Lower cash paid to settle hedges partially offset the impact of lower commodity prices on adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share

Free Cash Flow

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital was $2.56 billion

EOG incurred $1.52 billion of capital expenditures

of capital expenditures This resulted in $1.04 billion of free cash flow

Cash Return and Working Capital

Paid $480 million in regular dividends

in regular dividends Repurchased $300 million of stock

of stock Changes in working capital accounted for $540 million of the decrease in cash

Second Quarter 2023 Operating Performance

Lease and Well

Per-unit lease and well costs decreased in 2Q compared with 1Q and were below the guidance midpoint primarily due to decreased workovers and fuel-related expenses.

Transportation; Gathering and Processing

Per-unit transportation and G&P costs declined in 2Q and were below the guidance midpoints primarily due to oil transportation optimization, higher in-basin NGL sales, and lower fuel costs.

General and Administrative

Per-unit G&A costs declined in 2Q and were below the guidance midpoint primarily due to lower third-party service expenses.

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

Per-unit DD&A costs increased in 2Q compared with 1Q but were below the guidance midpoint due to well mix.

Second Quarter 2023 Results vs Guidance

(Unaudited)

See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.







2Q 2023













2Q 2023

Guidance Midpoint Variance 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)







United States 476.0

472.0 4.0 457.1 465.1 464.6 463.5

Trinidad 0.6

0.6 0.0 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.6

Other International 0.0

0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Total 476.6

472.6 4.0 457.7 465.6 465.1 464.1

Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)







Total 215.7

212.0 3.7 212.2 189.0 209.3 201.9

Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)







United States 1,513

1,490 23 1,475 1,378 1,306 1,324

Trinidad 155

145 10 164 149 163 204

Other International 0

0 0 0 0 0 0

Total 1,668

1,635 33 1,639 1,527 1,469 1,528











Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) 970.3

957.1 13.2 943.0 909.1 919.2 920.7

Total MMBoe 88.3

87.1 1.2 84.9 83.6 84.6 83.8











Benchmark Price







Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl) 73.75





76.11 82.63 91.64 108.42

Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf) 2.09





3.43 6.27 8.18 7.17











Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI3 ($/Bbl)







United States 1.23

0.70 0.53 1.16 3.05 4.41 2.84

Trinidad (8.87)

(9.50) 0.63 (7.13) (7.42) (6.66) (10.13)

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI







Total 28.3 %

29.0 % (0.7 %) 33.7 % 34.6 % 39.3 % 39.0 %

Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub4 ($/Mcf)







United States (0.02)

0.00 (0.02) 0.04 (0.15) 1.17 0.60

Natural Gas Realizations5 ($/Mcf)







Trinidad 3.45

3.45 0.00 3.87 3.97 7.45 3.42











Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM) 1,664





1,717 1,535 1,410 1,521

Capital Expenditures (non-GAAP) ($MM) 1,521

1,650 (129) 1,489 1,361 1,166 1,071











Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)







Lease and Well 3.94

4.20 (0.26) 4.23 4.23 3.96 3.87

Transportation Costs 2.67

2.85 (0.18) 2.78 2.83 3.04 2.91

Gathering and Processing 1.81

1.90 (0.09) 1.87 1.89 1.97 1.81

General and Administrative (GAAP) 1.61

1.70 (0.09) 1.71 1.87 1.92 1.53

General and Administrative (non-GAAP)1 1.61

1.70 (0.09) 1.71 1.87 1.73 1.53

Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) 10.03

10.65 (0.62) 10.59 10.82 10.89 10.12

Cash Operating Costs (non-GAAP) 10.03

10.65 (0.62) 10.59 10.82 10.70 10.12

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 9.81

10.00 (0.19) 9.40 10.50 10.71 10.87











Expenses ($MM)







Exploration and Dry Hole 47

65 (18) 51 48 53 55

Impairment (GAAP) 35





34 142 94 91

Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))6 35

100 (65) 34 111 48 55

Capitalized Interest 8

9 (1) 8 11 11 7

Net Interest 35

34 1 42 42 41 48











TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (GAAP) 7.8 %

8.5 % (0.7 %) 7.8 % 7.8 % 5.5 % 7.3 %

TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (non-GAAP)1 7.8 %

8.5 % (0.7 %) 7.8 % 7.8 % 7.4 % 7.3 %

Income Taxes







Effective Rate 21.9 %

21.5 % 0.4 % 22.0 % 20.4 % 22.1 % 22.3 %

Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM) 241

365 (124) 338 409 481 745



Third Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Guidance7



(Unaudited)



See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.





