EOG Resources Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results; Adds Premium Natural Gas Play in South Texas; Provides Three-Year Outlook

EOG Resources, Inc.

Nov 05, 2020, 16:15 ET

  • Identified 21 Tcf Net Resource Potential and 1,250 Net Premium Locations in New South Texas Natural Gas Play
  • Added a Total of 1,400 Net Premium Locations to Drilling Inventory Which Now Totals 11,500 Locations
  • Generated $1.2 Billion Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Significant Free Cash Flow
  • Capital Expenditures 23% Below Target and Crude Oil Production 2% Above Target
  • Per-Unit Cash Operating Costs Below Targets
  • Introduced Three-Year Outlook with 70-80% Cash Flow Reinvestment

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported a third quarter 2020 net loss of $42 million, or $0.07 per share, compared with third quarter 2019 net income of $615 million, or $1.06 per share.

Adjusted non-GAAP net income for the third quarter 2020 was $252 million, or $0.43 per share, compared with adjusted non-GAAP net income of $654 million, or $1.13 per share, for the same prior year period. Please refer to the attached tables for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.

Third Quarter 2020 Review
EOG continued to respond aggressively to adverse market conditions by sharply lowering operating and capital costs as well as deferring production volumes to future periods. Reductions to operating costs were offset by lower commodity prices and production volumes, resulting in lower earnings in the third quarter 2020 compared with the same prior year period. Realized crude oil prices were $40.15 per barrel in the third quarter, down 29 percent from the same prior year period, while natural gas prices declined 21 percent, to $1.68 per thousand cubic feet. These declines were partially offset by an increase in natural gas liquids prices in the third quarter to $14.34 per barrel, up 13 percent compared with the same prior year period.

Compared with the third quarter 2019, total company crude oil volumes were 19 percent lower, at 377,600 barrels of oil per day (Bopd). Natural gas liquids production was one percent lower and natural gas volumes were 13 percent lower, contributing to 14 percent lower total company daily production. EOG continued to return shut-in wells to production during the third quarter, and nearly all shut-in wells were back on production by the end of September. On average, 28,000 Bopd was shut-in during the third quarter. EOG also began initial production from approximately 100 net new wells in the third quarter, after deferring such activity earlier in the year in response to lower oil prices.

Lease and well costs declined 24 percent on a per-unit basis compared with the same prior year period, driving an overall reduction in per-unit operating costs. Most of the lease and well cost savings were based on sustainable efficiency improvements in well-site maintenance, equipment repair, managing offset completions and other production operations.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.2 billion. Excluding changes in working capital and certain other items, EOG generated $1.3 billion of discretionary cash flow. The company incurred total expenditures of $646 million, including $499 million of capital expenditures before acquisitions, non–cash transactions and asset retirement costs, resulting in $762 million of free cash flow. Please refer to the attached tables for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.

"Our operational execution continues to be excellent," said William R. "Bill" Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "I'm grateful to all EOG employees during these unusual times. We continue to exceed expectations by optimizing production volumes and reducing costs while maintaining our strong safety and environmental performance.

"Notably, we are not playing defense in the current challenging environment. In fact, the opposite is true: we are aggressively moving EOG forward, advancing new plays, identifying innovative solutions to lower costs and improve well productivity, sharpening our technological edge and further demonstrating our commitment to sustainability. All of this is driven from the bottom up by a decentralized organization and a unique culture. This year more than ever, we are focused on investing in our people and enhancing our culture to sustain our competitive advantage and enable EOG to play an increasingly vital role in meeting the long-term global energy needs."

New South Texas Natural Gas Play and Premium Inventory Update
EOG has made a large natural gas resource play discovery on its Dorado prospect located in Webb County, Texas. A total of 21 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of estimated net resource potential is contained in 700 feet of stacked pay in the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford Shale formations. The company has identified an initial 1,250 net premium drilling locations across its 163,000 net acre position in the core of the play. EOG has drilled 17 wells in the Dorado play since January 2019, including five wells targeting the Austin Chalk and 12 wells targeting the Upper and Lower Eagle Ford.

The Austin Chalk formation has an estimated net resource potential of 9.5 Tcf of natural gas. EOG has identified 530 net premium drilling locations in the Austin Chalk. The prolific Austin Chalk wells generate rates of return that are competitive with EOG's large inventory of premium oil plays. The rates of return are supported by low cash operating costs and proximity to several natural gas markets with options for LNG and pipeline export pricing. In addition, EOG plans to apply its latest water and emissions management technology to minimize the environmental footprint of its development activities.

The five initial Austin Chalk wells produced an average of 3.5 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas per well in the first year of production, with an average lateral length of 6,600 feet per well. EOG expects to complete approximately 15 wells in the Austin Chalk in 2021. A typical Austin Chalk well is expected to recover 22 Bcf of natural gas, or 18 Bcf net after royalty, from a 9,000 foot lateral at a targeted well cost of $7.0 million per well.

The company has identified additional net resource potential of 11.5 Tcf and 720 net premium drilling locations in the Lower and Upper Eagle Ford, which underlies the Austin Chalk in the same area. Wells targeting the Eagle Ford also generate strong premium rates of return, supported by low drilling costs and shared infrastructure with the Austin Chalk wells.

The first 12 wells targeting the Eagle Ford produced an average of 2.8 Bcf of natural gas per well in the first year of production, with an average lateral length of 7,700 feet per well. A typical Eagle Ford well is expected to recover 19 Bcf of natural gas, or 16 Bcf net after royalty, from a 9,000 foot lateral at a targeted well cost of $6.5 million per well.

Including the Dorado locations, EOG added 1,400 net premium drilling locations to its undrilled premium inventory in the third quarter 2020. Taking into account wells drilled over the past year and updated location counts across its portfolio, EOG's premium inventory now totals approximately 11,500 net locations.

"Our new South Texas natural gas play is the latest example of EOG's sustainable business model of organic exploration-driven resource expansion," Thomas said. "The addition of Dorado to EOG's diverse portfolio of premium plays improves the financial profile of EOG by every measure. It also allows us to diversify capital deployment throughout the organization and across our assets. We believe this prolific new discovery represents the lowest-cost natural gas play in the U.S., which will be both operationally efficient and have a small environmental footprint. With 21 Tcf of net resource potential captured by EOG in the heart of the play, it is also one of the largest. Dorado competes today with EOG's premium oil plays, and we expect it to move rapidly into the top tier of our inventory as development unfolds. This is just the latest example of how EOG continues to organically improve."

Capital Allocation Outlook
Over the next three years, EOG's goal is to continue improving reinvestment returns, lowering per-unit operating costs and generating strong free cash flow to support a growing sustainable dividend while further strengthening its balance sheet. The company anticipates the current imbalance in the global crude oil market is likely to extend into 2021, and therefore expects to maintain its crude oil production at approximately the same level as the fourth quarter 2020. Assuming a balanced crude oil market after 2021, EOG expects to reinvest 70 to 80 percent of its discretionary cash flow and generate up to 10 percent compound annual crude oil production growth in 2022 and 2023 at a $50 West Texas Intermediate crude oil price and using the company's current inventory of premium locations. At higher oil prices, EOG expects to maintain the same growth rate of up to 10 percent per year. Priorities for the allocation of additional free cash flow include sustainable dividend growth, debt reduction, the return of additional cash to shareholders and low-cost property acquisitions.

"Our new three-year outlook provides visibility into the momentum we have built the last four years since the introduction of our premium return criteria," Thomas said. "EOG's long-term strategy and capital allocation priorities remain consistent. We are focused on high-return reinvestment in our growing stable of premium plays, which continues to improve in quality and drives increasing capital efficiency. With our disciplined capital allocation, we expect free cash flow growth, which will support sustainable dividend growth and further strengthen the balance sheet. Returning additional cash to shareholders also becomes more likely as oil prices continue to recover. Altogether, this balanced strategy leverages the competitive strengths of EOG and maximizes total shareholder value."

Financial Review
At September 30, 2020, total debt outstanding was $5.7 billion for a debt-to-total capitalization ratio of 22 percent. Considering $3.1 billion of cash on the balance sheet at the end of the third quarter, EOG's net debt-to-total capitalization ratio was 12 percent. EOG's liquidity is further enhanced by $2.0 billion of availability under its senior unsecured revolving credit agreement as of September 30, 2020. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures, please refer to the attached tables.

EOG divested its assets in the Marcellus Shale effective September 1, 2020 for proceeds of approximately $130 million. Current production from the divested assets is approximately 40 million cubic feet of natural gas per day and there were no premium locations associated with the assets.

