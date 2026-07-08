SABRE Launches Smart Pepper Spray With GPS Alerts to Instantly Notify Emergency Contacts

The SABRE Smart Pepper Spray represents a new category of self-defense technology—bridging the gap between physical protection and immediate communication.

A Smarter Approach to Personal Safety

Unlike traditional pepper sprays, the SABRE Smart Pepper Spray integrates with a companion mobile app to provide automatic emergency alerting. When the spray is deployed—or when the in-app panic button is activated—the system sends real-time GPS location alerts to preselected contacts, enabling them to quickly understand the situation and take action.

There is no need to unlock a phone, make a call, or send a message. The alert is triggered instantly—helping ensure users are never alone in a critical moment.

How It Works

User activates the spray, presses the detachable button or in-app panic button

Device triggers an automatic alert through the mobile app

Real-time GPS location is shared immediately

Emergency contacts receive a notification and live location tracking

Built for Real-World Safety Situations

The SABRE Smart Pepper Spray is designed to support users in everyday scenarios where personal safety is a concern, including:

Walking alone at night

College campus environments

Running or outdoor activities

Commuting or rideshare travel

Visiting unfamiliar areas

Powerful Protection Meets Smart Connectivity

In addition to its connected features, the SABRE Smart Pepper Spray delivers professional-grade defense:

Maximum-strength pepper spray trusted by law enforcement

12–14 foot range for safer distance from threats

Up to 10 seconds of spray time for extended defense

Fast Flip Top safety for quick, one-handed deployment

Ergonomic finger grip for improved aim and control

Compact, discreet design for everyday carry

Long-lasting battery designed for reliability without frequent charging

Bringing Peace of Mind to Users and Their Loved Ones

The Smart Pepper Spray expands the impact of personal protection beyond the individual carrying it. By instantly notifying trusted contacts, the device provides additional reassurance to family members and friends—helping reduce uncertainty and enabling faster response when it matters most.

"Safety isn't just about stopping a threat," said David Nance, CEO of SABRE. "It's about making sure help is notified instantly—so users are never alone in an emergency. When every second matters, immediate awareness can make all the difference."

Redefining Personal Safety

The SABRE Smart Pepper Spray reflects a broader shift in personal safety—from standalone self-defense tools to connected safety systems that prioritize awareness, communication, and preparedness.

By combining proven defensive technology with smart connectivity, SABRE is helping redefine what it means to feel protected in everyday life.

Availability

The SABRE Smart Pepper Spray is available now at www.sabrered.com and on Amazon.

For more information, visit www.sabrered.com.

About SABRE

SABRE is a global leader in personal safety solutions, trusted by professionals and consumers worldwide. As the most used brand by police and public safety officers, SABRE combines proven defensive technology with innovative smart features to help people stay safe, connected, and in control in any situation.

SOURCE SABRE- Security Equipment Corporation