3Q 2023 Guidance Range 3Q 2023 Midpoint FY 2023 Guidance Range FY 2023 Midpoint 2022 Actual 2021 Actual 2020 Actual



Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)

























United States 467.0 - 478.0 472.5 471.0 - 476.0 473.5 460.7 443.4 408.1



Trinidad 0.2 - 0.6 0.4 0.3 - 0.5 0.4 0.6 1.5 1.0



Other International 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1



Total 467.2 - 478.6 472.9 471.3 - 476.5 473.9 461.3 445.0 409.2



Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)

























Total 218.0 - 228.0 223.0 219.0 - 225.0 222.0 197.7 144.5 136.0



Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)

























United States 1,500 - 1,560 1,530 1,510 - 1,570 1,540 1,315 1,210 1,040



Trinidad 115 - 145 130 140 - 170 155 180 217 180



Other International 0 - 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 9 32



Total 1,615 - 1,705 1,660 1,650 - 1,740 1,695 1,495 1,436 1,252



Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)

























United States 935.0 - 966.0 950.5 941.7 - 962.7 952.2 877.5 789.6 717.5



Trinidad 19.4 - 24.8 22.1 23.6 - 28.8 26.2 30.7 37.7 30.9



Other International 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.6 5.4



Total 954.4 - 990.8 972.6 965.3 - 991.5 978.4 908.2 828.9 753.8































Benchmark Price

























Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)















94.23 67.96 39.40



Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)















6.64 3.85 2.08































Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI3 ($/Bbl)

























United States 0.50 - 1.50 1.00 0.50 - 1.50 1.00 2.99 0.58 (0.75)



Trinidad (11.00) - (9.00) (10.00) (9.50) - (8.50) (9.00) (8.07) (11.70) (9.20)



Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI

























Total 23.0 % - 33.0 % 28.0 % 27.0 % - 33.0 % 30.0 % 39.0 % 50.5 % 34.0 %



Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub4 ($/Mcf)

























United States (0.30) - 0.20 (0.05) (0.50) - 0.50 0.00 0.63 1.03 (0.47)



Natural Gas Realizations5 ($/Mcf)

























Trinidad 3.00 - 3.70 3.35 3.30 - 3.80 3.55 4.43 3.40 2.57































Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)















5,610 4,255 4,113



Capital Expenditures8 (non-GAAP) ($MM) 1,560 - 1,760 1,660 5,800 - 6,200 6,000 4,607 3,755 3,344































Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)

























Lease and Well 3.90 - 4.50 4.20 4.00 - 4.30 4.15 4.02 3.75 3.85



Transportation Costs 2.55 - 2.85 2.70 2.70 - 2.80 2.75 2.91 2.85 2.66



Gathering and Processing 1.80 - 2.00 1.90 1.85 - 1.95 1.90 1.87 1.85 1.66



General and Administrative (GAAP) 1.75 - 2.05 1.90 1.65 - 1.80 1.73 1.72 1.69 1.75



General and Administrative (non-GAAP)1















1.67 1.69 1.75



Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) 10.00 - 11.40 10.70 10.20 - 10.85 10.53 10.52 10.14 9.92



Cash Operating Costs (non-GAAP)















10.47 10.14 9.92



Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 9.40 - 10.40 9.90 9.60 - 10.20 9.90 10.69 12.07 12.32































Expenses ($MM)

























Exploration and Dry Hole 45 - 85 65 170 - 230 200 204 225 159



Impairment (GAAP)















382 376 2,100



Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non GAAP))6 65 - 135 100 200 - 340 270 269 361 232



Capitalized Interest 8 - 12 10 32 - 36 34 36 33 31



Net Interest 32 - 36 34 142 - 146 144 179 178 205































TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (GAAP) 7.5 % - 9.5 % 8.5 % 7.0 % - 9.0 % 8.0 % 7.0 % 6.8 % 6.6 %



TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (non-GAAP)1















7.5 % 6.8 % 6.6 %



Income Taxes

























Effective Rate 19.0 % - 24.0 % 21.5 % 19.0 % - 24.0 % 21.5 % 21.7 % 21.4 % 18.2 %



Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM) 295 - 395 345 1,130 - 1,330 1,230 2,208 1,393 (61)





Second Quarter 2023 Results Webcast

Friday, August 4, 2023, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time)

Webcast will be available on EOG's website for one year.

About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Endnotes







1) Third quarter 2022 TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (non-GAAP) and General and Administrative Costs (non-GAAP) exclude a state severance tax refund and related consulting fees, respectively, as reflected in the accompanying Adjusted Net Income (Loss) reconciliation schedule.

2) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions, other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.

3) EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month.

4) EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the NYMEX Last Day Settle price for each of the applicable months.

5) The third quarter and full-year 2022 realized natural gas price for Trinidad includes a one-time pricing adjustment of $3.37/Mcf and $0.76/Mcf, respectively, for prior-period production following a contract amendment with the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (NGC).

