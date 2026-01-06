EP3® by Connamara Technologies Powers 12 Exchanges and 3 Clearinghouses

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connamara Technologies is pleased to announce that its award-winning EP3 exchange and clearing platform now powers 12 exchanges and 3 clearinghouses across the globe.

EP3 is widely regarded as the technology of choice for new prediction exchanges and clearinghouses. Among its many customers are ForecastEx, a US-regulated prediction exchange and clearinghouse and wholly-owned subsidiary of Interactive Brokers, and Railbird, a US-regulated prediction exchange acquired by DraftKings in October 2025.

EP3's capabilities extend far beyond prediction markets. It supports a diverse range of traditional and new asset classes, including perpetual futures, tokenized assets, crypto, energy derivatives, sovereign bonds, sports, and much more. Its innovative customers include ZeroHash, a crypto and stablecoin infrastructure company, AX, the first regulated exchange for the trading of perpetual futures on traditional assets, ElectronX, the first direct-access electricity derivatives exchange, and BEE4, the first regulated marketplace for trading tokenized shares in Brazil.

EP3 meets the demand for an end-to-end, fully-integrated platform that offers all exchange and clearinghouse functionality in a single, robust solution that can be fully operational in a matter of months. Importantly, it offers true 24x7x365 trading capability, making it the optimal choice in a world where trading never stops.

About Connamara Technologies

Connamara Technologies is the company enabling the most exciting and innovative markets in the world. Its flagship product, EP3®, is a new breed of marketplace technology that seamlessly integrates all key exchange, clearing, and market surveillance functions into a single, robust platform. It is adaptable, scalable, and quick-to-market. Engineered for the evolving needs of the next generation of trading venues, EP3 is shaping the future of financial markets.

To learn more, please visit www.connamara.tech or connect on LinkedIn

SOURCE Connamara Technologies