EPAM to Host Investor Day on March 12, 2026

Sharing Long-Term Growth Strategy for the Next Wave of AI-Driven Business Transformation

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital and AI transformation company, will host an Investor Day in Boston on March 12, 2026.

The event will feature remarks by EPAM's Chief Executive Officer and President, Balazs Fejes, and Chief Financial Officer, Jason Peterson, as well as other members of the executive leadership team.

"Our Investor Day is an opportunity to demonstrate the solid progress we've made against our long-term strategic priorities and to outline how we are positioning EPAM for sustained growth through 2026 and beyond," said Balazs Fejes, CEO and President of EPAM. "As our clients enter the next wave of business transformation, our differentiated capabilities, deep client partnerships and AI-Native engineering expertise uniquely position us to create measurable value while driving durable, faster growth for our shareholders."

Participants will also hear from EPAM clients and partners about EPAM's unique capabilities in supporting AI and digital transformation, as well as experience demonstrations of real-life AI applications.

The presentations will begin at 8:30 am ET and are expected to conclude by approximately 12:30 pm ET. Following the presentations, in-person participants are invited to join a leadership luncheon and experience a guided tour of AI case studies and demonstrations.

A formal invitation to register will be provided in the coming weeks. Due to space limitations, in-person attendance is by invitation only, and advanced registration is required.

The event will be webcast live and available for replay on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.epam.com.

For immediate questions, please contact [email protected].

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. has used its software engineering expertise to become a leading global provider of digital engineering, cloud and AI-enabled transformation services, and a leading business and experience consulting partner for global enterprises and ambitious startups. We address our clients' transformation challenges by focusing EPAM Continuum's integrated strategy, experience and technology consulting with our 30+ years of engineering execution to speed our clients' time to market and drive greater value from their innovations and digital investments.

We leverage AI and GenAI to deliver transformative solutions that accelerate our clients' digital innovation and enhance their competitive edge. Through platforms like EPAM AI/RUN™ and initiatives like DIALX Lab, we integrate advanced AI technologies into tailored business strategies, driving significant industry impact and fostering continuous innovation.

We deliver globally but engage locally with our expert teams of consultants, architects, designers and engineers, making the future real for our clients, our partners, and our people around the world. We believe the right solutions are the ones that improve people's lives and fuel competitive advantage for our clients across diverse industries. Our thinking comes to life in the experiences, products and platforms we design and bring to market.

Added to the S&P 500 and the Forbes Global 2000 in 2021 and recognized by Glassdoor and Newsweek as Most Loved Workplace, our multidisciplinary teams serve customers across six continents. We are proud to be among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services in the Fortune 1000 and to be recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide Experience Build Services, Worldwide Experience Design Services and Worldwide Software Engineering Services.

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

