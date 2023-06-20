Eolas Capital to Provide Marketing Support to Private Credit Specialist Prime Meridian Capital Management

BOSTON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eolas Capital, a registered investment adviser, incubator, and provider of business solutions to asset and wealth managers, has entered into an agreement with Prime Meridian Capital Management, LLC, an investment boutique with an 11-year track record managing alternative credit strategies. Under terms of the agreement, Eolas Capital will provide marketing and distribution support for Prime Meridian, specifically for four distinct private credit strategies targeted to investment consultants, institutional asset owners, and wealth platforms in the United States.

Established in 2012, Prime Meridian is an SEC-registered employee-owned specialist credit manager led by Don Davis, CEO and portfolio manager, and Sean Bill, chief investment officer and portfolio manager. The firm is focused on short duration, high yield private credit investments primarily in consumer lending, collateralized small business lending, secured real estate lending, litigation finance, and life settlements. During the past 11 years, Walnut Creek, California-based Prime Meridian has funded more than $1.7 billion across more than 100,000 loans. The firm manages $220 million for individual and institutional investors as of March 31, 2023.

"Prime Meridian has built a successful investment platform offering differentiated alternative credit strategies with strong performance, low volatility and low correlation to other investments. We're pleased to partner with Don, Sean and their colleagues and expand their firm's reach to the institutional and intermediary markets," said Kristen Fontaine, president and head of consultant relations for Eolas Capital.

Prime Meridian's four credit strategies—income, special opportunities, real estate lending, and non-performing loans—have all outperformed the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond and HFRI Credit indexes for the 12-month period through March 31, 2023 and since inception. Prime Meridian was the winner of the Hedgeweek US Awards 2022 for Best Credit Hedge Multi-Strategy Hedge Fund and is a finalist for the 2023 award. Additionally, the firm's real estate lending and special opportunities strategies have been selected for inclusion in the HFRI 500 Investible Index and the HFRI 400 (US) Investible Index.

"With an established track record and compelling investment story, it's time to bring our strategies to the attention of sophisticated asset allocators who are keen to add private credit to enhance diversification and improve risk-adjusted returns," Davis said. "The Eolas Capital team is highly experienced and has a strong network of relationships, and we're excited to have their support."

Sean Bill added, "Prime Meridian's focus on short duration, high coupon niche strategies with strong asset coverage, covenants, and cash flow velocity make them an excellent complement to buttress core fixed income and private credit allocations."

Boston-based Eolas Capital was launched in March 2021 by investment management industry veteran Des Mac Intyre, who serves as managing director and chief investment officer, and Channel Capital Pty Ltd., a leading Australian multi-partner asset management business with more than A$32 billion in assets.

About Prime Meridian

About Eolas Capital

Boston-based Eolas Capital is a subsidiary of Channel Capital in Australia. The firm provides distribution, marketing, and business solutions for boutique asset managers.

Eolas' goal is to provide knowledge and experience, giving managers the tools they need for success and allow them to focus on alpha generation. The Eolas model supports investment managers with a comprehensive suite of capabilities including business strategy and implementation, sales, and marketing support. For more information, visit www.eolascapital.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Securities transactions are effected through INTE Securities LLC, member FINRA (www.finra.org ) / SIPC (www.sipc.org ). To view INTE Securities LLC, please go to www.finra.org/brokercheck.