Third Quarter 2020 Results Webcast
Friday, November 6, 2020, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time)
Webcast will be available on EOG's website for one year.
http://investors.eogresources.com/Investors

About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad, and China. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Investor Contacts
David Streit  713-571-4902
Neel Panchal  713-571-4884

Media and Investor Contact
Kimberly Ehmer  713-571-4676

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements and projections regarding EOG's future financial position, operations, performance, business strategy, returns, budgets, reserves, levels of production, capital expenditures, costs and asset sales, statements regarding future commodity prices and statements regarding the plans and objectives of EOG's management for future operations, are forward-looking statements.  EOG typically uses words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "aims," "goal," "may," "will," "should" and "believe" or the negative of those terms or other variations or comparable terminology to identify its forward-looking statements.  In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning EOG's future operating results and returns or EOG's ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control operating costs and capital expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness or pay and/or increase dividends are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance.  Although EOG believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct.  Moreover, EOG's forward-looking statements may be affected by known, unknown or currently unforeseen risks, events or circumstances that may be outside EOG's control.  Furthermore, this press release and any accompanying disclosures may include or reference certain forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures, such as free cash flow or discretionary cash flow, and certain related estimates regarding future performance, results and financial position.  Because we provide these measures on a forward-looking basis, we cannot reliably or reasonably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures, such as future impairments and future changes in working capital. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures to the respective most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. Management believes these forward-looking, non-GAAP measures may be a useful tool for the investment community in comparing EOG's forecasted financial performance to the forecasted financial performance of other companies in the industry.  Any such forward-looking measures and estimates are intended to be illustrative only and are not intended to reflect the results that EOG will necessarily achieve for the period(s) presented; EOG's actual results may differ materially from such measures and estimates.  Important factors that could cause EOG's actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in EOG's forward-looking statements include, among others:

  • the timing, extent and duration of changes in prices for, supplies of, and demand for, crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas and related commodities;
  • the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to acquire or discover additional reserves;
  • the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to (i) economically develop its acreage in, (ii) produce reserves and achieve anticipated production levels and rates of return from, (iii) decrease or otherwise control its drilling, completion, operating and capital costs related to, and (iv) maximize reserve recovery from, its existing and future crude oil and natural gas exploration and development projects and associated potential and existing drilling locations;
  • the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to market its crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas and related commodity production;
  • security threats, including cybersecurity threats and disruptions to our business and operations from breaches of our information technology systems, physical breaches of our facilities and other infrastructure or breaches of the information technology systems, facilities and infrastructure of third parties with which we transact business;
  • the availability, proximity and capacity of, and costs associated with, appropriate gathering, processing, compression, storage, transportation and refining facilities;
  • the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of, and competition for, mineral licenses and leases and governmental and other permits and rights-of-way, and EOG's ability to retain mineral licenses and leases;
  • the impact of, and changes in, government policies, laws and regulations, including any changes or other actions which may result from the recent U.S. elections and including tax laws and regulations; climate change and other environmental, health and safety laws and regulations relating to air emissions, disposal of produced water, drilling fluids and other wastes, hydraulic fracturing and access to and use of water; laws and regulations affecting the leasing of acreage and permitting for oil and gas drilling and the calculation of royalty payments in respect of oil and gas production; laws and regulations imposing additional permitting and disclosure requirements, additional operating restrictions and conditions or restrictions on drilling and completion operations and on the transportation of crude oil and natural gas; laws and regulations with respect to derivatives and hedging activities; and laws and regulations with respect to the import and export of crude oil, natural gas and related commodities;
  • EOG's ability to effectively integrate acquired crude oil and natural gas properties into its operations, fully identify existing and potential problems with respect to such properties and accurately estimate reserves, production and drilling, completing and operating costs with respect to such properties;
  • the extent to which EOG's third-party-operated crude oil and natural gas properties are operated successfully and economically;
  • competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for the acquisition of licenses, leases and properties, employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials and services;
  • the availability and cost of employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials (such as water and tubulars) and services;
  • the accuracy of reserve estimates, which by their nature involve the exercise of professional judgment and may therefore be imprecise;
  • weather, including its impact on crude oil and natural gas demand, and weather-related delays in drilling and in the installation and operation (by EOG or third parties) of production, gathering, processing, refining, compression, storage and transportation facilities;
  • the ability of EOG's customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to EOG and, related thereto, to access the credit and capital markets to obtain financing needed to satisfy their obligations to EOG;
  • EOG's ability to access the commercial paper market and other credit and capital markets to obtain financing on terms it deems acceptable, if at all, and to otherwise satisfy its capital expenditure requirements;
  • the extent to which EOG is successful in its completion of planned asset dispositions;
  • the extent and effect of any hedging activities engaged in by EOG;
  • the timing and extent of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, global and domestic financial market conditions and global and domestic general economic conditions;
  • the duration and economic and financial impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • geopolitical factors and political conditions and developments around the world (such as the imposition of tariffs or trade or other economic sanctions, political instability and armed conflict), including in the areas in which EOG operates;
  • the use of competing energy sources and the development of alternative energy sources;
  • the extent to which EOG incurs uninsured losses and liabilities or losses and liabilities in excess of its insurance coverage;
  • acts of war and terrorism and responses to these acts; and
  • the other factors described under ITEM 1A, Risk Factors, on pages 13 through 23 of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by EOG's forward-looking statements may not occur, and, if any of such events do, we may not have anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the duration or extent of their impact on our actual results.  Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on any of EOG's forward-looking statements. EOG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose not only "proved" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are estimated to be recoverable with a high degree of confidence), but also "probable" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are as likely as not to be recovered) as well as "possible" reserves (i.e., additional quantities of oil and gas that might be recovered, but with a lower probability than probable reserves).  Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and gas recovered. Any reserve or resource estimates provided in this press release that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include "potential" reserves, "resource potential" and/or other estimated reserves or estimated resources not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines.  Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, available from EOG at P.O. Box 4362, Houston, Texas 77210-4362 (Attn: Investor Relations). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.  In addition, reconciliation and calculation schedules for non-GAAP financial measures can be found on the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

Income Statements

In thousands of USD, except per share data (Unaudited)









3Q 2020

3Q 2019

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

Operating Revenues and Other



Crude Oil and Condensate

1,394,622

2,418,989

4,074,747

7,148,258

Natural Gas Liquids

184,771

164,736

439,215

569,748

Natural Gas

183,790

269,625

535,250

874,489

Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative
          Contracts

(3,978)

85,902

1,075,433

242,622

Gathering, Processing and Marketing

538,955

1,334,450

1,940,387

4,121,490

Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions, Net

(70,976)

(523)

(41,283)

3,650

Other, Net

18,300

30,276

42,801

99,470

Total

2,245,484

4,303,455

8,066,550

13,059,727








Operating Expenses






Lease and Well

227,473

348,883

802,478

1,032,455

Transportation Costs

180,257

199,365

540,281

549,988

Gathering and Processing Costs

114,790

127,549

340,039

351,487

Exploration Costs

38,413

34,540

105,373

103,386

Dry Hole Costs

12,604

24,138

13,063

28,001

Impairments

78,990

105,275

1,957,340

289,761

Marketing Costs

521,351

1,343,293

2,074,788

4,114,265

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

823,050

953,597

2,529,789

2,790,496

General and Administrative

124,460

135,758

370,588

364,210

Taxes Other Than Income

126,810

203,098

364,489

600,418

Total

2,248,198

3,475,496

9,098,228

10,224,467








Operating Income (Loss)

(2,714)

827,959

(1,031,678)

2,835,260

Other Income, Net

3,401

9,118

17,009

23,233

Income (Loss) Before Interest Expense and Income Taxes

687

837,077

(1,014,669)

2,858,493

Interest Expense, Net

53,242

39,620

152,145

144,434

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

(52,555)

797,457

(1,166,814)

2,714,059

Income Tax Provision (Benefit)

(10,088)

182,335

(224,776)

615,670

Net Income (Loss)

(42,467)

615,122

(942,038)

2,098,389








Dividends Declared per Common Share

0.3750

0.2875

1.1250

0.7950

Net Income (Loss) Per Share






Basic

(0.07)

1.06

(1.63)

3.63

Diluted

(0.07)

1.06

(1.63)

3.61

Average Number of Common Shares






Basic

579,055

577,839

578,740

577,498

Diluted

579,055

581,271

578,740

581,190

Wellhead Volumes and Prices

(Unaudited)

