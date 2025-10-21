Three women entrepreneurs to compete in eosera® Foundation Pitch Competition

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eosera® Foundation Staff -- Three women entrepreneurs are practicing their presentations and gearing up for a competition next month that could transform their businesses with $42,500 in seed funding. In its fourth year, the eosera® Foundation Pitch Competition will host a live, Shark Tank-style pitch competition at the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth on Nov. 13.

eosera® Foundation 2025 Pitch Competition Finalists

CEO of eosera®, Elyse Stoltz Dickerson, talks with event emcee Kellie Rasberry, co-host of the KHKS 106.1 Kidd Kraddick Morning Show, during the 2024 eosera® Foundation Pitch Competition. This year's competition will take place on Nov. 13 at the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth, Texas. (PRNewsfoto/Eosera)

Annika Lundstrom: ReMinded

Cherie Turner: Mommy Scrubs

Joanna Shu: Cartwheel

The competition provides female-founded ventures a funding opportunity to support their business. CEO of eosera®, Elyse Stoltz Dickerson, knows how vital this funding is. The clinical trial that launched eosera® was funded by the proceeds from a pitch competition she won, which she then turned into a multi-million-dollar business.

"Less than two percent of venture capital funding makes it into the pockets of female founders," Dickerson said. "The pitch competition exists to give women an opportunity for funding that might change the path of their venture, just like it did for me."

The initial round of the 2025 competition had more than 260 applicants. To be eligible, each business must be majority female owned, have less than three years in operation and have a strong pitch to back it. For CEO of Mommy Scrubs, Cherie Turner, the finalist selection provides more than just a funding opportunity.

"It is such an honor and affirmation that my purpose-driven work with Mommy Scrubs is being seen," Turner said. "It validates not just my product, but my mission to empower breastfeeding moms in scrubs to balance work and motherhood with confidence."

Turner and the other finalists will deliver their respective pitches live in eight minutes or less to a panel of judges from executive leadership in various industries. The finalists come from a variety of backgrounds and some already have experience pitching on stage.

"Every pitch reinforces why we do this," CEO of Reminded, Annika Lundstrom, said. "To move one step closer to improving the lives of millions affected by stress-related disorders and cortisol imbalance. Being selected [as a finalist] is another opportunity to show others, especially young women scientists, that you don't need permission to start."

The competition allows finalists to win up to two cash prizes. The first-place award offers $30,000, followed by $5,500 for second place and $2,500 for third place. Audience members are also able to impact the vote, and any finalist can go home with an additional $2,500 if they win the vote for the People's Choice Award.

The live competition is expected to draw in more than 200 guests and will hold a happy hour starting at 5:00 p.m. where light bites and drinks will be available before the competition begins at 7:00 p.m. Those interested in attending can grab a free event ticket online , get a chance to take home a gift basket valued at $2,500 and possibly witness the start of the next big business in the making.

"Elyse and eosera® represent the kind of company we aspire to be and our vision of the future," CEO of Cartwheel, Joanna Shu said. "Winning would be both inspiration and affirmation that we're on the right path."

