EPA Awards Funding to Partners ASES and CGC to Deploy Solar in Tribal Lands in North and South Dakota

BOULDER, Colo., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth Week, the American Solar Energy Society (ASES ) is excited to announce with its partner, the Coalition for Green Capital, that it will be assisting the EPA Solar for All program in North and South Dakota deploying solar in tribal nations. We will demonstrate how innovative solar energy technologies can address key challenges on tribal lands to improve energy resiliency for both on-grid and off-grid tribal residences, indoor air quality, water access and quality, and food access and preservation. With Native professionals at the forefront, this project will stimulate the green energy economy on tribal lands and throughout the Dakotas.

Sarah Townes, ASES Zero Emissions Network Director, said, "We are seizing a unique opportunity in time to partner up with powerful First Nations to heal our climate."

Please join us to learn more at the upcoming ASES National Solar Conference, SOLAR 2024: Connecting Technology & Policy . SOLAR 2024 is the longest-running solar research and development conference in the nation. The conference will be held from May 20-23, 2024, at George Washington University in Washington, DC.

About the American Solar Energy Society (ASES):

ASES is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year and brings a depth of expertise and experience on solar energy technologies, workforce development, research, and deployment of community-based solar projects. ASES is the longest-serving and leading solar energy advocacy organization in the United States, with 20,000 members. ASES is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that advocates for sustainable living and a 100% clean energy future and emphasizes the values of justice, equity, diversity and inclusion for a successful transition. ASES cultivates community and powers progress by integrating the perspectives of science, industry, policy and citizens via the award-winning Solar Today magazine , the e-newsletter Solar@Work , webinars , the ASES National Solar Conference and the ASES National Solar Tour . Learn more at www. ases.org .

SOURCE American Solar Energy Society