3Q 2020

3Q 2019

% Change

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

% Change












Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A)








United States

376.6

463.2

-19

%

396.6

451.2

-12

%

Trinidad

1.0

0.8

25

%

0.5

0.7

-29

%

Other International (B)



0.1

-100

%

0.2

0.1

100

%

Total

377.6

464.1

-19

%

397.3

452.0

-12

%












Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/Bbl) (C)










United States

40.19

56.67

-29

%

37.45

57.95

-35

%

Trinidad

25.41

48.36

-47

%

26.35

47.26

-44

%

Other International (B)

25.29

59.87

-58

%

45.09

58.43

-23

%

Composite

40.15

56.66

-29

%

37.44

57.93

-35

%












Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)










United States

140.1

141.3

-1

%

134.2

130.8

3

%

Other International (B)












Total

140.1

141.3

-1

%

134.2

130.8

3

%












Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (C)










United States

14.34

12.67

13

%

11.95

15.96

-25

%

Other International (B)












Composite

14.34

12.67

13

%

11.95

15.96

-25

%












Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)










United States

1,008

1,079

-7

%

1,029

1,043

-1

%

Trinidad

151

260

-42

%

175

267

-34

%

Other International (B)

31

34

-9

%

34

36

-6

%

Total

1,190

1,373

-13

%

1,238

1,346

-8

%












Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (C)










United States

1.49

1.97

-25

%

1.38

2.23

-38

%

Trinidad

2.35

2.52

-7

%

2.20

2.71

-19

%

Other International (B)

4.73

4.25

11

%

4.45

4.29

4

%

Composite

1.68

2.13

-21

%

1.58

2.38

-34

%












Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (D)










United States

684.7

784.3

-13

%

702.3

755.8

-7

%

Trinidad

26.2

44.1

-41

%

29.8

45.1

-34

%

Other International (B)

5.1

5.8

-12

%

5.7

6.2

-8

%

Total

716.0

834.2

-14

%

737.8

807.1

-9

%












Total MMBoe (D)

65.9

76.7

-14

%

202.2

220.3

-8

%












(A)

Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable.

(B)

Other International includes EOG's China and Canada operations.

(C)

Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable.  Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020).

(D)

Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas.  Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas.  MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.

Balance Sheets

In thousands of USD, except share data (Unaudited)

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

Current Assets


Cash and Cash Equivalents

3,065,556

2,027,972

Accounts Receivable, Net

1,134,346

2,001,658

Inventories

668,541

767,297

Assets from Price Risk Management Activities

18,417

1,299

Income Taxes Receivable

3,182

151,665

Other

205,015

323,448

Total

5,095,057

5,273,339

Property, Plant and Equipment


Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method)

64,020,452

62,830,415

Other Property, Plant and Equipment

4,402,091

4,472,246

Total Property, Plant and Equipment

68,422,543

67,302,661

Less:  Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

(39,789,537)

(36,938,066)

Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net

28,633,006

30,364,595

Deferred Income Taxes

1,916

2,363

Other Assets

1,344,039

1,484,311

Total Assets

35,074,018

37,124,608

Current Liabilities


Accounts Payable

1,245,029

2,429,127

Accrued Taxes Payable

267,245

254,850

Dividends Payable

217,334

166,273

Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities

23,486

20,194

Current Portion of Long-Term Debt

770,831

1,014,524

Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities

255,357

369,365

Other

240,760

232,655

Total

3,020,042

4,486,988




Long-Term Debt

4,949,902

4,160,919

Other Liabilities

2,151,092

1,789,884

Deferred Income Taxes

4,804,656

5,046,101

Commitments and Contingencies






Stockholders' Equity


Common Stock, $0.01 Par, 1,280,000,000 Shares Authorized and 583,668,294
Shares Issued at September 30, 2020 and 582,213,016 Shares Issued at
December 31, 2019

205,837

205,822

Additional Paid in Capital

5,916,213

5,817,475

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(7,930)

(4,652)

Retained Earnings

14,051,197

15,648,604

Common Stock Held in Treasury, 322,591 Shares at September 30, 2020 and
298,820 Shares at December 31, 2019

(16,991)

(26,533)

Total Stockholders' Equity

20,148,326

21,640,716

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

35,074,018

37,124,608

Cash Flows Statements


In thousands of USD (Unaudited)

3Q 2020

3Q 2019

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

Cash Flows from Operating Activities






Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided by Operating

     Activities:






Net Income (Loss)

(42,467)

615,122

(942,038)

2,098,389

Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash






Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

823,050

953,597

2,529,789

2,790,496

Impairments

78,990

105,275

1,957,340

289,761

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses

33,811

54,670

113,454

132,323

Deferred Income Taxes

(33,311)

184,282

(241,003)

508,576

(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

70,976

523

41,283

(3,650)

Other, Net

1,465

(1,284)

1,636

4,155

Dry Hole Costs

12,604

24,138

13,063

28,001

Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts






Total (Gains) Losses

3,978

(85,902)

(1,075,433)

(242,622)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity Derivative
     Contracts

275,133

108,418

998,894

139,708

Other, Net

(465)

(424)

(1,185)

1,215

Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and
     Liabilities






Accounts Receivable

(260,829)

63,891

930,628

(5,855)

Inventories

7,439

66,857

92,014

55,598

Accounts Payable

(37,755)

7,400

(1,222,473)

134,253

Accrued Taxes Payable

73,482

34,767

12,395

88,047

Other Assets

161,879

(92,814)

414,857

394,573

Other Liabilities

51,664

39,791

(12,739)

(18,315)

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with
     Investing and Financing Activities

(6,091)

(16,643)

276,063

(38,677)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

1,213,553

2,061,664

3,886,545

6,355,976

Investing Cash Flows






Additions to Oil and Gas Properties

(468,487)

(1,420,385)

(2,458,520)

(4,866,882)

Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment

(17,652)

(70,469)

(165,018)

(187,350)

Proceeds from Sales of Assets

145,575

17,767

188,943

35,409

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with
     Investing Activities

6,091

16,621

(276,063)

38,677

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(334,473)

(1,456,466)

(2,710,658)

(4,980,146)

Financing Cash Flows






Long-Term Debt Borrowings





1,483,852


Long-Term Debt Repayments





(1,000,000)

(900,000)

Dividends Paid

(217,142)

(166,170)

(601,242)

(420,851)

Treasury Stock Purchased

(9,764)

(13,835)

(14,821)

(22,238)

Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and Employee Stock
     Purchase Plan



863

8,614

9,558

Debt Issuance Costs



(114)

(2,635)

(5,016)

Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities

(4,864)

(3,235)

(13,309)

(9,638)

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with
     Financing Activities



22




Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(231,770)

(182,469)

(139,541)

(1,348,185)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

1,745

(109)

1,238

(174)

Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

649,055

422,620

1,037,584

27,471

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

2,416,501

1,160,485

2,027,972

1,555,634

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

3,065,556

1,583,105

3,065,556

1,583,105

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP.   These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Discretionary Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDAX, Net Debt and related statistics.

A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the tables below and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non-recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.


EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial and operating results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial and operating performance with the financial and operating performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial and operating performance across periods.

The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Total Debt, Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time – for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices. 

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

In thousands of USD, except per share data (Unaudited)

3Q 2020

Before

Tax

Income Tax
Impact

After

Tax

Diluted
Earnings
per Share








Reported Net Loss (GAAP)

(52,555)

10,088

(42,467)

(0.07)

Adjustments:






Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts

3,978

(873)

3,105

(0.01)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts

275,133

(60,386)

214,747

0.37

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

70,976

(15,600)

55,376

0.10

Add: Certain Impairments

26,531

(5,636)

20,895

0.04

Adjustments to Net Income (Loss)

376,618

(82,495)

294,123

0.50








Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

324,063

(72,407)

251,656

0.43








Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)






Basic





579,055

Diluted





579,055








Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)






Basic





579,055

Diluted





580,609



3Q 2019

Before

Tax

Income Tax
Impact

After

Tax

Diluted Earnings
per Share








Reported Net Income (GAAP)

797,457

(182,335)

615,122

1.06

Adjustments:






Gains on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts

(85,902)

18,854

(67,048)

(0.12)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts

108,418

(23,796)

84,622

0.15

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

523

(89)

434


Add: Certain Impairments

27,215

(5,973)

21,242

0.04

Adjustments to Net Income (Loss)

50,254

(11,004)

39,250

0.07








Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

847,711

(193,339)

