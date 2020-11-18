eos Products Receives Leaping Bunny Certification

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eos Products, the beauty brand known for its iconic lip balms, is pleased to announce that its portfolio of products are now Leaping Bunny Certified by the Coalition for Consumer Information on Cosmetics (CCIC), underscoring its commitment that no animal testing occur at any stage of a product's development, from ingredients to formulations, to finished products.

eos received the Leaping Bunny certification after working with CCIC to undergo a rigorous audit of the brand's supply chain and ingredients, confirming that eos products and ingredients are not tested on animals either by eos or its suppliers.

"At eos, our brand purpose is to make everyday routines more awesome, so there is no room for animal cruelty in any form. Throughout our history, we've never tested any products or ingredients on animals, and now that we have officially completed the Leaping Bunny certification process, we are proud to join a prestigious list of beauty companies who also share these values," said eos Chief Marketing Officer, Soyoung Kang.

Leaping Bunny is regarded as the global gold standard for cruelty free cosmetics, personal care and household products. The Leaping Bunny Standard is short for the Corporate Standard of Compassion for Animals, a voluntary pledge that cosmetic, personal care, and/or household product companies make to clear animal testing from all stages of product development. The company's ingredient suppliers make the same pledge and the result is a product guaranteed to be 100 percent free of new animal testing. All Leaping Bunny companies must be open to independent audits, and commitments are renewed on an annual basis. Eos had been in conversations with the internationally-recognized organization since 2018 and the certification was a natural next step for the brand, which is known for its natural, ethically-sourced ingredients.

"We are so excited to award our Leaping Bunny certification to eos. As a well-known innovator in the beauty industry, we are happy to see them making the commitment to being cruelty-free," says Kim Paschen, Program Manager for Leaping Bunny. "Shoppers can be confident they are purchasing from a brand that not only delivers great products, but has taken further steps to formalize its commitment to no animal testing."

About eos

eos was founded on an innovative and entrepreneurial spirit that revolutionized how we experience daily beauty routines. eos is a beauty brand that turns the everyday into refreshing moments of awesome. we aim to drive everyday experiences forward, creating the joy that beautifully designed, expertly crafted products can bring to peoples' lives. from our iconic lip balm to our cult-favorite shave cream, eos products create delight where there was once utility, happiness where there was only function. For more information, please visit www.evolutionofsmooth.com.

About CCIC's Leaping Bunny Program

Since 1996, the Coalition for Consumer Information on Cosmetics (CCIC) has been connecting compassionate consumers with cruelty-free companies, of which more than 2,000 have been certified to be free of animal testing. The CCIC is made up of the following organizations: American Anti-Vivisection Society; Animal Alliance of Canada; Beauty Without Cruelty, USA; Doris Day Animal League; The Humane Society of the United States; National Anti-Vivisection Society, and Rise for Animals. CCIC's international partner is Cruelty Free International. For more information visit www.leapingbunny.org .

SOURCE eos Products