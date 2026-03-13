Eoptolink Unveils High-Density 6.4T NPO Solution at OFC 2026

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd., a global leader and innovator in advanced optical interconnect solutions, today announced the launch of its high-density 6.4T NPO optical module at OFC 2026. Designed to meet the demanding requirements of AI data centers, the new solution delivers exceptional performance, density, and efficiency for next-generation optical interconnects.

Eoptolink's 6.4T NPO is a high-density near-packaged optical transceiver module designed to address performance and density challenges in AI data center interconnects. The module delivers 6.4 Tbps aggregate throughput across 32 lanes operating at 200 Gbps each, leveraging advanced Silicon Photonics (SiPh) technology.

"We are excited to introduce the 6.4T NPO solution, which represents a significant leap forward in optical interconnect technology," said Supriyo Dey, VP of Business Development at Eoptolink. "This product is engineered to meet the evolving needs of AI data centers, delivering high bandwidth, improved density, and outstanding energy efficiency."

Eoptolink will be showcasing its latest 6.4T NPO, 12.8T XPO, 400G/lambda-1.6T DR4, and 200G/lambda-1.6T FRO/LRO/LPO series optical transceiver solutions at the Eoptolink booth (#1211) during OFC 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. Visitors are invited to stop by the booth to experience the performance of these solutions first-hand.

About Eoptolink

Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. is a global leader and innovator in advanced optical interconnect solutions for data center, enterprise and telecom networks. Eoptolink is dedicated to research, develop, manufacture and markets a diverse portfolio of high-performance optical transceivers for AI/ML Cluster, Cloud Data Center, 4G/5G wireless, Transport & Datacom and FTTX applications all over the world.

