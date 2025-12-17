Eon Launches 5.0 Platform to Address Healthcare's Growing 'Validation Burden'

Smart Validation™ technology reduces clinical AI review time by 71%, helping health systems lower costs and accelerate patient follow-up

DENVER, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eon, a leader in incidental findings and early detection technology, today announced the launch of its new Eon 5.0 platform, featuring Smart Validation™ to directly address validation burden — one of the most underestimated challenges exposed as AI adoption scales in healthcare. Early results show that health systems upgraded to Eon 5.0 have reduced the time required to review AI-extracted findings and place patients into follow-up care pathways by an average of 71 percent.

Validation burden refers to the often-overlooked operational work required to review, verify, and contextualize AI-generated findings before they can support clinical workflows or downstream decisions. For incidental findings and screening programs — where volumes are high and clinical characteristics are complex — this burden can quickly eclipse expected efficiency gains, increase staffing requirements, and slow patient follow-up.

"Validation burden has become one of the largest hidden costs in clinical AI," said Dr. Aki Alzubaidi, founder and CEO of Eon. "Health systems expect automation, but they often underestimate the hours and staffing required to validate AI outputs before anyone can act on them. Smart Validation™ reduces unnecessary steps by bringing structured clinical context, radiology insights, and guideline-based next steps into a transparent workflow, helping teams move patients into follow-up more efficiently."

Eon's Smart Validation™ reduces the administrative burden of validating AI-extracted findings by bringing structured clinical context, radiology insights, and guideline-based next steps into a unified, transparent workspace. This allows navigators to confirm findings quickly, consistently, and with full traceability.

Smart Validation™ is included in the Eon 5.0 platform and is already in use across 95% of Eon's customer base, with the remaining clients scheduled to migrate in the near future.

"We've found the time it takes to review lung cancer screening exam results and move patients into their care pathway has gone from approximately six minutes to about ninety seconds," said Cindy Lambdin, RN, MS, nurse manager, Lung Cancer Screening, Henry Ford Health. "This has helped us increase coordination across our team, improve patient tracking, and enable earlier follow-up."

Eon 5.0 Smart Validation™ Features

Single integrated view: unifies report review, extracted findings, guideline-based recommendations, and documentation

unifies report review, extracted findings, guideline-based recommendations, and documentation Annotated radiology report: highlights key findings and clinical characteristics

highlights key findings and clinical characteristics Interactive findings summary: summarizes most suspicious finding with precise, traceable links back to original report text

summarizes most suspicious finding with precise, traceable links back to original report text Guideline-driven intelligent care plans: automatically generates evidence-based next steps personalized to patient risk

automatically generates evidence-based next steps personalized to patient risk Radiology recommendations integration: aligns care-plan defaults to radiologist recommendations when present

aligns care-plan defaults to radiologist recommendations when present Probability-of-malignancy calculator: supports risk-informed decision-making in high-risk cases

Eon's deterministic, disease-specific AI engines provide clear, reproducible outputs across multiple disease states. These transparent, auditable results support the governance processes health systems rely on to evaluate AI safety and performance.

This launch comes at a critical moment for clinical AI governance, as health systems nationwide work to balance emerging automation with the human oversight, transparency, and operational resources required for both safe deployment and sustainable scale.

Smart Validation™ strengthens operational reliability by reducing the time required for manual review and streamlining the administrative steps of AI validation, helping teams absorb higher caseloads and reduce the incremental staffing increases typically required as volumes grow.

About Eon

Eon is a leading healthcare technology company that helps transform how health systems identify and manage patients at-risk of cancer and other life-threatening conditions. Powered by condition-specific clinical AI, Eon's longitudinal care management platform extracts incidental findings documented in radiology reports to ensure patients are not lost to follow-up by supporting timely, guideline-based care and ongoing surveillance. Eon combines trustworthy, efficient AI with dedicated care management services and navigators, enabling health systems to scale early detection programs, improve patient retention, and support financial performance. Today, more than 70 health systems across over 1,200 facilities rely on Eon. For more information, please visit www.eonhealth.com.

