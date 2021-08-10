EPAM Expands Presence in Latin America, Enhancing Global Delivery and Growing Top Engineering Talent in the Region

Latin America is fast emerging as one of the world's most exciting tech hubs and locations for burgeoning tech talent. With an existing presence in Mexico, EPAM's move into Colombia will strengthen its position as a tech leader—combining both engineering experience along with exceptional delivery capability around digital, consulting and experience design. With the addition of the S4N team, EPAM now employs more than 1,500 IT professionals in LATAM and plans to add several thousand additional jobs over the coming years.

"In S4N, we've found a team that shares our Engineering DNA and our passion for building advanced solutions that deliver true business value for our customers," said Hugo Gómez, Vice President of Latin America at EPAM. "We look forward to collaborating on new and innovative customer programs, and we are confident that together we will build EPAM into a LATAM leader in advanced digital services."

With offices in Colombia, S4N has built software for some of the world's largest retailers, insurance companies, and airlines—specializing in architecting and delivering software distributed systems, data-intensive solutions, as well as CloudOps.

"We're pleased to join forces with EPAM—as they very much share our company culture and values," said Octavio Echeverri, CEO of S4N. "We see this as a new, exciting stage of evolution for our organization, and together, we'll have the ability to serve our clients even better, offer exciting new opportunities for our people, and bringing more of the best talent in LATAM to serve EPAM's customers around the globe."

