EOS Worldwide Announces EOS One™ Software Solution

LIVONIA, Mich., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS Worldwide (EOSW), creator of the Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS®), today announced the development of a comprehensive new software solution called EOS One . Scheduled for tiered release beginning in May 2021 and lasting through the end of the year, the EOS One software platform is designed to meet the needs of both EOS Implementers and companies running on EOS around the world.

EOS One for Implementers will be available starting in May 2021 and will equally benefit both new and seasoned professionals alike. The free version of the software will include CRM functionality for basic business development and session reporting. Implementers can also purchase a robust practice management edition that enables comprehensive management of their entire EOS practice. Many of EOS One's features for Implementers are made possible by EOS Worldwide's recent purchase of SessionGuru, a cloud-based practice management solution already used by hundreds of EOS Implementers.

EOS One for end users will become available starting in winter 2021, including a free version for all companies to enjoy. The software will completely digitize the EOS meeting experience and foundational tools to help businesses with 10–250 employees implement EOS more efficiently. Companies running on EOS will have better ways to manage their entire EOS implementation including Level 10 MeetingsTM, EOS ScorecardsTM, Rocks, Accountability ChartsTM, and the Vision/Traction Organizer™, and more — all with extensive training and support from EOS Worldwide.

The EOS One platform will leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide industry benchmarking data and other insights to support businesses as they build scorecard metrics and goals. It will also be open to third-party software developers in late 2022 to enable custom solutions that will meet the changing needs of scaling entrepreneurial companies.

"EOS Implementers need sophisticated tools to reach new customers and manage their growing businesses, and entrepreneurial companies need a simple way to connect the dots between their visions and day-to-day activities," said EOSW Visionary Mark O'Donnell. "The EOS One platform addresses these challenges by keeping everyone accountable to execute on their vision every day."

Among its many benefits, the complete EOS One software platform will:

Help Professional EOS Implementers® find and consistently engage with new clients, as well as manage sessions and reporting for existing clients.

Help companies running on EOS manage their people, track their data and measurables, list and solve their issues, and document their processes.

Help company team leaders conduct more effective annual, quarterly, and weekly meetings.

Provide insights into how many To Do's get completed on every team.

Drive accountability throughout the organization.

"Companies running on EOS should never guess about how they're executing on their vision," added O'Donnell. "And EOS Implementers should never be distracted about the day-to-day tracking and management of their practices. EOS One helps both sides work smarter, more efficiently, and stay laser-focused on the most important priorities of their businesses. In the end, EOS Worldwide wants all entrepreneurs to get more of what they want from their businesses, and EOS One will help them achieve more."

EOS-run companies interested in gaining early access to EOS One are invited to join the EOS One beta waitlist today at one.eosworldwide.com .

About EOS

Based in Livonia, MI, EOS Worldwide provides entrepreneurial leaders and managers with a complete system and a set of simple, practical tools for getting everything they want from their businesses, including a new proprietary software platform called EOS One to help digitize their entire EOS experience. The Entrepreneurial Operating System effectively strengthens businesses of any size in any industry, aligning all human energy and resources to achieve desired results. The 5 EOS Core Values are: Be Humbly Confident, Grow or Die, Help First, Do the Right Thing, and Do What We Say. For more information about EOS, visit www.eosworldwide.com . For more information about EOS franchising, visit www.eosfranchising.com .

