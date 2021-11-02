Eon Launches Two Special NFT Collections to Celebrate Lung Cancer Awareness Month

DENVER, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare technology leader Eon, whose mission is To Make Patients Healthier and Healthcare Affordable, recently launched two NFT collections. The "Eon Junkyard Dogs" and "Eon Party Parrots" were minted on SolSea to commemorate Lung Cancer Awareness Month (LCAM) and will be given away throughout the month.

Eon

This Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Eon launches its month-long campaign, which starts on Monday, November 1st, 2021, and will last through November. During this campaign, the company will be giving away its specially designed non-fungible tokens (NFTs), launched through SolSea, to people impacting lung cancer and reducing mortality rates of patients who have a high probability of being diagnosed with this catastrophic disease. Eon will recognize these changemakers and celebrate the heroes impacting healthcare positively.

"Eon Junk Yard Dogs and Eon Party Parrots are special NFT collections launched by Eon to celebrate the non-negotiable commitment to Eon's core values and our team's unwavering hustle to ensure early detection of catastrophic diseases and to bring real change to healthcare," said Aki Al-Zubaidi, DO, FCCP, Eon Founder and Co-CEO.

In addition, Eon will make its healthcare technology available to everyone, regardless of location, later this year via the Eon One app. With this massive breakthrough, anyone in the world can point their camera phone at their radiology reports to discover findings that need additional follow-up. Through Eon One, patients can access the best care recommendations for follow-up, regardless of their location, language, race, sex, or socioeconomic status. Eon will also begin accepting crypto payments utilizing BitPay.

Dr. Aki continues, "There is so much noise in the healthcare sector that it hurts progress. Eon quite simply attacks unnecessary leakage at the point of care and impacts the macro human-level similarly to how crypto has removed silos and crossed borders. The Eon NFT collection is another data point to demonstrate Eon's differentiation around innovation and inclusivity."

Eon is committed to utilizing its healthcare technology, in conjunction with emerging technologies like blockchain, to transform healthcare by making patients healthier and healthcare affordable.

About Eon

Eon is passionate about revolutionizing the way healthcare data is gathered, curated, and shared among caregivers to ensure the correct data reaches the right people at the right time, every time. And for an excellent reason: It's often a matter of life or death.

Eon is on a mission to use advanced technology to improve complex patient management of every kind. By collaborating with caregivers, hospitals, and hospital systems, Eon is raising the bar on patient care across the board, saving time, money, and, most importantly, lives.

Eon's Eon One App is an innovative approach to digital well-being assets where users get rewarded with NFT's that they can sell, trade, or buy.

You can learn more about Eon Health

About Solsea

Solsea is the first open NFT marketplace on Solana that enables creators to choose and embed licenses when they meet.

It is a platform of choice for building innovative products that integrate NFTs in campaigns, games, use cases, and applications.