6) In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total impairment costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).

7) The forecast items for the third quarter and full year 2023 set forth above for EOG are based on currently available information and expectations as of the date of this press release. EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8-K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast.

8) The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs, Non-Cash Exchanges and Transactions and exploration costs incurred as operating expenses.



Glossary



Acq Acquisitions

ATROR After-tax rate of return

Bbl Barrel

Bn Billion

Boe Barrels of oil equivalent

Bopd Barrels of oil per day

CAGR Compound annual growth rate

Capex Capital expenditures

CFO Cash flow provided by operating activities before changes in working capital

CO2e Carbon dioxide equivalent

DD&A Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

Disc Discoveries

Divest Divestitures

EPS Earnings per share

Ext Extensions

G&A General and administrative expense

G&P Gathering and processing expense

GHG Greenhouse gas

HH Henry Hub

LOE Lease operating expense, or lease and well expense

MBbld Thousand barrels of liquids per day

MBod Thousand barrels of oil per day

MBoe Thousand barrels of oil equivalent

MBoed Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day

Mcf Thousand cubic feet of natural gas

MMBoe Million barrels of oil equivalent

MMcfd Million cubic feet of natural gas per day

NGLs Natural gas liquids

NYMEX U.S. New York Mercantile Exchange

OTP Other than price

QoQ Quarter over quarter

TOTI Taxes other than income

Trans Transportation expense

USD United States dollar

WTI West Texas Intermediate

YoY Year over year

$MM Million United States dollars

$/Bbl U.S. Dollars per barrel

$/Boe U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent

$/Mcf U.S. Dollars per thousand cubic feet



This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements and projections regarding EOG's future financial position, operations, performance, business strategy, goals, returns and rates of return, budgets, reserves, levels of production, capital expenditures, costs and asset sales, statements regarding future commodity prices and statements regarding the plans and objectives of EOG's management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. EOG typically uses words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "aims," "ambition," "initiative," "goal," "may," "will," "focused on," "should" and "believe" or the negative of those terms or other variations or comparable terminology to identify its forward-looking statements. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning EOG's future financial or operating results and returns or EOG's ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns and rates of return, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness, achieve, reach or otherwise meet initiatives, plans, goals, ambitions or targets with respect to emissions, other environmental matters, safety matters or other ESG (environmental/social/governance) matters, or pay and/or increase dividends are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Although EOG believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that such assumptions are accurate or will prove to have been correct or that any of such expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will be achieved on the expected or anticipated timelines. Moreover, EOG's forward-looking statements may be affected by known, unknown or currently unforeseen risks, events or circumstances that may be outside EOG's control. Furthermore, this press release and any accompanying disclosures may include or reference certain forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures, such as free cash flow and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, and certain related estimates regarding future performance, results and financial position. Because we provide these measures on a forward-looking basis, we cannot reliably or reasonably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures, such as future changes in working capital. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures to the respective most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. Management believes these forward-looking, non-GAAP measures may be a useful tool for the investment community in comparing EOG's forecasted financial performance to the forecasted financial performance of other companies in the industry. Any such forward-looking measures and estimates are intended to be illustrative only and are not intended to reflect the results that EOG will necessarily achieve for the period(s) presented; EOG's actual results may differ materially from such measures and estimates. Important factors that could cause EOG's actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in EOG's forward-looking statements include, among others:

the timing, extent and duration of changes in prices for, supplies of, and demand for, crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), natural gas and related commodities;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to acquire or discover additional reserves;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to (i) economically develop its acreage in, (ii) produce reserves and achieve anticipated production levels and rates of return from, (iii) decrease or otherwise control its drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures related to, and (iv) maximize reserve recovery from, its existing and future crude oil and natural gas exploration and development projects and associated potential and existing drilling locations;

the success of EOG's cost-mitigation initiatives and actions in offsetting the impact of inflationary pressures on EOG's operating costs and capital expenditures;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to market its production of crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas;

security threats, including cybersecurity threats and disruptions to our business and operations from breaches of our information technology systems, physical breaches of our facilities and other infrastructure or breaches of the information technology systems, facilities and infrastructure of third parties with which we transact business;

the availability, proximity and capacity of, and costs associated with, appropriate gathering, processing, compression, storage, transportation, refining, and export facilities;

the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of mineral licenses and leases and governmental and other permits and rights-of- way, and EOG's ability to retain mineral licenses and leases;

