Eolas Capital and Italian fintech Axyon AI announce partnership to bring AI-powered solutions to U.S. investment managers

BOSTON and MODENA, Italy, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eolas Capital, a provider of distribution and business services to boutique asset managers, today announced a strategic partnership with Axyon AI, an Italian fintech company that provides AI solutions to investment firms for product launches and new sources of alpha. As part of the agreement, Eolas will provide Axyon AI with product development and distribution support in North America.

Axyon AI was founded in 2016 in Modena, Italy, and is led by co-founders Daniele Grassi, CEO; Jacopo Credi, chief technology officer; and Giacomo Barigazzi, chief operating officer. The firm is backed by international investors including ING Ventures, UniCredit Bank, CDP Venture Capital, The Techshop and U.S. investors Montage Ventures and Green Sands Equity.

Axyon AI applies artificial intelligence at every stage of the investment process, from agentic AI that identifies emerging investable themes across global markets, to predictive AI that forecasts relative asset performance, and explainable AI that provides complete transparency into model outputs for institutional workflows.

Initial offerings will focus on:

Custom or off-the-shelf signals and predictive models for fundamental, quantitative and thematic managers

AI-powered indices

Research tools enabling portfolio evaluation alternatives for investment managers

"The team at Axyon AI has been on the cutting edge of using technology to help investment managers generate stronger results and enhance their line-ups. We are excited to partner together to bring compelling, AI-driven investment opportunities and innovative models to U.S. managers, whether they are fundamental stock pickers, thematic investors, or macro investors," said Des Mac Intyre, managing director and chief investment officer for Boston-based Eolas Capital.

Grassi added, "Joining forces with Eolas Capital will help us accelerate our growth in the U.S. investment management sector by leveraging Eolas' extensive industry knowledge and network. Together, we see a tremendous opportunity to expand Axyon AI's offerings globally and help asset managers translate data-driven insights into better investment outcomes."

About Eolas Capital

Boston-based Eolas Capital is a subsidiary of Channel Capital in Australia. The firm provides distribution, marketing, and business solutions for boutique asset managers. Eolas' goal is to provide knowledge and experience, giving managers the tools they need for success and allowing them to focus on alpha generation. The Eolas model supports investment managers with a comprehensive suite of capabilities including business strategy and implementation, sales, and marketing support. For more information, visit www.eolascapital.com.

About Axyon AI

Axyon AI is an Italian fintech company whose mission is to empower investors with scalable, research-led AI technologies that deliver timely signals and predictive insights. Founded in 2016, Axyon AI develops and delivers artificial intelligence for investment management, deploying the most suitable approach at each stage of the investment process — from agentic AI that identifies emerging investable themes across global markets, to predictive AI that forecasts relative asset performance, and explainable AI that provides complete transparency into model outputs for institutional workflows. For more information, visit axyon.ai.