654,372

1.13








Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)






Basic





577,839

Diluted





581,271








Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)





577,839

Basic





581,271

Diluted






Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

In thousands of USD, except per share data (Unaudited)

YTD 2020

Before

Tax

Income Tax
Impact

After

Tax

Diluted Earnings
per Share








Reported Net Loss (GAAP)

(1,166,814)

224,776

(942,038)

(1.63)

Adjustments:






Gains on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts

(1,075,433)

236,036

(839,397)

(1.45)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts

998,894

(219,237)

779,657

1.35

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

41,283

(9,057)

32,226

0.06

Add: Certain Impairments

1,782,014

(373,960)

1,408,054

2.43

Adjustments to Net Income (Loss)

1,746,758

(366,218)

1,380,540

2.39








Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

579,944

(141,442)

438,502

0.76








Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)






Basic





578,740

Diluted





578,740








Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)






Basic





578,740

Diluted





580,301



YTD 2019

Before

Tax

Income Tax
Impact

After

Tax

Diluted
Earnings
per Share








Reported Net Income (GAAP)

2,714,059

(615,670)

2,098,389

3.61

Adjustments:






Gains on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts

(242,622)

53,251

(189,371)

(0.34)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts

139,708

(30,663)

109,045

0.19

Add: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net

(3,650)

910

(2,740)


Add: Certain Impairments

116,249

(25,514)

90,735

0.16

Adjustments to Net Income (Loss)

9,685

(2,016)

7,669

0.01








Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

2,723,744

(617,686)

2,106,058

3.62








Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)






Basic





577,498

Diluted





581,190








Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)






Basic





577,498

Diluted





581,190

Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

In thousands of USD (Unaudited)

3Q 2020

3Q 2019

YTD 2020

YTD 2019








Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)

1,213,553

2,061,664

3,886,545

6,355,976








Adjustments:






Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses)

37,380

29,374

90,346

85,250

Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net Receivable



33,855

112,704

179,537

Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and
     Liabilities






Accounts Receivable

260,829

(63,891)

(930,628)

5,855

Inventories

(7,439)

(66,857)

(92,014)

(55,598)

Accounts Payable

37,755

(7,400)

1,222,473

(134,253)

Accrued Taxes Payable

(73,482)

(34,767)

(12,395)

(88,047)

Other Assets

(161,879)

92,814

(414,857)

(394,573)

Other Liabilities

(51,664)

(39,791)

12,739

18,315

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with
     Investing and Financing Activities

6,091

16,643

(276,063)

38,677

Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

1,261,144

2,021,644

3,598,850

6,011,139








Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Decrease

-38

%


-40

%









Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

1,261,144

2,021,644

3,598,850

6,011,139

Less:






Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) (a)

(499,305)

(1,518,019)

(2,661,641)

(4,846,221)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (b)

761,839

503,625

937,209

1,164,918








(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:








Total Expenditures (GAAP)

645,534

1,629,343

3,005,723

5,394,389

Less:






Asset Retirement Costs

(42,650)

(90,970)

(68,213)

(151,551)

Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and Equipment





(60)

(586)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties

(80,757)

(10,666)

(128,488)

(64,387)

Non-Cash Finance Leases





(73,277)


Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties

(22,822)

(9,688)

(74,044)

(331,644)

Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP)

499,305

1,518,019

2,661,641

4,846,221








(b) To better align the  presentation of  free cash  flow for comparative purposes  within the industry, free cash flow  excludes dividends paid (GAAP) as a reconciling item for the three-month and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2020.  The comparative prior periods shown have been revised to conform to this presentation.








Maintenance Capital Expenditures






The capital expenditures required to fund drilling and infrastructure requirements to keep U.S. oil production in 2021 flat relative to anticipated 4Q 2020 U.S. oil production.

Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

In thousands of USD (Unaudited)







FY 2019

FY 2018

FY 2017






Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)

8,163,180

7,768,608

4,265,336






Adjustments:




Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses)

113,733

123,986

122,688

Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net (Payable) Receivable

238,711

148,993

(513,404)

Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities




Accounts Receivable

91,792

368,180

392,131

Inventories

(90,284)

395,408

174,548

Accounts Payable

(168,539)

(439,347)

(324,192)

Accrued Taxes Payable

(40,122)

92,461

63,937

Other Assets

(358,001)

125,435

658,609

Other Liabilities

56,619

(10,949)

89,871

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and
     Financing Activities

115,061

(301,083)

(89,992)

Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

8,122,150

8,271,692

4,839,532






Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase (Decrease)

-2

%

71

%

76

%






Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

8,122,150

8,271,692

4,839,532

Less:




Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) (a)

(6,234,454)

(6,172,950)

(4,228,859)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (b)

1,887,696

2,098,742

610,673






(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) for the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017:






Total Expenditures (GAAP)

6,900,450

6,706,359

4,612,746

Less:




Asset Retirement Costs

(186,088)

(69,699)

(55,592)

Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and Equipment

(2,266)

(49,484)


Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties

(97,704)

(290,542)

(255,711)

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties

(379,938)

(123,684)

(72,584)

Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP)

6,234,454

6,172,950

4,228,859






(b) To better align the presentation of free cash flow for comparative purposes within the industry, free cash flow excludes dividends paid (GAAP) as a reconciling item for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2019.  The comparative prior periods shown have been revised to conform to this presentation.

Discretionary Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

In thousands of USD (Unaudited)











FY 2016

FY 2015

FY 2014

FY 2013

FY 2012










Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)

2,359,063

3,595,165

8,649,155

7,329,414

5,236,777










Adjustments:








Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based
     Compensation Expenses)

104,199

124,011

157,453

134,531

159,182

Excess Tax Benefits from Stock-Based Compensation

29,357

26,058

99,459

55,831

67,035

Changes in Components of Working Capital and
     Other Assets and Liabilities








Accounts Receivable

232,799

(641,412)

(84,982)

23,613

178,683

Inventories

(170,694)

(58,450)

161,958

(53,402)

156,762

Accounts Payable

74,048

1,409,197

(543,630)

(178,701)

17,150

Accrued Taxes Payable

(92,782)

(11,798)

(16,486)

(75,142)

(78,094)

Other Assets

40,636

(118,143)

14,448

109,567

118,520

Other Liabilities

16,225

66,257

(75,420)

20,382

(36,114)

Changes in Components of Working Capital
     Associated with Investing and Financing Activities

156,102

(499,767)

103,414

51,361

(74,158)

Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

2,748,953

3,891,118

8,465,369

7,417,454

5,745,743










Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) - Percentage
     Increase (Decrease)

-29

%

-54

%

14

%

29

%











Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

2,748,953

3,891,118

8,465,369

7,417,454

5,745,743

Less:








Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions
      (Non-GAAP) (a)

(2,706,397)

(4,682,326)

(8,292,090)

(7,101,791)

(7,539,994)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (b)

42,556

(791,208)

173,279

315,663

(1,794,251)










(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) for the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013 and 2012:










Total Expenditures (GAAP)

6,554,053

5,216,413

8,631,906

7,361,457

7,753,828

Less:








Asset Retirement Costs

19,865

(53,470)

(195,630)

(134,445)

(126,987)

Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant
     and Equipment

(16,585)







(65,791)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties

(3,101,913)



(5,085)

(5,007)

(20,317)

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties

(749,023)

(480,617)

(139,101)

(120,214)

(739)

Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions
     (Non-GAAP)

2,706,397

4,682,326

8,292,090

7,101,791

7,539,994










(b) To better align the presentation of free cash flow for comparative purposes within the industry, the presentation of free cash flow for the comparative prior periods shown has been revised to exclude dividends paid (GAAP) as a reconciling item.

