EOSERA Announces Grand Opening of New, Larger Space

News provided by

Eosera

06 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Ear care leader, EOSERA, moved offices and manufacturing space to a custom-built, larger facility to support the company's growth. On September 6th, EOSERA hosted a grand opening for city officials and Fort Worth Mayor, Mattie Parker.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EOSERA announces the opening of a new facility featuring an expanded office space and manufacturing footprint. The growth highlights the leadership position EOSERA took in the ear care market. With a dedicated workforce of 30 employees and best-in-class products such as Earwax MD and Ear Pain MD now available in over 28,000 retail stores, EOSERA disrupts the sleepy ear care category with new technology and innovative go-to-market strategy.

Cementing its place on the Inc. 5000 List for three years running, and boasting a three-year revenue growth of 292%, EOSERA continues to expand. The grand opening attended by Fort Worth Mayor, Mattie Parker, showed city officials the opportunity EOSERA brings to Fort Worth.

"The new space is indicative of our growth, and the many challenges we've overcome," says CEO, Elyse Dickerson. "It's surreal to see how far we've come, but I don't spend much time looking backward as we've so much to accomplish in our future."

EOSERA highlights the 36,499 square feet of space and the custom-built manufacturing and office facilities that suit their company's needs. The new footprint and features of the manufacturing spaces accommodate more equipment and machinery, creating more products at a faster pace.

"Going from 17K square feet to over 36K square feet is quite a difference," says Chief Scientific Officer and cofounder, Joe Griffin, Ph.D. "But as we grow, we'll need every inch of this space. The fact that we could customize our part of the building with the help of our building owner, Bruce Conti, allowed for a more conducive manufacturing area and great offices."

EOSERA's workspace is not the only thing expanding this year. Distribution and product launches contribute to EOSERA's growth. Additionally, adding more personnel, including leadership roles and an internal sales force, factored into EOSERA's success.

About EOSERA:

EOSERA, Inc. is a female-led company developing innovative products targeting under addressed healthcare needs in ear care. EOSERA products are safe, effective, formulated by scientists, and recommended by doctors. EOSERA products are currently available in over 28K stores nationwide and online, including Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, and Amazon.

SOURCE Eosera

Also from this source

$25,000 Cash is Up for Grabs. EOSERA Calls for Applications for the Second-Annual EmpowHERment Pitch Competition for Female-Led, Texas-Based Companies

Seasonal Ear Essentials: Ear Care Leader EOSERA Launches New Product in Time for Summer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.