the impact of, and changes in, government policies, laws and regulations, including climate change-related regulations, policies and initiatives (for example, with respect to air emissions); tax laws and regulations (including, but not limited to, carbon tax and emissions-related legislation); environmental, health and safety laws and regulations relating to disposal of produced water, drilling fluids and other wastes, hydraulic fracturing and access to and use of water; laws and regulations affecting the leasing of acreage and permitting for oil and gas drilling and the calculation of royalty payments in respect of oil and gas production; laws and regulations imposing additional permitting and disclosure requirements, additional operating restrictions and conditions or restrictions on drilling and completion operations and on the transportation of crude oil, NGLs and natural gas; laws and regulations with respect to financial derivatives and hedging activities; and laws and regulations with respect to the import and export of crude oil, natural gas and related commodities;

the impact of climate change-related policies and initiatives at the corporate and/or investor community levels and other potential developments related to climate change, such as (but not limited to) changes in consumer and industrial/commercial behavior, preferences and attitudes with respect to the generation and consumption of energy; increased availability of, and increased consumer and industrial/commercial demand for, competing energy sources (including alternative energy sources); technological advances with respect to the generation, transmission, storage and consumption of energy; alternative fuel requirements; energy conservation measures and emissions-related legislation; decreased demand for, and availability of, services and facilities related to the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, NGLs and natural gas; and negative perceptions of the oil and gas industry and, in turn, reputational risks associated with the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, NGLs and natural gas;

continuing political and social concerns relating to climate change and the greater potential for shareholder activism, governmental inquiries and enforcement actions and litigation and the resulting expenses and potential disruption to EOG's day-to-day operations;

the extent to which EOG is able to successfully and economically develop, implement and carry out its emissions and other ESG-related initiatives and achieve its related targets and initiatives;

EOG's ability to effectively integrate acquired crude oil and natural gas properties into its operations, identify and resolve existing and potential issues with respect to such properties and accurately estimate reserves, production, drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures with respect to such properties;

the extent to which EOG's third-party-operated crude oil and natural gas properties are operated successfully, economically and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations;

competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for the acquisition of licenses, leases and properties;

the availability and cost of, and competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for, employees, labor and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials (such as water, sand, fuel and tubulars) and services;

the accuracy of reserve estimates, which by their nature involve the exercise of professional judgment and may therefore be imprecise;

weather, including its impact on crude oil and natural gas demand, and weather-related delays in drilling and in the installation and operation (by EOG or third parties) of production, gathering, processing, refining, compression, storage, transportation, and export facilities;

the ability of EOG's customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to EOG and, related thereto, to access the credit and capital markets to obtain financing needed to satisfy their obligations to EOG;

EOG's ability to access the commercial paper market and other credit and capital markets to obtain financing on terms it deems acceptable, if at all, and to otherwise satisfy its capital expenditure requirements;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its completion of planned asset dispositions;

the extent and effect of any hedging activities engaged in by EOG;

the timing and extent of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, global and domestic financial market conditions and global and domestic general economic conditions;

the duration and economic and financial impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health issues;

geopolitical factors and political conditions and developments around the world (such as the imposition of tariffs or trade or other economic sanctions, political instability and armed conflict), including in the areas in which EOG operates;

the extent to which EOG incurs uninsured losses and liabilities or losses and liabilities in excess of its insurance coverage;

acts of war and terrorism and responses to these acts; and

the other factors described under ITEM 1A, Risk Factors of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by EOG's forward-looking statements may not occur, and, if any of such events do, we may not have anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the duration or extent of their impact on our actual results. Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on any of EOG's forward-looking statements. EOG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose not only "proved" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are estimated to be recoverable with a high degree of confidence), but also "probable" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are as likely as not to be recovered) as well as "possible" reserves (i.e., additional quantities of oil and gas that might be recovered, but with a lower probability than probable reserves). Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and gas recovered. Any reserve or resource estimates provided in this press release that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include "potential" reserves, "resource potential" and/or other estimated reserves or estimated resources not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, available from EOG at P.O. Box 4362, Houston, Texas 77210-4362 (Attn: Investor Relations). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, reconciliation schedules and definitions for non-GAAP financial measures can be found on the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

Income Statements

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)







2022

2023



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD

Operating Revenues and Other























Crude Oil and Condensate 3,889 4,699 4,109 3,670 16,367

3,182 3,252



6,434

Natural Gas Liquids 681 777 693 497 2,648

490 409



899

Natural Gas 716 1,000 1,235 830 3,781

517 334



851

Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market

Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts, Net (2,820) (1,377) (18) 233 (3,982)

376 101



477

Gathering, Processing and Marketing 1,469 2,169 1,561 1,497 6,696

1,390 1,465



2,855

Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions,

Net 25 97 (21) (27) 74

69 (9)



