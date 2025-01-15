EPAM Expands Collaboration with Google Cloud to Deliver Scalable AI Solutions for Industry Transformation

New AI-powered solutions address generative AI, legacy modernization and data analytics to solve industry-specific challenges

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced it has expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to deliver innovative industry solutions for clients across the media and entertainment, energy and retail verticals. The enhanced collaboration will leverage Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform to drive measurable business outcomes for clients through generative AI, legacy modernization and data analytics capabilities.

Building upon EPAM's existing strategic global partnership with Google Cloud , this strengthened collaboration will create repeatable, high-value solutions that address key industry challenges for clients. The collaboration enables marketing support and go-to-market strategies to deliver impactful digital transformation initiatives for EPAM's Google Cloud clients.

To accelerate regional growth, EPAM will leverage its deep retail, energy and media industry expertise and regional talent footprint across Ibero markets through its acquisition of Neoris . The Company will also expand its financial services offerings across Europe, North America and APAC through its recent acquisition of First Derivative , delivering strong capabilities in banking and capital markets.

"We are excited to elevate our collaboration with Google Cloud, which enables us to deliver tailored, AI-powered solutions for our clients across top verticals such as energy, media and retail," said Elaina Shekhter‎, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, EPAM. "By leveraging Google Cloud's advanced AI technologies, enabled by the Vertex AI platform, we can drive measurable business outcomes and enhance customer value, making AI real for our clients. This expanded partnership not only strengthens our ability to create industry-specific solutions but also deepens our relationship with Google Cloud, enabling us to align more closely on delivering impactful, scalable results for our customers."

EPAM's expanded partnership with Google Cloud introduces four innovative solutions, leveraging the full power of Google Cloud and the Vertex AI platform. These include three new industry-specific solutions and one cross-industry capability:

Video Search and Indexing for Media and Entertainment: Transform unstructured video data into searchable, actionable insights using the Vertex AI platform, improving accessibility and audience engagement for both internal and external users. JenAii™ for Retail: Enhance customer satisfaction and boost sales with wayfinding assistance and customer education, while addressing staffing shortages and margin pressures for retailers. Geospatial Data Visualization for Energy: Drive better decision-making through intuitive visualization and analysis of complex datasets using EPAM and the Google Cloud Platform, powered by Gemini models. Talk to Your Data: Simplify data analysis with a horizontal solution that enables clients to interact with their data in plain language, transforming complex datasets into clear, actionable visualizations and reports.

"EPAM has helped global enterprises improve everyday operations with Google Cloud's leading AI technology," said Colleen Kapase, VP of Channels and Partner Programs, Google Cloud. "Through this next phase of our partnership, EPAM will provide customers with the expertise and services capacity required to successfully plan, deploy and optimize every stage of a generative AI project."

