EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conference

News provided by

EOG Resources, Inc.

Oct 29, 2019, 16:12 ET

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is scheduled to present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Energy Conference at 8:30 a.m. Central time (9:30 a.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, November 13. Lloyd W. "Billy" Helms, Jr., Chief Operating Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.

Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access the live webcast. If you are unable to listen live, a replay will be available for 90 days. 

About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad and China. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Investor Contacts
David Streit  713-571-4902
Neel Panchal  713-571-4884

Media and Investor Contact
Kimberly Ehmer  713-571-4676

SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.eogresources.com

Also from this source

EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of Third...

EOG Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conference

News provided by

EOG Resources, Inc.

Oct 29, 2019, 16:12 ET