60

Other, Net 23 42 34 19 118

20 21



41

Total 3,983 7,407 7,593 6,719 25,702

6,044 5,573



11,617













Operating Expenses









Lease and Well 318 324 335 354 1,331

359 348



707

Transportation Costs 228 244 257 237 966

236 236



472

Gathering and Processing Costs 144 152 167 158 621

159 160



319

Exploration Costs 45 35 35 44 159

50 47



97

Dry Hole Costs 3 20 18 4 45

1 —



1

Impairments 55 91 94 142 382

34 35



69

Marketing Costs 1,283 2,127 1,621 1,504 6,535

1,361 1,456



2,817

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 847 911 906 878 3,542

798 866



1,664

General and Administrative 124 128 162 156 570

145 142



287

Taxes Other Than Income 390 472 334 389 1,585

329 313



642

Total 3,437 4,504 3,929 3,866 15,736

3,472 3,603



7,075













Operating Income 546 2,903 3,664 2,853 9,966

2,572 1,970



4,542

Other Income (Expense), Net (1) 27 40 48 114

65 51



116

Income Before Interest Expense and

Income Taxes 545 2,930 3,704 2,901 10,080

2,637 2,021



4,658

Interest Expense, Net 48 48 41 42 179

42 35



77

Income Before Income Taxes 497 2,882 3,663 2,859 9,901

2,595 1,986



4,581

Income Tax Provision 107 644 809 582 2,142

572 433



1,005

Net Income 390 2,238 2,854 2,277 7,759

2,023 1,553



3,576













Dividends Declared per Common Share 1.7500 2.5500 2.2500 2.3250 8.8750

1.8250 0.8250



2.6500

Net Income Per Share









Basic 0.67 3.84 4.90 3.90 13.31

3.46 2.68



6.14

Diluted 0.67 3.81 4.86 3.87 13.22

3.45 2.66



6.10

Average Number of Common Shares









Basic 582 583 583 584 583

584 580



582

Diluted 586 588 587 588 587

587 584



586



Wellhead Volumes and Prices

(Unaudited)







2022

2023



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld)(A)

























United States 449.4 463.5 464.6 465.1 460.7

457.1 476.0



466.6

Trinidad 0.7 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.6

0.6 0.6



0.6

Total 450.1 464.1 465.1 465.6 461.3

457.7 476.6



467.2













Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/ Bbl) (B)























United States $ 96.02 $ 111.26 $ 96.05 $ 85.68 $ 97.22

$ 77.27 $ 74.98



$ 76.10

Trinidad 83.82 98.29 84.98 75.21 86.16

68.98 64.88



66.92

Composite 96.00 111.25 96.04 85.67 97.21

77.26 74.97



76.09













Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)























United States 190.3 201.9 209.3 189.0 197.7

212.2 215.7



213.9

Total 190.3 201.9 209.3 189.0 197.7

212.2 215.7



213.9













Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (B)























United States $ 39.77 $ 42.28 $ 36.02 $ 28.55 $ 36.70

$ 25.67 $ 20.85



$ 23.23

Composite 39.77 42.28 36.02 28.55 36.70

25.67 20.85



23.23













Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)























United States 1,249 1,324 1,306 1,378 1,315

1,475 1,513



1,494

Trinidad 209 204 163 149 180

164 155



160

Total 1,458 1,528 1,469 1,527 1,495

1,639 1,668



1,654













Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (B)























United States $ 5.81 $ 7.77 $ 9.35 $ 6.12 $ 7.27

$ 3.47 $ 2.07



$ 2.76

Trinidad (D) 3.36 3.42 7.45 3.97 4.43

3.87 3.45



3.67

Composite 5.46 7.19 9.14 5.91 6.93

3.51 2.20



2.84













Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (C)























United States 847.8 886.1 891.6 883.8 877.5

915.0 943.8



929.5

Trinidad 35.5 34.6 27.6 25.3 30.7

28.0 26.5



27.2

Total 883.3 920.7 919.2 909.1 908.2

943.0 970.3



956.7













Total MMBoe (C) 79.5 83.8 84.6 83.6 331.5

84.9 88.3



173.2









(A) Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable.

(B) Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2023).

(C) Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.

(D) Includes positive revenue adjustment of $3.37 per Mcf and $0.76 per Mcf ($0.37 per Mcf and $0.09 per Mcf of EOG's composite wellhead natural gas price) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, related to a price adjustment per a provision of the natural gas sales contract with the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited and its subsidiary amended in July 2022 for natural gas sales during the period from September 2020 through June 2022.



