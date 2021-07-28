EPAM Awarded Sitecore's 'Product Expertise Award - Americas' and 'Excellence in Solution Delivery Award - EMEA'

A Platinum Sitecore Partner, EPAM has a proven track record of delivering large-scale, strategic digital marketing solutions for enterprise organizations. With more than 150 certifications and 1,000+ experienced professionals, EPAM has received multiple Sitecore awards for exceptional digital client projects, including Vue and GE Healthcare Life Sciences.

"This is the ultimate accolade for Sitecore Partners," said Owen Taraniuk, Sitecore SVP Global Partners, "And it represents an exceptional level of achievement EPAM has made as a Sitecore Partner."

Sitecore's Partner of the Year Awards are designed to celebrate the time and investment Sitecore partners put into discovering, exploring and selling Sitecore products. It's an opportunity to recognize partners who are central to helping Sitecore create exceptional experiences for customers across the world.

More information can be found about the Sitecore Partner Awards at: www.sitecore.com/Blog/Digital-Transformation/Sitecore-Partner-Awards-2021-winners

To learn more about EPAM's Sitecore partnership, visit: www.epam.com/sitecore

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 35 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and ranked as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2019 and 2020. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

