EPA Names Clorox Safer Choice Partner Of The Year For Leadership In Advancing Safer Ingredients, Products

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) was named a 2021 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winner for outstanding achievement in the manufacturing of products with ingredients that are safer for families, pets, workplaces, communities, and the environment. This is the company's fourth time receiving this award in the formulation/product manufacturing award category.

Safer Choice helps consumers and organizations find products that perform and are made with safer ingredients. To qualify for the Safer Choice label, a product must meet EPA's Safer Choice Standard, which includes stringent human and environmental health criteria. Currently, 27 Clorox products carry the Safer Choice label, an increase from 19 products in 2018. Certified products include Clorox Compostable Wipes and the Real Simple® product line.

"Clorox is a health and wellness company at heart, so making products that are safer for people and the planet is a priority for us. It matters to our consumers and it's the right thing to do," said Lisa Pankiewicz, Vice President, Global Stewardship – R&D for Clorox. "We're proud to be recognized as a leader in a program that helps protect people's health and the environment."

Product stewardship is one of the environmental, social, governance (ESG) goals embedded in Clorox's corporate strategy, called IGNITE. Clorox's ESG goals are focused on strategic pillars where the company can have the greatest impact:

Healthy Lives : Improving people's health and well-being through initiatives such as promoting employee safety, advancing product stewardship and innovating wellness products

: Improving people's health and well-being through initiatives such as promoting employee safety, advancing product stewardship and innovating wellness products Clean World : Fighting climate change and eliminating plastic & other waste

: Fighting climate change and eliminating plastic & other waste Thriving Communities: Investing in employees and communities to contribute to a more equitable world

As part of the Healthy Lives pillar, Clorox's product stewardship efforts build on a track record of accomplishments, including becoming the first major consumer packaged goods company to voluntarily disclose ingredients in U.S. and Canadian retail and professional cleaning, disinfecting and laundry products over a decade ago.

Clorox has played an active role in the Safer Choice program and its predecessor program, Design for the Environment, since 2007. Since that time, Clorox has collaborated with the EPA to advocate and support the program. The company was previously recognized as a Safer Choice Partner of the Year in 2016, 2017 and 2020.

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 9,000 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2021 sales of $7.3 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® grilling products; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water- filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality CALM™, and NeoCell® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, included on the Barron's 2020 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index and the 2021 Parity.org Best Places for Women to Advance list, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $20 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2021. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

About EPA Safer Choice program

The Safer Choice program, formerly known as the Design for the Environment (DfE) Safer Product Labeling Program, was developed in 1997 and draws upon chemical and environmental expertise from across EPA. Safer Choice uses the technical tools and expertise of EPA's New Chemicals Program to evaluate the environmental and human health impacts of every chemical ingredient in a product, allowing only the safest ingredients in certified products. As a voluntary partnership program, Safer Choice brings all interested parties together to advance sustainability in chemical products. Safer Choice currently certifies approximately 2,000 products.

For more information about the Safer Choice program, visit: www.epa.gov/saferchoice.