Balance Sheets

In millions of USD (Unaudited)







2022

2023



MAR JUN SEP DEC

MAR JUN SEP DEC

Current Assets



















Cash and Cash Equivalents 4,009 3,073 5,272 5,972

5,018 4,764





Accounts Receivable, Net 3,213 3,735 3,343 2,774

2,455 2,263





Inventories 586 739 872 1,058

1,131 1,355





Assets from Price Risk Management Activities — 1 — —

— —





Income Taxes Receivable — — 93 97

— 1





Other 671 605 621 574

580 523





Total 8,479 8,153 10,201 10,475

9,184 8,906















Property, Plant and Equipment







Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method) 65,408 66,098 67,065 67,322

67,907 69,178





Other Property, Plant and Equipment 4,801 4,862 4,659 4,786

5,101 5,282





Total Property, Plant and Equipment 70,209 70,960 71,724 72,108

73,008 74,460





Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (41,747) (42,113) (42,623) (42,679)

(42,785) (43,550)





Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 28,462 28,847 29,101 29,429

30,223 30,910





Deferred Income Taxes 13 12 18 33

31 33





Other Assets 1,143 1,127 1,167 1,434

1,587 1,638





Total Assets 38,097 38,139 40,487 41,371

41,025 41,487















Current Liabilities







Accounts Payable 2,660 2,896 2,718 2,532

2,438 2,205





Accrued Taxes Payable 1,130 594 542 405

637 425





Dividends Payable 436 437 437 482

482 478





Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities 260 79 243 169

31 22





Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 1,283 1,282 1,282 1,283

33 34





Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities 223 216 235 296

354 335





Other 272 264 289 346

253 232





Total 6,264 5,768 5,746 5,513

4,228 3,731















Long-Term Debt 3,816 3,809 3,802 3,795

3,787 3,780





Other Liabilities 2,191 2,067 2,573 2,574

2,620 2,581





Deferred Income Taxes 4,286 4,183 4,517 4,710

4,943 5,138





Commitments and Contingencies

















Stockholders' Equity







Common Stock, $0.01 Par 206 206 206 206

206 206





Additional Paid in Capital 6,095 6,128 6,155 6,187

6,219 6,257





Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (13) (12) (6) (8)

(8) (9)





Retained Earnings 15,283 16,028 17,563 18,472

19,423 20,497





Common Stock Held in Treasury (31) (38) (69) (78)

(393) (694)





Total Stockholders' Equity 21,540 22,312 23,849 24,779

25,447 26,257





Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 38,097 38,139 40,487 41,371

41,025 41,487







Cash Flows Statements

In millions of USD (Unaudited)



2022

2023



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD

Cash Flows from Operating Activities























Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash

Provided by Operating Activities:























Net Income 390 2,238 2,854 2,277 7,759

2,023 1,553



3,576

Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash























Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 847 911 906 878 3,542

798 866



1,664

Impairments 55 91 94 142 382

34 35



69

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses 35 30 34 34 133

34 35



69

Deferred Income Taxes (465) (102) 327 179 (61)

234 194



428

(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net (25) (97) 21 27 (74)

(69) 9



(60)

Other, Net 6 (16) (5) 15 —

4 2



6

Dry Hole Costs 3 20 18 4 45

1 —



1

Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (Gains) Losses, Net 2,820 1,377 18 (233) 3,982

(376) (101)



(477)

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of

Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (296) (2,114) (847) (244) (3,501)

(123) (30)



(153)

Other, Net 2 19 12 12 45

(1) —



(1)

Changes in Components of Working Capital and

Other Assets and Liabilities























Accounts Receivable (878) (522) 392 661 (347)

338 137



475

Inventories (14) (157) (140) (223) (534)

(77) (226)



(303)

Accounts Payable 130 259 (88) (211) 90

(77) (231)



(308)

Accrued Taxes Payable 613 (536) (53) (137) (113)

232 (212)



20

Other Assets (213) 71 (129) (93) (364)

52 43



95

Other Liabilities (2,250) 433 1,269 282 (266)

193 (47)



146

Changes in Components of Working Capital

Associated with Investing Activities 68 143 90 74 375

35 250



285

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 828 2,048 4,773 3,444 11,093

3,255 2,277



5,532

Investing Cash Flows























Additions to Oil and Gas Properties (939) (1,349) (1,102) (1,229) (4,619)

(1,305) (1,341)



(2,646)

Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment (70) (75) (103) (133) (381)

(319) (180)



(499)

Proceeds from Sales of Assets 121 110 79 39 349

92 29



121

Other Investing Activities — (30) — — (30)

— —



—

Changes in Components of Working Capital

Associated with Investing Activities (68) (143) (90) (74) (375)

(35) (250)



(285)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (956) (1,487) (1,216) (1,397) (5,056)

(1,567) (1,742)



(3,309)

Financing Cash Flows























Long-Term Debt Repayments — — — — —

(1,250) —



(1,250)

Dividends Paid (1,023) (1,486) (1,312) (1,327) (5,148)

(1,067) (480)



(1,547)

Treasury Stock Purchased (43) (15) (37) (23) (118)

(317) (302)



(619)

Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and

Employee Stock Purchase Plan 4 13 — 11 28

— 9



9

Debt Issuance Costs — — — — —

— (8)



(8)

Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities (10) (9) (8) (8) (35)

(8) (8)



(16)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (1,072) (1,497) (1,357) (1,347) (5,273)

(2,642) (789)



(3,431)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash — — (1) — (1)

— —



—

Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents (1,200) (936) 2,199 700 763

(954) (254)



(1,208)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 5,209 4,009 3,073 5,272 5,209

5,972 5,018



5,972

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 4,009 3,073 5,272 5,972 5,972

5,018 4,764



4,764



Non-GAAP Financial Measure





To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt and related statistics.





