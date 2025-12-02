Eon Bolsters Senior Leadership Team to Support Next Phase of Growth

Healthcare industry veteran Tammy Lewis appointed Chief Commercial Officer to advance adoption of the Company's AI-powered platform for incidental findings and early detection

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eon, a leader in incidental findings and early detection technology, today announced the appointment of Tammy Lewis as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Lewis will lead sales, marketing, and go-to-market strategy and execution as the Company continues to accelerate commercial growth and deepen its impact across the healthcare market. She joins Eon at a pivotal moment for clinical AI, as health systems move from early experimentation to integrating these technologies into routine practice.

"Tammy has deep experience shaping markets, building brands, and driving growth at scale," said Dr. Akrum "Aki" Alzubaidi, CEO and Founder of Eon. "She knows how to take complex businesses and help them break through, and that's exactly the kind of leadership we need as we expand our reach and enter our next phase."

Lewis brings more than 30 years of experience leading growth, transformation, and innovation across healthcare and technology. She previously served as the founding Chief Marketing Officer of Surescripts, where she helped launch the nation's e-prescribing network and transform prescribing from paper to digital. Most recently, she served as Chief Marketing Officer at CVS Health for nearly a decade, overseeing marketing and member experience for CVS Caremark and CVS Specialty and supporting member experience for more than 110 million members.

"I've spent my career helping healthcare organizations grow with purpose, and Eon is doing exactly that," said Lewis. "Health systems need solutions that improve patient outcomes while also strengthening operational and financial performance. Eon delivers on both. I'm energized by the team, the mission, and the opportunity to help scale a platform that is redefining how health systems manage incidental findings and detect disease earlier."

Lewis has also held senior roles at Medscape and Hoffmann-La Roche and is the founder of RxMarketer, a consultancy supporting healthcare innovators and early-stage companies. She brings deep expertise in commercial strategy, enterprise marketing, and helping organizations grow through critical stages of scale.

About Eon

Eon, a leader in incidental findings and early detection technology and services, helps transform how health systems identify, validate, and manage at-risk patients who require follow-up and longitudinal surveillance. Powered by clinical AI engines purpose-built for lung, pancreas, breast, kidney, thyroid, liver, and cardiovascular conditions, Eon surfaces incidental findings documented in radiology reports and supports structured screening programs, helping ensure patients complete recommended follow-up and remain in guideline-based surveillance. More than 75 health systems across over 1,000 facilities rely on Eon and its clinical navigation services to scale their early detection programs, enabling earlier diagnosis and treatment, improved network retention and patient growth, and strengthening financial performance. For more information, please visit www.eonhealth.com .

