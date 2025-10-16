Eon Further Establishes Leadership Position in Early Detection and Management of Incidental Findings, Announces Half a Billion Radiology Reports Analyzed

Specialized clinical AI and extensive real-world experience enable early diagnosis across 75+ health systems

DENVER, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eon, an AI-powered early detection and care management platform for incidental findings, today announced it has surpassed half a billion radiology reports analyzed, representing the most extensive real-world experience specifically focused on identifying and managing incidental findings in radiology reports. The platform has identified over 2 million patients with incidental findings documented in radiology reports, enabling health systems to coordinate appropriate and timely follow-up.

A timeline of Eon's 10 year journey to 500M reports analyzed A timeline of Eon's 10 year journey to 500M reports analyzed

Incidental findings, unexpected discoveries on imaging studies performed for other reasons, are identified in approximately one-third to 40% of imaging studies, yet 70% of patients never receive appropriate follow-up, according to published research.

"We started our program with Eon in 2018, initially focused on incidental pulmonary nodules, and today we have scaled across 10 disease states and conditions, including most recently breast," said Bartholomew Daugherty, Vice President of Clinical Technology and Systems, Lifepoint Health. "If your hospital or health system isn't managing incidental findings yet, patients are falling through the cracks."

"Our mission is to save lives and give people more tomorrows," said Dr. Akrum (Aki) Al-Zubaidi, Founder and CEO of Eon. "This milestone represents that mission coming to life, transforming half a billion reports into actionable clinical intelligence that helps incidental findings lead to early diagnosis, not missed opportunities."

Founded after Dr. Aki diagnosed a patient with Stage IV lung cancer whose incidental finding had been missed, Eon launched its first lung AI in 2016. Built on proprietary computational linguistics—an AI approach that provides consistent, traceable results—the company has developed specialized AI engines across lung, pancreas, breast, thyroid, kidney, liver, and cardiovascular conditions. In 2020, Eon added expert navigation services to provide dedicated human support alongside its technology platform, enabling health systems to manage patient volumes across multiple disease cohorts and scale across facilities without proportional increases in staffing.

Health systems using Eon report follow-up completion rates on average of over 75% for patients with incidental pulmonary nodules, compared to the national average of approximately 30%. Participating facilities have documented diagnosing the majority of lung cancers in the most treatable Stage I or II phases, with early-stage lung cancer detection rates up to 3x national benchmarks.

"There are people walking about today in the Sarasota community who have lung cancer and don't even know it," said Amie Miller, ARNP, Program Leader at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. "Thanks to Eon, we are able to catch more of those lung cancers at an early stage, where it's curable."

The half a billion reports milestone comes as Eon rolls out its next-generation Eon 5.0 platform to existing clients and prepares to make it broadly commercially available.

About Eon

Eon is transforming how health systems manage incidental findings documented in radiology reports. Combining trustworthy, traceable AI—specialized by disease state and condition—with a team of expert clinical navigators, Eon helps ensure patients move through appropriate follow-up pathways and are monitored long-term for early detection or disease progression. Supporting patients across lung, pancreas, breast, kidney, thyroid and liver, and cardiovascular conditions, more than 75 health systems and over 1,000 facilities rely on Eon to achieve their strategic priorities focused on earlier diagnosis and stage shift, efficiency gains, network retention, and sustainable program growth.

Media Contact

Dan Martin

Media Relations Consultant

617.680.6699

[email protected]

SOURCE Eon