Total Expenditures

In millions of USD (Unaudited)











3Q 2020

3Q 2019

FY 2019

FY 2018

FY 2017










Exploration and Development Drilling

378

1,173

4,951

4,935

3,132

Facilities

38

161

629

625

575

Leasehold Acquisitions

88

56

276

488

427

Property Acquisitions

23

10

380

124

73

Capitalized Interest

7

10

38

24

27

Subtotal

534

1,410

6,274

6,196

4,234

Exploration Costs

38

34

140

149

145

Dry Hole Costs

13

24

28

5

5

Exploration and Development Expenditures

585

1,468

6,442

6,350

4,384

Asset Retirement Costs

44

91

186

70

56

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures

629

1,559

6,628

6,420

4,440

Other Property, Plant and Equipment

17

70

272

286

173

Total Expenditures

646

1,629

6,900

6,706

4,613

EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX

In thousands of USD (Unaudited)

3Q 2020

3Q 2019

YTD 2020

YTD 2019








Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)

(42,467)

615,122

(942,038)

2,098,389








Adjustments:






Interest Expense, Net

53,242

39,620

152,145

144,434

Income Tax Provision (Benefit)

(10,088)

182,335

(224,776)

615,670

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

823,050

953,597

2,529,789

2,790,496

Exploration Costs

38,413

34,540

105,373

103,386

Dry Hole Costs

12,604

24,138

13,063

28,001

Impairments

78,990

105,275

1,957,340

289,761

EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

953,744

1,954,627

3,590,896

6,070,137

(Gains) Losses on MTM Commodity Derivative Contracts

3,978

(85,902)

(1,075,433)

(242,622)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts

275,133

108,418

998,894

139,708

(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

70,976

523

41,283

(3,650)








Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

1,303,831

1,977,666

3,555,640

5,963,573








Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Decrease

-34

%


-40

%









Definitions






EBITDAX - Earnings Before Interest Expense, Net; Income Tax Provision (Benefit); Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization; Exploration Costs; Dry Hole Costs; and Impairments

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020






Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

20,148

20,388

21,471






Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

5,721

5,724

5,222

Less: Cash

(3,066)

(2,417)

(2,907)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

2,655

3,307

2,315






Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

25,869

26,112

26,693






Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

22,803

23,695

23,786






Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

22

%

22

%

20

%






Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]

12

%

14

%

10

%

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019








Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

21,641

21,124

20,630

19,904








Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

5,175

5,177

5,179

6,081

Less: Cash

(2,028)

(1,583)

(1,160)

(1,136)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

3,147

3,594

4,019

4,945








Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

26,816

26,301

25,809

25,985








Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

24,788

24,718

24,649

24,849








Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

19

%

20

%

20

%

23

%








Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]

13

%

15

%

16

%

20

%

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

June 30,

2018

March 31,

2018







Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

19,364

18,538

17,452

16,841








Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

6,083

6,435

6,435

6,435

Less: Cash

(1,556)

(1,274)

(1,008)

(816)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

4,527

5,161

5,427

5,619








Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

25,447

24,973

23,887

23,276








Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

23,891

23,699

22,879

22,460








Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

24

%

26

%

27

%

28

%








Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]

19

%

22

%

24

%

25

%

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)






December 31,

2017

September 30,

2017

June 30,

2017

March 31,

2017







Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

16,283

13,922

13,902

13,928








Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

6,387

6,387

6,987

6,987

Less: Cash

(834)

(846)

(1,649)

(1,547)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

5,553

5,541

5,338

5,440








Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

22,670

20,309

20,889

20,915








Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

21,836

19,463

19,240

19,368








Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

28

%

31

%

33

%

33

%








Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]

25

%

28

%

28

%

28

%

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)

December 31,
2016

September 30,
2016

June 30,

2016

March 31,

2016

December 31,

2015









Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

13,982

11,798

12,057

12,405

12,943










Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

6,986

6,986

6,986

6,986

6,660

Less: Cash

(1,600)

(1,049)

(780)

(668)

(719)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

5,386

5,937

6,206

6,318

5,941










Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

20,968

18,784

19,043

19,391

19,603










Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

19,368

17,735

18,263

18,723

18,884










Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) +
     (b)]

33

%

37

%

37

%

36

%

34

%










Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c)
     / [(a) + (c)]

28

%

33

%

34

%

34

%

31

%

Reserve Replacement Cost Data

In millions of USD, except reserves and ratio data (Unaudited)













2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014












Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development
     Activities (GAAP)

6,628.2

6,419.7

4,439.4

6,445.2

4,928.3

7,904.8

Less:  Asset Retirement Costs

(186.1)

(69.7)

(55.6)

19.9

(53.5)

(195.6)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved
     Properties

(97.7)

(290.5)

(255.7)

(3,101.8)




Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties

(379.9)

(123.7)

(72.6)

(749.0)

(480.6)

(139.1)

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for
     Drilling Only (Non-GAAP) - (a)

5,964.5

5,935.8

4,055.5

2,614.3

4,394.2

7,570.1












Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development
     Activities (GAAP)

6,628.2

6,419.7

4,439.4

6,445.2

4,928.3

7,904.8

Less:  Asset Retirement Costs

(186.1)

(69.7)

(55.6)

19.9

(53.5)

(195.6)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved
     Properties

(97.7)

(290.5)

(255.7)

(3,101.8)




Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties

(52.3)

(70.9)

(26.2)

(732.3)




Total Exploration and Development Expenditures
     (Non-GAAP) - (b)

6,292.1

5,988.6

4,101.9

2,631.0

4,874.8

7,709.2












Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - Oil
     Equivalents (MMBoe)










Revisions Due to Price - (c)

(59.7)

34.8

154.0

(100.7)

(573.8)

52.2

Revisions Other Than Price

(0.3)

(39.5)

48.0

252.9

107.2

48.4

Purchases in Place

16.8

11.6

2.3

42.3

56.2

14.4

Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions - (d)

750.0

669.7

420.8

209.0

245.9

519.2

Total Proved Reserve Additions - (e)

706.8

676.6

625.1

403.5

(164.5)

634.2

Sales in Place

(4.6)

(10.8)

(20.7)

(167.6)

(3.5)

(36.3)

Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources

702.2

665.8

604.4

235.9

(168.0)

597.9












Production

300.9

265.0

224.4

207.1

211.2

219.1












Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / Boe)










Total Drilling, Before Revisions - (a / d)

7.95

8.86

9.64

12.51

17.87

14.58

All-in Total, Net of Revisions - (b / e)

8.90

8.85

6.56

6.52

(29.63)

12.16

All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price -
     (b / ( e - c))

8.21

9.33

8.71

5.22

11.91

13.25

Definitions

$/Boe

U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent

MMBoe

Million barrels of oil equivalent

Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts

EOG accounts for financial commodity derivative contracts using the mark-to-market accounting method.


ICE Brent Differential Basis Swap Contracts

Prices received by EOG for its crude oil production generally vary from NYMEX WTI prices due to adjustments for delivery location (basis) and other factors.  EOG has entered into crude oil basis swap contracts in order to fix the differential between ICE Brent pricing and pricing in Cushing, Oklahoma (ICE Brent Differential). Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's ICE Brent Differential basis swap contracts through October 30, 2020. The weighted average price differential expressed in $/Bbl represents the amount of addition to Cushing, Oklahoma, prices for the notional volumes expressed in Bbld covered by the basis swap contracts.






2020

Volume
(Bbld)

Weighted
Average Price
Differential

($/Bbl)


May 2020 (CLOSED)

10,000

4.92









Houston Differential Basis Swap Contracts

EOG has also entered into crude oil basis swap contracts in order to fix the differential between pricing in Houston, Texas, and Cushing, Oklahoma (Houston Differential).  Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's Houston Differential basis swap contracts through October 30, 2020.  The weighted average price differential expressed in $/Bbl represents the amount of addition to Cushing, Oklahoma, prices for the notional volumes expressed in Bbld covered by the basis swap contracts.






2020

Volume
(Bbld)

Weighted

Average Price Differential

($/Bbl)


May 2020 (CLOSED)

10,000

1.55









Roll Differential Swap Contracts

EOG has also entered into crude oil swaps in order to fix the differential in pricing between the NYMEX calendar month average and the physical crude oil delivery month (Roll Differential).  Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's Roll Differential swap contracts through October 30, 2020.  The weighted average price differential expressed in $/Bbl represents the amount of net addition (reduction) to delivery month prices for the notional volumes expressed in Bbld covered by the swap contracts.






2020

Volume
(Bbld)

Weighted
Average Price Differential

($/Bbl)


February 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020 (CLOSED)

10,000

0.70

July 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020 (CLOSED)

88,000

(1.16)

October 1, 2020 through November 30, 2020 (CLOSED)

66,000

(1.16)

December 2020

66,000

(1.16)









In May 2020, EOG entered into crude oil Roll Differential swap contracts for the period from July 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020, with notional volumes of 22,000 Bbld at a weighted average price differential of $(0.43) per Bbl, and for the period from October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020, with notional volumes of 44,000 Bbld at a weighted average price differential of $(0.73) per Bbl. These contracts partially offset certain outstanding Roll Differential swap contracts for the same time periods and volumes at a weighted average price differential of $(1.16) per Bbl. EOG paid net cash of $2.6 million through October 30, 2020, for the settlement of certain of these contracts and expects to pay $0.6 million during the remainder of 2020 for the settlement of the remaining contracts. The offsetting contracts were excluded from the above table.


