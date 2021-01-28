EPAM Announces New Industry Advisory Board

The founding members of the EPAM Industry Advisory Board are:

DR. MARK BOXER , DSc, DHA

Focus areas include CPG, Retail, Insurance, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Cloud

Dr. Boxer is an internationally recognized innovator and technologist. A former EVP, CIO, Chief Digital Officer and Cigna executive, he has more than 25-years of experience in healthcare technology, analytics and digital leadership. He holds a Doctorate in Health Administration from the Medical University of South Carolina and a second doctorate in Global Public Health from Arizona's School of Health Sciences with postdoctoral research at the University of Oxford , Nuffield School of Primary Care. He earned his Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from the University of Connecticut and a Master of Science degree in Information Systems from Drexel University . He holds Bachelor's degrees in Physics and Engineering from the University of Hartford .



Focus areas include Cloud Transformation with Microsoft concentration

A keynote speaker, evangelist, strategy and leadership advisor, Mr. Judah is also a 28-year veteran of Microsoft where was Microsoft Enterprise CTO. During his expansive career, he developed and drove technical strategies for customers around the world. He holds a Master of Applied Science from the University of Toronto and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Witwatersrand.



Focus areas include Strategy, Executive Communications, Strategic Partnership Models, Execution and Brand/Company Equity Development in the CPG Industry

Mr. Walter is a results-driven professional with extensive experience in strategy design, development, digital transformation and operations across Shared Services, Analytics and IT at Procter & Gamble and companies across the Fortune 500. He has over 20-years of experience working on Boards/Board-level advisory roles and is an industry influencer and coach to a broad network of C-Suite executives in technology, analytics and digital transformation domains.

In the future, the Advisory Board plans to expand membership to additional verticals, including: Insurance, Financial Services, Energy, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, ISV, Data, High Tech, Ed Tech and more.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 35 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and ranked as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2019 and 2020. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

