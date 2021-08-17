Eosera, Inc. Ranks No. 753 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 657%

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Eosera, Inc. is No. 753 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Eosera also ranked No. 79 in the industry, No. 55 in the state of Texas, and No. 21 in the DFW metroplex. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We're honored to be on the list. It's a credit to all the hard work Eosera has done since the beginning. Despite the curveballs 2020 threw, we thrived and are excited to be one of the fastest-growing companies," says CEO, Elyse Stoltz Dickerson. Eosera is thrilled to bring to market the latest innovations in ear care technology, including their most recent products, WAX BLASTER MD® PRO, an electric ear cleaning device that rinses the external ear canal with the push of a button, and EAR VIEW MD™, an ear camera that captures photos and videos of the ear canal on your smartphone. Eosera products are available at CVS, Rite Aid, and online at www.eosera.com.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."﻿

﻿About Eosera

Eosera®, Inc. is a female-led biotech company that addresses underserved healthcare needs. Focused on ear care, Eosera was founded in 2015 by cofounders Elyse Dickerson and Joe Griffin. Eosera manufactures their products in Fort Worth, Texas, practices conscious capitalism, and sticks to their core values as a company. With products in over 13K stores, Eosera always puts people before profits and creates quality products for consumers addressing earwax blockage, ear hygiene, ear itch, and ear irrigation. The company's fastest-growing products are EARWAX MD® and WAX BLASTER MD®. Eosera is proud to be everything ear care and proud to be creating the latest ear care innovations in decades. For more information, visit www.eosera.com.