Crude Oil NYMEX WTI Price Swap Contracts

Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's crude oil NYMEX WTI price swap contracts through October 30, 2020, with notional volumes expressed in Bbld and prices expressed in $/Bbl.






2020

Volume
(Bbld)

Weighted
Average Price
($/Bbl)


January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020 (CLOSED)

200,000

59.33

April 1, 2020 through May 31, 2020 (CLOSED)

265,000

51.36







In April and May 2020, EOG entered into crude oil NYMEX WTI price swap contracts for the period from June 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020, with notional volumes of 265,000 Bbld at a weighted average price of $33.80 per Bbl, for the period from July 1, 2020 through July 31, 2020, with notional volumes of 254,000 Bbld at a weighted average price of $33.75 per Bbl, for the period from August 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020, with notional volumes of 154,000 Bbld at a weighted average price of $34.18 per Bbl and for the period from October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020, with notional volumes of 47,000 Bbld at a weighted average price of $30.04 per Bbl. These contracts offset the remaining NYMEX WTI price swap contracts for the same time periods and volumes at a weighted average price of $51.36 per Bbl for the period from June 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020, $42.36 per Bbl for the period from July 1, 2020 through July 31, 2020, $50.42 per Bbl for the period from August 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020 and $31.00 per Bbl for the period from October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020.  EOG received net cash of $359.9 million through October 30, 2020, for the settlement of certain of these contracts, and expects to receive net cash of $4.1 million during the remainder of 2020 for the settlement of the remaining contracts. The offsetting contracts were excluded from the above table.


Crude Oil ICE Brent Price Swap Contracts

Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's crude oil ICE Brent price swap contracts through October 30, 2020, with notional volumes expressed in Bbld and prices expressed in $/Bbl.






2020

Volume
(Bbld)

Weighted
Average Price
($/Bbl)


April 2020 (CLOSED)

75,000

25.66

May 2020 (CLOSED)

35,000

26.53



Mont Belvieu Propane Price Swap Contracts

Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's Mont Belvieu propane (non-TET) financial price swap contracts (Mont Belvieu Propane Price Swap Contracts) through October 30, 2020, with notional volumes expressed in Bbld and prices expressed in $/Bbl.






2020

Volume
(Bbld)

Weighted
Average Price
($/Bbl)


January 1, 2020 through February 29, 2020 (CLOSED)

4,000

21.34

March 1, 2020 through April 30, 2020 (CLOSED)

25,000

17.92







In April and May 2020, EOG entered into Mont Belvieu Propane Price Swap Contracts for the period from May 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020, with notional volumes of 25,000 Bbld at a weighted average price of $16.41 per Bbl.  These contracts offset the remaining Mont Belvieu Propane Price Swap Contracts for the same time period with notional volumes of 25,000 Bbld at a weighted average price of $17.92 per Bbl.  EOG received net cash of $5.7 million through October 30, 2020, for the settlement of certain of these contracts, and expects to receive net cash of $3.5 million during the remainder of 2020 for the settlement of the remaining contracts.  The offsetting contracts were excluded from the above table.


Natural Gas Price Swap Contracts

Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's natural gas price swap contracts through October 30, 2020, with notional volumes expressed in MMBtud and prices expressed in $/MMBtu.






2021

Volume
(MMBtud)

Weighted
Average Price

 ($/MMBtu)


January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021

500,000

2.99









Natural Gas Collar Contracts

EOG has entered into natural gas collar contracts, which establish ceiling and floor prices for the sale of notional volumes of natural gas as specified in the collar contracts.  The collars require that EOG pay the difference between the ceiling price and the NYMEX Henry Hub natural gas price for the contract month (Henry Hub Index Price) in the event the Henry Hub Index Price is above the ceiling price.  The collars grant EOG the right to receive the difference between the floor price and the Henry Hub Index Price in the event the Henry Hub Index Price is below the floor price.  In March 2020, EOG executed the early termination provision granting EOG the right to terminate certain 2020 natural gas collar contracts with notional volumes of 250,000 MMBtud at a weighted average ceiling price of $2.50 per MMBtu and a weighted average floor price of $2.00 per MMBtu for the period from April 1, 2020 through July 31, 2020.  EOG received net cash of $7.8 million for the settlement of these contracts.  Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's natural gas collar contracts through October 30, 2020, with notional volumes expressed in MMBtud and prices expressed in $/MMBtu.








2020

Volume
(MMBtud)

Weighted
Average

Ceiling Price

($/MMBtu)

Weighted
Average
Floor Price
($/MMBtu)

April 1, 2020 through July 31, 2020 (CLOSED)

250,000

2.50

2.00









In April 2020, EOG entered into natural gas collar contracts for the period from August 1, 2020 through October 31, 2020, with notional volumes of 250,000 MMBtud at a ceiling price of $2.50 per MMBtu and a floor price of $2.00 per MMBtu.  These contracts offset the remaining natural gas collar contracts for the same time period with notional volumes of 250,000 MMBtud at a ceiling price of $2.50 per MMBtu and a floor price of $2.00 per MMBtu.  EOG received net cash of $1.1 million through October 30, 2020, for the settlement of these contracts.  The offsetting contracts were excluded from the above table.











Rockies Differential Basis Swap Contracts

Prices received by EOG for its natural gas production generally vary from NYMEX Henry Hub prices due to adjustments for delivery location (basis) and other factors.  EOG has entered into natural gas basis swap contracts in order to fix the differential between pricing in the Rocky Mountain area and NYMEX Henry Hub prices (Rockies Differential).  Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's Rockies Differential basis swap contracts through October 30, 2020.  The weighted average price differential expressed in $/MMBtu represents the amount of reduction to NYMEX Henry Hub prices for the notional volumes expressed in MMBtud covered by the basis swap contracts.






2020

Volume
(MMBtud)

Weighted
Average Price
Differential
($/MMBtu)


January 1, 2020 through October 31, 2020 (CLOSED)

30,000

0.55

November 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020

30,000

0.55



HSC Differential Basis Swap Contracts

EOG has also entered into natural gas basis swap contracts in order to fix the differential between pricing at the Houston Ship Channel (HSC) and NYMEX Henry Hub prices (HSC Differential).  In March 2020, EOG executed the early termination provision granting EOG the right to terminate certain 2020 HSC Differential basis swaps with notional volumes of 60,000 MMBtud at a weighted average price differential of $0.05 per MMBtu for the period from April 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020.  EOG paid net cash of $0.4 million for the settlement of these contracts.  Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's HSC Differential basis swap contracts through October 30, 2020.  The weighted average price differential expressed in $/MMBtu represents the amount of reduction to NYMEX Henry Hub prices for the notional volumes expressed in MMBtud covered by the basis swap contracts.






2020

Volume
(MMBtud)

Weighted
Average Price
Differential
($/MMBtu)


January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020 (CLOSED)

60,000

0.05









Waha Differential Basis Swap Contracts

EOG has also entered into natural gas basis swap contracts in order to fix the differential between pricing at the Waha Hub in West Texas and NYMEX Henry Hub prices (Waha Differential).  Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's Waha Differential basis swap contracts through October 30, 2020.  The weighted average price differential expressed in $/MMBtu represents the amount of reduction to NYMEX Henry Hub prices for the notional volumes expressed in MMBtud covered by the basis swap contracts.






2020

Volume
(MMBtud)

Weighted
Average Price
Differential 
($/MMBtu)


January 1, 2020 through April 30, 2020 (CLOSED)

50,000

1.40







In April 2020, EOG entered into Waha Differential basis swap contracts for the period from May 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020, with notional volumes of 50,000 MMBtud at a weighted average price differential of $0.43 per MMBtu.  These contracts offset the remaining Waha Differential basis swap contracts for the same time period with notional volumes of 50,000 MMBtud at a weighted average price differential of $1.40 per MMBtu.  EOG paid net cash of $8.9 million through October 30, 2020, for the settlement of certain of these contracts, and expects to pay net cash of $3.0 million during the remainder of 2020 for the settlement of the remaining contracts.  The offsetting contracts were excluded from the above table.








Definitions

Bbld

Barrels per day

$/Bbl

Dollars per barrel

ICE

Intercontinental Exchange

MMBtud

Million British thermal units per day

$/MMBtu

Dollars per million British thermal units

NYMEX

U.S. New York Mercantile Exchange

WTI

West Texas Intermediate

Direct After-Tax Rate of Return

The calculation of our direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) with respect to our capital expenditure program for a particular play or well is based on the estimated recoverable reserves ("net" to EOG's interest) for all wells in such play or such well (as the case may be), the estimated net present value (NPV) of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which we utilize certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and our direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring (as the case may be) such wells or well (as the case may be).  As such, our direct ATROR with respect to our capital expenditures for a particular play or well cannot be calculated from our consolidated financial statements.