A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and related discussion is included in the tables on the following pages and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.





As further discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non- recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.





EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. As is discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial performance across periods.





The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Long-Term Debt (including Current Portion of Long-Term Debt), Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.





In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time – for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.





Direct ATROR





The calculation of EOG's direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) is based on EOG's net estimated recoverable reserves for a particular well(s) or play, the estimated net present value of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which EOG utilizes certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and EOG's direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring such well(s). As such, EOG's direct ATROR for a particular well(s) or play cannot be calculated from EOG's consolidated financial statements.













Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)





The following tables adjust reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets (which are generally (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets)), and to make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.









2Q 2023



Before

Tax Income Tax

Impact After

Tax Diluted Earnings per

Share













Reported Net Income (GAAP) 1,986 (433) 1,553 2.66

Adjustments:









Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts,

Net (101) 22 (79) (0.14)

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity

Derivative Contracts (1) (30) 6 (24) (0.04)

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 9 (2) 7 0.01

Adjustments to Net Income (122) 26 (96) (0.17)













Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,864 (407) 1,457 2.49













Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)









Basic





580

Diluted





584







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, such amount was $30 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)







1Q 2023



Before

Tax Income Tax

Impact After

Tax Diluted Earnings per

Share













Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,595 (572) 2,023 3.45

Adjustments:









Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts,

Net (376) 81 (295) (0.51)

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity

Derivative Contracts (1) (123) 27 (96) (0.16)

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (69) 15 (54) (0.09)

Adjustments to Net Income (568) 123 (445) (0.76)













Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,027 (449) 1,578 2.69













Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)









Basic





584

Diluted





587







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, such amount was $123 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)















4Q 2022



Before

Tax Income Tax

Impact After

Tax Diluted Earnings per

Share













Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,859 (582) 2,277 3.87

Adjustments:









Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts,

Net (233) 57 (176) (0.31)

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity

Derivative Contracts (1)

(244) 48 (196) (0.33)

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 27 (6) 21 0.04

Add: Certain Impairments 31 (16) 15 0.03

Adjustments to Net Income (419) 83 (336) (0.57)













Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,440 (499) 1,941 3.30













Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)









Basic





584

Diluted





588







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, such amount was $244 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)















3Q 2022



Before

Tax Income Tax

Impact After

Tax Diluted Earnings per

Share













Reported Net Income (GAAP) 3,663 (809) 2,854 4.86

Adjustments:









Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts,

Net 18 (4) 14 0.03

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity

Derivative Contracts (1) (847) 184 (663) (1.13)

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 21 (3) 18 0.03

Add: Certain Impairments 46 (8) 38 0.06

Less: Severance Tax Refund (115) 25 (90) (0.15)

Add: Severance Tax Consulting Fees 16 (3) 13 0.02

Less: Interest on Severance Tax Refund (7) 2 (5) (0.01)

Adjustments to Net Income (868) 193 (675) (1.15)













Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,795 (616) 2,179 3.71













Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)









Basic





583

Diluted





587







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, such amount was $847 million, of which $63 million was related to the early termination of certain contracts.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)







2Q 2022



Before

Tax Income Tax

Impact After

Tax Diluted Earnings per

Share













Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,882 (644) 2,238 3.81

Adjustments:









Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net 1,377 (299) 1,078 1.82

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) (2,114) 459 (1,655) (2.81)

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (97) 21 (76) (0.13)

Add: Certain Impairments 36 (7) 29 0.05

Adjustments to Net Income (798) 174 (624) (1.07)













Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,084 (470) 1,614 2.74













Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)









Basic





583

Diluted





588







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, such amount was $2,114 million, of which $1,328 million was related to the early termination of certain contracts.

