Connamara Technologies Promotes Daniel J. Davis to Chief Revenue Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Connamara Technologies is pleased to announce the promotion of Daniel J. Davis to Chief Revenue Officer. Daniel joined the company in November 2022 as Head of Growth and has played a pivotal role in the branding, marketing, and robust revenue performance of its signature product, EP3. EP3 is an end-to-end, fully integrated exchange and clearing infrastructure that is enabling disruptive new markets for predictions, crypto, tokenized assets, perpetual futures, energy, sports, and more. Among its many customers are ForecastEx (subsidiary of Interactive Brokers), Railbird (recently acquired by DraftKings), and ElectronX.

Prior to joining Connamara Technologies, Daniel held development and strategy roles at PIMCO, Dimensional Fund Advisors, and WorkTango. He earned a B.S. from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. While at Penn, he captained the Varsity Football Team and was honored as an All-Ivy player.

About Connamara Technologies

Connamara Technologies is the leading provider of fully-integrated exchange and clearing infrastructure, empowering new and existing exchanges to operate with exceptional efficiency and reliability. Its EP3® platform is a new breed of exchange technology that seamlessly integrates all key functions into a single, robust platform. It is adaptable, scalable, and quick-to-market. Engineered for the evolving needs of the next generation of exchanges and marketplaces, EP3 is shaping the future of financial markets.

To learn more, please visit www.connamara.tech or connect on LinkedIn