Direct ATROR

Based on Cash Flow and Time Value of Money

  - Estimated future commodity prices and operating costs

  - Costs incurred to drill, complete and equip a well, including facilities

Excludes Indirect Capital

  - Gathering and Processing and other Midstream

  - Land, Seismic, Geological and Geophysical


Payback ~12 Months on 100% Direct ATROR Wells

First Five Years ~1/2 Estimated Ultimate Recovery Produced but ~3/4 of NPV Captured


Return on Equity / Return on Capital Employed

Based on GAAP Accrual Accounting

Includes All Indirect Capital and Growth Capital for Infrastructure

  - Eagle Ford, Bakken, Permian Facilities

  - Gathering and Processing

Includes Legacy Gas Capital and Capital from Mature Wells

ROCE & ROE

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)

2019

2018

2017






Net Interest Expense (GAAP)

185

245


Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 21%)

(39)

(51)


After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)

146

194








Net Income (GAAP) - (b)

2,735

3,419


Adjustments to Net Income, Net of Tax (See Below Detail) (1)

158

(201)


Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) - (c)

2,893

3,218








Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)

21,641

19,364

16,283






Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e)

20,503

17,824








Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)

5,175

6,083

6,387

Less:  Cash

(2,028)

(1,556)

(834)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)

3,147

4,527

5,553






Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)

26,816

25,447

22,670






Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)

24,788

23,891

21,836






Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h)

24,340

22,864








Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)




GAAP Net Income - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

11.8

%

15.8

%

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - [(a) + (c)] / (h)

12.5

%

14.9

%







Return on Equity (ROE)




GAAP Net Income - (b) / (e)

13.3

%

19.2

%

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income - (c) / (e)

14.1

%

18.1

%







* Average for the current and immediately preceding year










(1) Detail of adjustments to Net Income (GAAP):





Before
Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After
Tax

Year Ended December 31, 2019




Adjustments:




Add:  Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact

51

(11)

40

Add:  Impairments of Certain Assets

275

(60)

215

Less:  Net Gains on Asset Dispositions

(124)

27

(97)

Total

202

(44)

158






Year Ended December 31, 2018




Adjustments:




Add:  Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact

(93)

20

(73)

Add:  Impairments of Certain Assets

153

(34)

119

Less:  Net Gains on Asset Dispositions

(175)

38

(137)

Less:  Tax Reform Impact



(110)

(110)

Total

(115)

(86)

(201)

ROCE & ROE

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)











2017

2016

2015

2014

2013










Net Interest Expense (GAAP)

274

282

237

201

235

Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)

(96)

(99)

(83)

(70)

(82)

After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)

178

183

154

131

153










Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b)

2,583

(1,097)

(4,525)

2,915

2,197










Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)

16,283

13,982

12,943

17,713

15,418










Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e)

15,133

13,463

15,328

16,566

14,352










Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)

6,387

6,986

6,655

5,906

5,909

Less:  Cash

(834)

(1,600)

(719)

(2,087)

(1,318)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)

5,553

5,386

5,936

3,819

4,591










Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)

22,670

20,968

19,598

23,619

21,327










Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)

21,836

19,368

18,879

21,532

20,009










Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h)

20,602

19,124

20,206

20,771

19,365










Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)








GAAP Net Income (Loss) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

13.4

%

-4.8

%

-21.6

%

14.7

%

12.1

%










Return on Equity (ROE)








GAAP Net Income (Loss) - (b) / (e)

17.1

%

-8.1

%

-29.5

%

17.6

%

15.3

%










* Average for the current and immediately preceding year








ROCE & ROE

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)


2012

2011

2010

2009

2008










Net Interest Expense (GAAP)

214

210

130

101

52

Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)

(75)

(74)

(46)

(35)

(18)

After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)

139

136

84

66

34










Net Income (GAAP) - (b)

570

1,091

161

547

2,437










Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)

13,285

12,641

10,232

9,998

9,015










Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e)

12,963

11,437

10,115

9,507

8,003










Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)

6,312

5,009

5,223

2,797

1,897

Less:  Cash

(876)

(616)

(789)

(686)

(331)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)

5,436

4,393

4,434

2,111

1,566










Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)

19,597

17,650

15,455

12,795

10,912










Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)

18,721

17,034

14,666

12,109

10,581










Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h)

17,878

15,850

13,388

11,345

9,351










Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)








GAAP Net Income - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

4.0

%

7.7

%

1.8

%

5.4

%

26.4

%










Return on Equity (ROE)








GAAP Net Income - (b) / (e)

4.4

%

9.5

%

1.6

%

5.8

%

30.5

%










* Average for the current and immediately preceding year








ROCE & ROE

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)











2007

2006

2005

2004

2003










Net Interest Expense (GAAP)

47

43

63

63

59

Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)

(16)

(15)

(22)

(22)

(21)

After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)

31

28

41

41

38










Net Income (GAAP) - (b)

1,090

1,300

1,260

625

430










Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)

6,990

5,600

4,316

2,945

2,223










Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e)

6,295

4,958

3,631

2,584

1,948










Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)

1,185

733

985

1,078

1,109

Less:  Cash

(54)

(218)

(644)

(21)

(4)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)

1,131

515

341

1,057

1,105










Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)

8,175

6,333

5,301

4,023

3,332










Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)

8,121

6,115

4,657

4,002

3,328










Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h)

7,118

5,386

4,330

3,665

3,068










Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)








GAAP Net Income - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

15.7

%

24.7

%

30.0

%

18.2

%

15.3

%










Return on Equity (ROE)








GAAP Net Income - (b) / (e)

17.3

%

26.2

%

34.7

%

24.2

%

22.1

%










* Average for the current and immediately preceding year








ROCE & ROE

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)


2002

2001

2000

1999

1998










Net Interest Expense (GAAP)

60

45

61

62


Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)

(21)

(16)

(21)

(22)


After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)

39

29

40

40












Net Income (GAAP) - (b)

87

399

397

569












Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)

1,672

1,643

1,381

1,130

1,280










Average Total Stockholders' Equity* - (e)

1,658

1,512

1,256

1,205












Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)

1,145

856

859

990

1,143

Less:  Cash

(10)

(3)

(20)

(25)

(6)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)

1,135

853

839

965

1,137










Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)

2,817

2,499

2,240

2,120

2,423










Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)

2,807

2,496

2,220

2,095

2,417










Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP)* - (h)

2,652

2,358

2,158

2,256












Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)








GAAP Net Income - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

4.8

%

18.2

%

20.2

%

27.0

%











Return on Equity (ROE)








GAAP Net Income - (b) / (e)

5.2

%

26.4

%

31.6

%

47.2

%











* Average for the current and immediately preceding year








Costs per Barrel of Oil Equivalent


In thousands of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)









1Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q 2020

YTD 2020








Cost per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculation






Volume - Thousand Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)

79,548

56,733

65,873

202,153








Crude Oil and Condensate

2,065,498

614,627

1,394,622

4,074,747

Natural Gas Liquids

160,535

93,909

184,771

439,215

Natural Gas

209,764

141,696

183,790

535,250

Total Wellhead Revenues - (b)

2,435,797

850,232

1,763,183

5,049,212








Operating Costs






Lease and Well

329,659

245,346

227,473

802,478

Transportation Costs

208,296

151,728

180,257

540,281

Gathering and Processing Costs

128,482

96,767

114,790

340,039

General and Administrative

114,273

131,855

124,460

370,588

Taxes Other Than Income

157,360

80,319

126,810

364,489

Interest Expense, Net

44,690

54,213

53,242

152,145

Total Cash Operating Cost (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (c)

982,760

760,228

827,032

2,570,020








Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)

1,000,060

706,679

823,050

2,529,789

Total Operating Cost (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (d)

1,982,820

1,466,907

1,650,082

5,099,809








Exploration Costs

39,677

27,283

38,413

105,373

Dry Hole Costs

372

87

12,604

13,063

Impairments

1,572,935

305,415

78,990

1,957,340

Total Exploration Costs

1,612,984

332,785

130,007

2,075,776

Less:  Certain Impairments (Non-GAAP)

(1,516,316)

(239,167)

(26,531)

(1,782,014)

Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)

96,668

93,618

103,476

293,762








Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs) - (e)

2,079,488

1,560,525

1,753,558

5,393,571








Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (b) / (a)

