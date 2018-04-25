EPA Recognizes SC Johnson as Top User of Green Power

RACINE, Wis., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SC Johnson announced today that it is ranked No. 71 on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA's) National Top 100 List of the largest green power users from the Green Power Partnership. SC Johnson is using nearly 117 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power annually, which represents almost 63 percent of its total power needs.

"Through our efforts to eliminate and reduce waste at our global facilities, to finding ways to recycle our Ziploc® brand bags, we have consistently worked to improve the environment," said Kelly M. Semrau, Senior Vice President – Global Corporate Affairs, Communication and Sustainability at SC Johnson. "SC Johnson is committed to making life better for future generations, and reducing our emissions footprint through the use of green power is just one of the ways we are meeting that commitment. We are proud to be recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for being a leader in the green power market."

SC Johnson has three sites globally that run exclusively on wind energy, including its Bay City, Michigan, plant, the facility that manufactures Ziploc® brand bags, which purchases 100 percent of its wind energy from nearby wind farms. The company's sites in Mijdrecht, Netherlands, and Gorzow, Poland, also run completely on wind energy.

SC Johnson was recently recognized with a Climate Leadership Award for Excellence in Greenhouse Gas Management (GHG) Goal Setting. The award was presented by the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES) and The Climate Registry (TCR). In 2016, the EPA also honored SC Johnson with a Green Power Leadership Award for Excellence in Green Power Use. In 2011, the EPA honored SC Johnson with a Green Power Leadership Award for On-Site Generation.

SC Johnson also ranks No. 18 on the Top 30 On-site Generation list. SC Johnson's choice to use green power helps advance the voluntary market for green power and development of those sources. In 2012, the company installed two 415-foot wind turbines at Waxdale, the company's largest global manufacturing facility located in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin. The two turbines generate about 8 million kWh of electricity each year, enough to power 770 homes a year. They eliminate about 6,000 metric tons of carbon emissions annually.

"This list of the largest users of green power across the nation is proof that good business practices can also benefit the environment," said James Critchfield, Program Manager of EPA's Green Power Partnership. "EPA applauds the leading organizations in the Green Power Partnership's Top Partner Rankings for their notable commitment to expanding their use of green power and protecting the environment."

According to the U.S. EPA, SC Johnson's green power use of nearly 117 million kWh is equivalent to the annual electricity use of nearly 11,000 average American homes.

Learn more about SC Johnson's environmental efforts in its Sustainability Report, which can be viewed online at www.scjohnson.com/report.

The National Top 100 list represents the largest green power users within the Green Power Partnership. The full list can be found here.

About SC Johnson

SC Johnson is a family company dedicated to innovative, high-quality products, excellence in the workplace and a long-term commitment to the environment and the communities in which it operates. Based in the USA, the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning products and products for home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care, as well as professional products. It markets such well-known brands as GLADE®, KIWI®, OFF!®, PLEDGE®, RAID®, SCRUBBING BUBBLES®, SHOUT®, WINDEX® and ZIPLOC® in the U.S. and beyond, with brands marketed outside the U.S. including AUTAN®, TANA®, BAMA®, BAYGON®, BRISE®, KABIKILLER®, KLEAR®, MR MUSCLE® and RIDSECT®. The 132-year-old company, which generates $10 billion in sales, employs approximately 13,000 people globally and sells products in virtually every country around the world. www.scjohnson.com

