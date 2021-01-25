EPA Selects ICF for $94 Million in ENERGY STAR Services

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) a single-award re-compete blanket purchase agreement (BPA) to support the agency's ENERGY STAR® program. The BPA has a ceiling of $94 million and a term of five years, including a one-year base and four one-year options. ICF was also awarded its first task order valued at $5 million over four years, including a one-year base and three one-year options.

ICF has supported ENERGY STAR since its inception, providing strategic, technical and analytical support for ENERGY STAR labeled products and residential, commercial and industrial programs. Under the BPA, the company will continue this work, bringing proven experience and expertise in innovative engineering, marketing and program administration services.

In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans save nearly 430 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and avoid $35 billion in energy costs, with associated emission reductions of 330 million metric tons of greenhouse gases.

"We're very proud of our ongoing support for ENERGY STAR and our role in establishing one of the nation's most recognized labels," said Anne Choate, ICF senior vice president and energy, environment and infrastructure lead. "We look forward to applying program experience, market insights and strong relationships with key stakeholders, including manufacturers, retailers and utilities, to achieve the program's current and future goals. We are thrilled to support EPA on this tremendously impactful program."

With over three decades of experience developing award-winning demand-side management and energy efficiency programs that touch every phase of the program lifecycle, ICF helps clients evolve to build better performing portfolios. Read more about ICF's energy and energy efficiency services.