Net Income per Share

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)













1Q 2023 Net Income per Share (GAAP)

3.45









Realized Price





2Q 2023 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe 45.24



Less: 1Q 2023 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe (49.37)



Subtotal (4.13)



Multiplied by: 2Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 88.3



Total Change in Revenue (365)



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 80



Change in Net Income (285)



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

(0.49)









Wellhead Volumes





2Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 88.3



Less: 1Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (84.9)



Subtotal 3.4



Multiplied by: 2Q 2023 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP)

(Including Total Exploration Costs)(refer to "Revenues Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil

Equivalent" schedule) 20.53



Change in Margin 70



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (15)



Change in Net Income 55



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

0.09









Certain Operating Costs per Boe







1Q 2023 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (refer to "Revenues,

Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule)

19.99



Less: 2Q 2023 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (refer to "Revenues,

Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule)

(19.84)



Subtotal

0.15



Multiplied by: 2Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 88.3



Change in Before-Tax Net Income 13



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (3)



Change in Net Income 10



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

0.02



Net Income Per Share





(Continued)





In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)















Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net







2Q 2023 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 101



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (22)



After Tax - (a) 79



Less: 1Q 2023 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 376



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (81)



After Tax - (b) 295



Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) (216)



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

(0.37)









Other (1)

(0.04)









2Q 2023 Net Income per Share (GAAP)

2.66









2Q 2023 Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP) - Diluted 584









(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions, other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.

Adjusted Net Income Per Share







In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)





1Q 2023 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)

2.69









Realized Price





2Q 2023 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe 45.24



Less: 1Q 2023 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe (49.37)



Subtotal (4.13)



Multiplied by: 2Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 88.3



Total Change in Revenue (365)



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 80



Change in Net Income (285)



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

(0.49)

Wellhead Volumes





2Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 88.3



Less: 1Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (84.9)



Subtotal 3.4



Multiplied by: 2Q 2023 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (Including Total

Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"

schedule) 20.53



Change in Margin 70



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (15)



Change in Net Income 55



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

0.09









Certain Operating Costs per Boe







1Q 2023 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe

(refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule)

19.99



Less: 2Q 2023 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe

(refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule)

(19.84)



Subtotal

0.15



Multiplied by: 2Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 88.3



Change in Before-Tax Net Income 13



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (3)



Change in Net Income 10



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

0.02



Adjusted Net Income Per Share





(Continued)





In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)















Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts







2Q 2023 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (30)



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) 6



After Tax - (a) (24)



1Q 2023 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (123)



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) 27



After Tax - (b) (96)



Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) 72



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

0.12









Other (1)

0.06









2Q 2023 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)

2.49









2Q 2023 Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP) - Diluted 584









(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.

Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow



In millions of USD (Unaudited)









The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing Activities and certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the total capital expenditures (Non-GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.











2022

2023





1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 828 2,048 4,773 3,444 11,093

3,255 2,277



5,532













Adjustments:









Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities























Accounts Receivable 878 522 (392) (661) 347

(338) (137)



(475)

Inventories 14 157 140 223 534

77 226



303

Accounts Payable (130) (259) 88 211 (90)

77 231



308

Accrued Taxes Payable (613) 536 53 137 113

(232) 212



(20)

Other Assets 213 (71) 129 93 364

(52) (43)



(95)

Other Liabilities 2,250 (433) (1,269) (282) 266

(193) 47



(146)

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities (68) (143) (90) (74) (375)

(35) (250)



(285)

Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP) 3,372 2,357 3,432 3,091 12,252

2,559 2,563



5,122













Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP) 3,372 2,357 3,432 3,091 12,252

2,559 2,563



5,122

Less:









Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a) (1,009) (1,071) (1,166) (1,361) (4,607)

(1,489) (1,521)



(3,010)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 2,363 1,286 2,266 1,730 7,645

1,070 1,042



2,112







(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):

































2022

2023





1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD

Total Expenditures (GAAP) 1,144 1,521 1,410 1,535 5,610

1,717 1,664



3,381

Less:









Asset Retirement Costs (27) (43) (139) (89) (298)

(10) (26)



(36)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (58) (21) (28) (20) (127)

(31) (28)



(59)

Non-Cash Development Drilling — — — — —

— (35)



(35)

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (5) (351) (42) (21) (419)

(4) (6)



(10)

Acquisition Costs of Other Property, Plant and Equipment — — — — —

(133) (1)



(134)

Exploration Costs (45) (35) (35) (44) (159)

(50) (47)



(97)

Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) 1,009 1,071 1,166 1,361 4,607

1,489 1,521



3,010



Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)





The following tables reconcile Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.







June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 26,257 25,447 24,779 23,849 22,312















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 3,814 3,820 5,078 5,084 5,091

Less: Cash (4,764) (5,018) (5,972) (5,272) (3,073)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) (950) (1,198) (894) (188) 2,018















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 30,071 29,267 29,857 28,933 27,403















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 25,307 24,249 23,885 23,661 24,330















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 12.7 % 13.1 % 17.0 % 17.6 % 18.6 %















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) /

[(a) + (c)] -3.8 % -4.9 % -3.7 % -0.8 % 8.3 %



