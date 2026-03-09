EOSE Stockholder Alert: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) securities between November 5, 2025 and February 26, 2026. Eos Energy designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based battery energy storage systems intended for utility‑scale commercial and industrial applications.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was unable to achieve the ramp in production and capacity utilization required to achieve its previously set guidance; (2) the Company's battery line downtime was running well above industry norms, the design intent of the line, and internal forecasts; (3) the Company was experiencing delays in the ability for its automated bipolar production to hit quality targets; and (4) the Company's inadequate systems and processes prevented it from ensuring reasonably accurate guidance and that its public disclosures were timely, accurate, and complete.

Plaintiff alleges that on February 26, 2026, Eos Energy announced disappointing fourth quarter and full year 2025 results, reporting, among other things, full year 2025 revenue of $114.2 million, falling far short of the Company's previously issued guidance of $150 million to $160 million for fiscal year 2025 revenue. The Company further reported a "gross loss of $143.8 million," a "net loss attributable to shareholders of $969.6 million," and an "adjusted EBITDA loss of $219.1 million." Further, on the Company's earnings call, the CEO disclosed that certain "issues prevented us from delivering our commitments," including that "battery line downtime ran well above industry norms, the design intent of the line and our internal forecast," and "the ability for the automated bipolar production to hit quality targets took longer than expected. That drove rework and lost revenue." On this news, Eos Energy's stock price fell $4.39, or 39.4%, to close at $6.74 per share on February 26, 2026.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class should contact Robbins LLP. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

