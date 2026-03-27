EP YAYING Concludes a Successful Debut at Shanghai Fashion Week MODE, Presenting Immersive Eastern Aesthetics on the Global Fashion Stage

SHANGHAI, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EP YAYING, a leading Chinese high-end fashion brand, has successfully concluded its debut at MODE during Shanghai Fashion Week 2026. On March 25, the brand hosted an immersive preview of its Autumn/Winter 2026 collection for top international buyers and industry elites at MODE, the official trade show of Shanghai Fashion Week, and its Shanghai Maison. Through artistic spatial storytelling and exceptional artisanal craftsmanship, the exhibition interpreted the contemporary expression of Eastern aesthetics, making its appearance on the global fashion stage and garnering extensive attention for its distinct cultural core and solid design craftsmanship.

The exhibition highlighted two iconic collections rooted in the brand's core philosophy of "Balance • Love • Happiness": the "YAYING" collection, which embodies the elegance of classical Eastern aesthetics, and the premium "Blue Label" collection, which integrates contemporary ethnic styles. The collections feature the world's finest natural materials including mulberry silk, snowfield yak down and cashmere, paired with signature craftsmanship such as embroidery and pleating from the YAYING Atelier. Blending the beauty of Eastern materials with the sophistication of traditional techniques, the brand delivered an immersive experience of both quality and cultural connotation for on-site guests, fully demonstrating its profound accumulation in material selection, craftsmanship refinement and design innovation.

To create an immersive Eastern aesthetic experience, the brand invited a renowned installation artist to co-design an artistic showroom space. Through the layered changes of light and shadow and the tactile collision of different materials, it built a poetic and lasting Eastern aesthetic realm. The exhibition was a vibrant event, where global buyers and media guests experienced the unique charm of Eastern fashion immersively. They expressed great interest in the craft details and design ingenuity of the A/W 2026 collection, and conducted in-depth exchanges on product design and brand philosophy, achieving fruitful international industry interactions.

EP YAYING's debut at Shanghai Fashion Week MODE marks a significant milestone for the brand on the international professional fashion stage. The exhibition featured a new presentation of the A/W 2026 collection, through which the brand clearly conveyed its core value proposition of "Eastern Aesthetics • Global Expression" to the global market with a fashion display of profound cultural depth and aesthetic connotation. Going forward, EP YAYING will take this opportunity to continuously deepen exchanges and cooperation with partners around the world, enabling Chinese fashion that embodies Eastern craftsmanship and cultural heritage to gradually step onto a broader international stage, and letting Eastern aesthetics be continuously shared in the global fashion context.

SOURCE EP YAYING