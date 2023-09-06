EOSERA Announces Grand Opening of New, Larger Space

Ear care leader, EOSERA, moved offices and manufacturing space to a custom-built, larger facility to support the company's growth. On September 6th, EOSERA hosted a grand opening for city officials and Fort Worth Mayor, Mattie Parker.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EOSERA announces the opening of a new facility featuring an expanded office space and manufacturing footprint. The growth highlights the leadership position EOSERA took in the ear care market. With a dedicated workforce of 30 employees and best-in-class products such as Earwax MD and Ear Pain MD now available in over 28,000 retail stores, EOSERA disrupts the sleepy ear care category with new technology and innovative go-to-market strategy.

Cementing its place on the Inc. 5000 List for three years running, and boasting a three-year revenue growth of 292%, EOSERA continues to expand. The grand opening attended by Fort Worth Mayor, Mattie Parker, showed city officials the opportunity EOSERA brings to Fort Worth.

"The new space is indicative of our growth, and the many challenges we've overcome," says CEO, Elyse Dickerson. "It's surreal to see how far we've come, but I don't spend much time looking backward as we've so much to accomplish in our future."

EOSERA highlights the 36,499 square feet of space and the custom-built manufacturing and office facilities that suit their company's needs. The new footprint and features of the manufacturing spaces accommodate more equipment and machinery, creating more products at a faster pace.

"Going from 17K square feet to over 36K square feet is quite a difference," says Chief Scientific Officer and cofounder, Joe Griffin, Ph.D. "But as we grow, we'll need every inch of this space. The fact that we could customize our part of the building with the help of our building owner, Bruce Conti, allowed for a more conducive manufacturing area and great offices."

EOSERA's workspace is not the only thing expanding this year. Distribution and product launches contribute to EOSERA's growth. Additionally, adding more personnel, including leadership roles and an internal sales force, factored into EOSERA's success.

About EOSERA:

EOSERA, Inc. is a female-led company developing innovative products targeting under addressed healthcare needs in ear care. EOSERA products are safe, effective, formulated by scientists, and recommended by doctors. EOSERA products are currently available in over 28K stores nationwide and online, including Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, and Amazon.

SOURCE Eosera