30.62

14.99

26.77

24.98








Total Cash Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs)

     -   (c) / (a)

12.36

13.40

12.56

12.70








Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
     Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (c) / (a)]

18.26

1.59

14.21

12.28








Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (d) / (a)

24.93

25.86

25.05

25.21








Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(b) /
     (a) - (d) / (a)]

5.69

(10.87)

1.72

(0.23)








Total Operating Cost  per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs) -
     (e) / (a)

26.15

27.51

26.62

26.66








Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration 
     Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (e) / (a)]

4.47

(12.52)

0.15

(1.68)

Costs per Barrel of Oil Equivalent 


In thousands of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)

2019

2018

2017

Cost per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculation




Volume - Thousand Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)

298,565

262,516

222,251






Crude Oil and Condensate

9,612,532

9,517,440

6,256,396

Natural Gas Liquids

784,818

1,127,510

729,561

Natural Gas

1,184,095

1,301,537

921,934

Total Wellhead Revenues - (b)

11,581,445

11,946,487

7,907,891






Operating Costs




Lease and Well

1,366,993

1,282,678

1,044,847

Transportation Costs

758,300

746,876

740,352

Gathering and Processing Costs

479,102

436,973

148,775

General and Administrative

489,397

426,969

434,467

Less:  Legal Settlement - Early Leasehold Termination





(10,202)

Less:  Joint Venture Transaction Costs





(3,056)

Less:  Joint Interest Billings Deemed Uncollectible





(4,528)

General and Administrative (Non-GAAP)

489,397

426,969

416,681

Taxes Other Than Income

800,164

772,481

544,662

Interest Expense, Net

185,129

245,052

274,372

Total Cash Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (c)

4,079,085

3,911,029

3,169,689






Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)

3,749,704

3,435,408

3,409,387

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (d)

7,828,789

7,346,437

6,579,076






Exploration Costs

139,881

148,999

145,342

Dry Hole Costs

28,001

5,405

4,609

Impairments

517,896

347,021

479,240

Total Exploration Costs

685,778

501,425

629,191

Less:  Certain Impairments (Non-GAAP)

(274,974)

(152,671)

(261,452)

Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)

410,804

348,754

367,739






Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs) - (e)

8,239,593

7,695,191

6,946,815

Cost per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

In thousands of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)





2019

2018

2017






Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (b) / (a)

38.79

45.51

35.58






Total Cash Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration

     Costs) -   (c) / (a)

13.66

14.90

14.25






Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
      Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (c) / (a)]

25.13

30.61

21.33






Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -
   (d) / (a)

26.22

27.99

29.59






Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -  
     [(b) / (a) - (d) / (a)]

12.57

17.52

5.99






Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs) -
   (e) / (a)

27.60

29.32

31.24






Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs) - 

     [(b) / (a) - (e) / (a)]

11.19

16.19

4.34

Cost per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

In thousands of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)



2016

2015

2014

Cost per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculation




Volume - Thousand Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)

204,929

208,862

217,073






Crude Oil and Condensate

4,317,341

4,934,562

9,742,480

Natural Gas Liquids

437,250

407,658

934,051

Natural Gas

742,152

1,061,038

1,916,386

Total Wellhead Revenues - (b)

5,496,743

6,403,258

12,592,917






Operating Costs




Lease and Well

927,452

1,182,282

1,416,413

Transportation Costs

764,106

849,319

972,176

Gathering and Processing Costs

122,901

146,156

145,800






General and Administrative

394,815

366,594

402,010

Less:  Voluntary Retirement Expense

(42,054)



Less:  Acquisition Costs

(5,100)



Less:  Legal Settlement - Early Leasehold Termination



(19,355)

General and Administrative (Non-GAAP)

347,661

347,239

402,010






Taxes Other Than Income

349,710

421,744

757,564

Interest Expense, Net

281,681

237,393

201,458

Total Cash Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (c)

2,793,511

3,184,133

3,895,421






Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)

3,553,417

3,313,644

3,997,041

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (d)

6,346,928

6,497,777

7,892,462






Exploration Costs

124,953

149,494

184,388

Dry Hole Costs

10,657

14,746

48,490

Impairments

620,267

6,613,546

743,575

Total Exploration Costs

755,877

6,777,786

976,453

Less:  Certain Impairments (Non-GAAP)

(320,617)

(6,307,593)

(824,312)

Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)

435,260

470,193

152,141






Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs) - (e)

6,782,188

6,967,970

8,044,603






Cost per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

In thousands of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)



2016

2015

2014






Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (b) / (a)

26.82

30.66

58.01






Total Cash Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
     Costs) -   (c) / (a)

13.64

15.25

17.95






Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
     Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (c) / (a)]

13.18

15.41

40.06






Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -
   (d) / (a)

30.98

31.11

36.38






Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - 
     [(b) / (a) - (d) / (a)]

(4.16)

(0.45)

21.63






Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs) -
   (e) / (a)

33.10

33.36

37.08






Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs) -
     [(b) / (a) - (e) / (a)]

(6.28)

(2.70)

20.93

Quarter and Full Year Guidance

(Unaudited)

(a)  Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Forecast

The forecast items for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 set forth below for EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) are based on current available information and expectations as of the date of the accompanying press release.  EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.  This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with the accompanying press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8-K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast.

(b)  Capital Expenditures

The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs and any Non-Cash Transactions.

(c)  Benchmark Commodity Pricing

EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month.

EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for the last three trading days of the applicable month.


Estimated Ranges for Fourth  Quarter and Full Year 2020

4Q 2020

FY 2020

Daily Sales Volumes










Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld)










United States

435.0

-

445.0


406.3

-

408.8

Trinidad

1.6

-

2.0


0.8

-

0.9

Other International

0.0

-

0.2


0.1

-

0.1

Total

436.6

-

447.2


407.2

-

409.8

Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)










Total

140.0

-

150.0


137.2

-

139.7

Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)










United States

1,040

-

1,100


1,032

-

1,047

Trinidad

170

-

190


174

-

179

Other International

20

-

30


30

-

33

Total

1,230

-

1,320


1,236

-

1,259

Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)










United States

748.3

-

778.3


715.4

-

722.9

Trinidad

29.9

-

33.7


29.8

-

30.8

Other International

3.3

-

5.2


5.1

-

5.6

Total

781.5

-

817.2


750.3

-

759.3












Capital Expenditures ($MM)

830

-

930


3,400


3,600

Quarter and Full Year Guidance

(Unaudited)

Estimated Ranges for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

4Q 2020

FY 2020

Operating Costs










Unit Costs ($/Boe)










Lease and Well

3.80

-

4.30


3.92

-

4.05

Transportation Costs

2.55

-

2.95


2.64

-

2.74

Gathering and Processing

1.75

-

1.85


1.70

-

1.72

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

12.20

-

12.70


12.41

-

12.54

General and Administrative

1.80

-

1.90


1.82

-

1.85
















Expenses ($MM)










Exploration and Dry Hole

45

-

55


163

-

173

Impairment

100

-

150


265

-

315

Capitalized Interest

5

-

10


29

-

34

Net Interest

51

-

56


203

-

208
















Taxes Other Than Income (% of Wellhead Revenue)

6.0

%

-

8.0

%

6.7

%

-

7.8

%
















Income Taxes










Effective Rate

20

%

-

25

%

16

%

-

21

%

Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM)

10

-

50


(85)

-

(45)
















Pricing - (Refer to Benchmark Commodity Pricing in text)










Crude Oil and Condensate ($/Bbl)










Differentials










United States - above (below) WTI

(1.85)

-

0.15


(1.07)

-

(0.52)

Trinidad - above (below) WTI

(14.40)

-

(12.40)


(12.52)

-

(11.40)

Other International - above (below) WTI

(8.00)

-

(2.00)


2.18

-

3.68

Natural Gas Liquids










Realizations as % of WTI

34

%

-

46

%

32

%

-

35

%

Natural Gas ($/Mcf)










Differentials










United States - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub

(0.60)

-

(0.20)


(0.54)

-

(0.43)

Realizations










Trinidad

3.15

-

3.65


2.44

-

2.59

Other International

4.35

-

4.85


4.44

-

4.54

Definitions

$/Bbl

U.S. Dollars per barrel










$/Boe

U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent










$/Mcf


U.S. Dollars per thousand cubic feet










$MM

U.S. Dollars in millions










MBbld

Thousand barrels per day










MBoed

Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day










MMcfd

Million cubic feet per day










NYMEX

U.S. New York Mercantile Exchange










WTI

West Texas Intermediate










