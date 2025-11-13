EPAM Wins the 2025 Microsoft Innovate with Azure AI Platform Partner of the Year Award

Award honors EPAM's leadership as a Microsoft Global Systems Integrator (GSI) in building next-generation AI solutions on Azure that help enterprises scale responsibly, accelerate transformation and achieve real-world results

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) today announced it has won the Innovate with Azure AI Platform 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The Company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in the innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

EPAM has won the Innovate with Azure AI Platform 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award.

The Innovate with Azure AI Platform award recognizes a partner that has pushed the boundaries of innovation in developing a cutting-edge AI solution with Azure AI Foundry, demonstrating clear impact through a specific customer or use case. The recognition celebrates the partners that are leading the way in developing and refining AI models, building multi-modal systems, ensuring strong safety and governance and following Microsoft's leading AI frameworks.

"We are honored Microsoft named us the 2025 Innovate with Azure AI Platform Partner of the Year for our leadership in advancing AI innovation on Azure," said Dmitry Tikhomirov, VP of Technology Solutions, EPAM. "Our engineering teams combine deep technical and industry expertise, Azure excellence, and responsible AI design to turn business challenges into scalable enterprise-agentic solutions. By uniting Azure AI Foundry with our GenAI vision and products, we help global organizations accelerate AI transformation and achieve measurable business outcomes. This is made possible by our own Software Development Lifecycle, which is end-to-end accelerated by GitHub Copilot and a broad agent ecosystem, reducing time to market while strengthening quality and security."

EPAM's winning entry showcased its innovation with Albert Heijn, the Netherlands' largest retailer, to develop a scalable GenAI platform that accelerates the implementation of AI-enabled use cases while ensuring proper governance and security. In collaboration with Microsoft, Albert Heijn and EPAM created an AI-powered virtual assistant integrated into the employee app, which enables store teams to quickly access product and stock information. The solution simplifies restocking, enhances customer support and streamlines onboarding, demonstrating how Albert Heijn is leveraging innovative AI technology to empower employees and enhance customer experience.

"This award brings some well-deserved recognition to the brilliant engineers at EPAM and Microsoft, who are changing the game in how we use AI to improve our customers' journeys," said Wilco Brandt, CIO, Albert Heijn, Etos and Gall&Gall. "Together with EPAM and Microsoft, we built a GenAI platform that delivers real value to our store operations - making product information instantly accessible, simplifying restocking and onboarding, and ultimately helping our colleagues serve customers better. This is how we turn innovation into real impact."

In addition to winning the Innovate with Azure AI Platform award, as well as the Enterprise AI Market Maker Partner of the Year in the Netherlands, EPAM has also been recognized as a Finalist in three other highly competitive categories:

Azure Awards: Finalist – Build and Modernize AI Apps

Finalist – Build and Modernize AI Apps Industry Awards: Finalist – Energy and Resources

Finalist – Energy and Resources Partner Innovation Awards: Finalist – Global SI Growth Champion

"Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President, Microsoft. "This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft's Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what's possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world."

The recent awards add to a growing list of milestones in EPAM's long-standing partnership with Microsoft. Building on its existing status as a Globally Managed Enterprise Systems Integrator, EPAM has also been recognized as a Microsoft Global Systems Integrator (GSI), demonstrating the Company's deepening collaboration and ongoing commitment to delivering innovative solutions on the Microsoft platform. This recognition reflects Microsoft's confidence in EPAM's ability to deliver enterprise-scale transformation for clients across industries, underscoring the Company's engineering excellence, deep cloud expertise and continued investment in building innovative solutions on Microsoft technologies.

"As a Microsoft GSI partner, we're excited to harness the opportunities this elevated partnership offers to help clients unlock greater value from their Microsoft investments," said Elaina Shekhter, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, EPAM. "This GSI recognition empowers us to drive transformative outcomes, accelerate cloud adoption and open new avenues for innovation and growth."

To learn more about how EPAM uses Microsoft Azure to build next-gen enterprise solutions, visit epam.com/about/who-we-are/partners/microsoft.

View the complete list of winners at partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.

