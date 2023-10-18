EOSERA Announces Three EmpowHERment Pitch Finalists Competing for $25K

Audiolo, Bairitone Health, and Hangio are the finalists in EOSERA's second-annual EmpowHERment Pitch Competition. The combined prize is $25K. Learn more at www.empowhermentpitch.com.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Audiolo, Bairitone Health, and Hangio are the selected finalists and will compete for the $25K prizes in EOSERA® INC.'s annual EmpowHERment Pitch Competition.

About the Finalists

Audiolo is a first-of-its-kind web application that automates audio-asset management for animation studios like Netflix, Sony, and Nickelodeon, accelerating the entire production pipeline and saving studios millions of dollars per show.

Bairitone Health is MVP stage with an ongoing clinical study and based in Houston, Texas. They have team, timing, and tech alignment to unlock a bottleneck on sleep apnea therapeutic delivery in a billion-dollar beachhead market.

The Hangio Hanger, made in Texas, can be bent in more than 6 ways to store delicate tops like turtlenecks and knitwear, can hold up to a 1lb of clothing, and is travel friendly.

About the Competition

The EmpowHERment Pitch Competition is an annual competition held during Global Entrepreneurship Week every November. Out of many applicants, three were selected to pitch to a live audience on November 14th at UNT HSC Next Offices in Fort Worth. Three qualified judges will select the winner to take home the first place $15K prize sponsored by Simmons Bank, and the second place $10K prize sponsored by Higginbotham.

"Thanks to our sponsors, we are excited to have bigger and better prizes this year for our amazing applicants. My dream was to provide the same opportunities that jump-started my business to other female entrepreneurs, and it's incredible seeing it become a reality. I want to wish each finalist the best of luck; there's some tough competition, but that's what makes it interesting," says CEO, Elyse Dickerson.

The inaugural EmpowHERment Pitch Competition is supported by presenting sponsor, Simmons Bank, second-place sponsor, Higginbotham, and partners Satori Capital, Tech Fort Worth, and UNT Health Science Center. Get tickets for the event here.

About EOSERA

EOSERA, INC. is a biotech company targeting under-addressed healthcare needs in the ear care space. EOSERA offers a full line of ear care products that are safe, effective, formulated by scientists, and recommended by doctors. EOSERA products are available in over 28K stores nationwide and online.

SOURCE Eosera