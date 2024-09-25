EPA Names Clorox as 2024 Safer Choice Partner of the Year for Advancing Ingredient and Product Safety

Clorox receives honorary distinction for seventh time, demonstrating continued commitment to product stewardship

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) was named a 2024 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winner for its outstanding achievement in the manufacturing of products with ingredients that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) designates as safer for families, pets, workplaces, communities, and the environment.

This is the company's seventh time receiving this award in the formulation/product manufacturing award category, previously recognized as a Safer Choice Partner of the Year in 2016, 2017, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The Clorox Company was named a 2024 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winner by the EPA. Post this 2024 Safer Choice Partner of the Year

The Safer Choice and Design for the Environment labels help consumers and organizations find products that perform and are made with safer ingredients. Several U.S. Clorox products carry the EPA's Safer Choice or Design for the Environment labels, which signals to consumers that their ingredients have met rigorous human and environmental health criteria. This includes Clorox® Free and Clear products (Multi-Surface Cleaner and Compostable Cleaning Wipes) as well as the CloroxPro® EcoClean product line (All Purpose Cleaner, Glass Cleaner, Disinfecting Cleaner, and Disinfecting Wipes).

"With products in 9 out of 10 U.S. homes, Clorox has an immense responsibility and opportunity to champion ingredient transparency and advocacy while supporting environmental health," said Lisa Pankiewicz, Vice President Global Stewardship at The Clorox Company. "Being named a Safer Choice Partner is critical to maintaining trust with our consumers and reflects our dedication to world-class product stewardship."

Ingredient transparency and advocacy are critical elements of Clorox's environmental, social, governance, or ESG, goals embedded in the company's corporate IGNITE strategy. Representing a key benchmark in this ongoing work, this award supports Clorox's commitment to enhance consumer confidence in its products through certification programs.

This recognition also builds upon Clorox's longstanding product stewardship efforts, including becoming the first major consumer packaged goods company to voluntarily disclose ingredients in the U.S. retail and professional cleaning, disinfecting and laundry products over a decade ago.

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr® and Pine-Sol® as well as international brands such as Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first in the U.S. to integrate ESG into its business reporting. In 2024 the company was ranked No. 1 on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list for the second consecutive year. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

CLX-B

About EPA Safer Choice program

Safer Choice encourages use of chemicals that meet EPA's stringent criteria for human health and the environment and provides opportunities for companies to differentiate their products in the marketplace with the Safer Choice label. EPA scientists examine every ingredient—no matter its concentration—to make sure Safer Choice-certified products contain only the safest possible ingredients. With thousands of certified products, the Safer Choice label is a reliable way for people to find products whose chemical ingredients have met EPA's criteria for being safer without sacrificing performance. Visit the Safer Choice program website for more information.

CLX-C

SOURCE The Clorox Company