EPA Expands Approved Uses for SABRE Frontiersman® MAX Bear Spray to Protect Against Nine Wildlife Species Across the USA

Bears





Mountain Lions





Feral Dogs





Bison





Moose





Coyotes





Wild Boars





Opossums





Raccoons

The expanded EPA designation gives hikers, campers, hunters, anglers, outdoor workers, and backcountry adventurers greater versatility when traveling through diverse wildlife habitats across North America.

"When people think about wildlife protection, they often think only about bears," said David Nance, CEO of SABRE. "But every year, outdoor enthusiasts encounter a wide range of potentially dangerous animals, from moose and bison in the West to feral dogs, coyotes, raccoons, and wild boars throughout North America. The EPA's expanded approved-use designation for Frontiersman® MAX is an important milestone because it gives consumers greater versatility and confidence in a single safety solution. As more people spend time hiking, camping, hunting, fishing, and exploring public lands, having trusted protection that addresses real-world wildlife encounters has never been more important."

Addressing the Realities of Modern Outdoor Recreation

Outdoor recreation continues to place millions of Americans in environments where wildlife encounters are possible. More than 330 million people visit U.S. national parks each year, seeking opportunities to hike, camp, fish, hunt, photograph wildlife, and experience North America's diverse wilderness areas. [sabrered.com]

Despite longstanding recommendations from parks and outdoor safety experts to carry wildlife deterrents in bear country, preparedness remains a challenge. According to information published by SABRE, only 52% of overnight backpackers and 13% of day hikers carry bear spray when recommended. [sabrered.com]

While bears and mountain lions remain among the most recognized wildlife threats, outdoor enthusiasts regularly encounter other potentially dangerous animals depending on geography and terrain. Encounters with moose, bison, coyotes, feral dogs, wild boars, raccoons, and opossums are increasingly common considerations for hikers, campers, hunters, trail runners, and outdoor workers throughout North America.

The EPA's updated approved-use designation reflects these real-world outdoor safety challenges by broadening Frontiersman® MAX's approved use across a wider range of wildlife species.

Built for Versatility Across North America

Whether navigating remote backcountry trails, working in rural areas, hunting on public lands, or camping in national forests, outdoor enthusiasts often move through regions inhabited by multiple wildlife species. The expanded EPA designation allows consumers to carry a single trusted deterrent approved for a broader range of wildlife encounters.

As part of SABRE's outdoor safety portfolio, Frontiersman® MAX is developed to provide effective, non-lethal wildlife protection while supporting responsible outdoor recreation and wildlife stewardship.

Trusted by Professionals

For decades, SABRE has helped consumers and professionals prepare for unexpected safety situations through education, training, and innovative personal safety solutions. The company remains committed to helping outdoor enthusiasts explore confidently while promoting responsible wildlife awareness and preparedness.

The updated EPA approved-use designation further strengthens Frontiersman® MAX's position as a versatile wildlife deterrent designed for the realities of American Workers and Outdoor Recreationists.

Learn More

For more information about Frontiersman® MAX Bear Spray and wildlife safety resources, visit SABRE's Bear & Mountain Lion Protection collection:

Shop Frontiersman® Bear Spray Products

About SABRE

SABRE is a global leader in personal safety solutions, trusted by professionals and consumers worldwide. As the most used brand by police and public safety officers, SABRE combines proven defensive technology with innovative smart features to help people stay safe, connected, and in control in any situation.

SOURCE SABRE- Security Equipment Corporation