EPAM, a top-three IT service provider in the Netherlands for the fourth consecutive year, achieved exceptional performer status with 88% in application services and 87% in general satisfaction.

NEWTOWN, Pa. and AMSTERDAM, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) today announced it has been named a 2026 Top IT Vendor in the Netherlands by Whitelane Research, an independent organization focused on IT sourcing research across Europe. Recognized for the fourth consecutive year, this designation further confirms EPAM's position as a premier IT service provider in the region.

EPAM Named 2026 Top IT Vendor in the Netherlands for 4th Year

"We are thrilled to be named as the top IT service provider in the Netherlands for a fourth consecutive year and a trusted partner for organizations across the Netherlands navigating today's most critical technology priorities," said Alex van Gestel, VP and Head of Benelux at EPAM. "As organizations accelerate digital transformation, they are turning to partners who can help them scale efficiently while adopting emerging technologies, like AI, with confidence. This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering advanced AI capabilities, secure cloud and platform solutions and modern engineering practices that drive measurable business outcomes."

In Whitelane Research's 2026 annual Dutch IT Sourcing Study, more than 350 participants from the top IT spending organizations evaluated nearly 800 unique IT sourcing relationships and more than 1,150 cloud sourcing relationships based on key performance indicators and by IT domain, delivering one of the most representative client-driven reports on the outsourcing market in the Netherlands.

Survey respondents evaluated 43 IT service providers and 13 cloud IT providers across various performance categories, with EPAM achieving an exceptional performer ranking in application services and general satisfaction, as well as overall excellent ratings in the following categories:

Application Services: EPAM received an exceptional performer rating of 88% [Ranked #1]

EPAM received an rating of 88% Service Delivery Quality: EPAM received an above-average rating of 88% [Ranked #3]

EPAM received an above-average rating of 88% General Satisfaction: EPAM received an exceptional performer rating of 87% [Ranked #3]

EPAM received an rating of 87% Account Management Quality: EPAM received an above-average rating of 84%

EPAM received an above-average rating of 84% Security: EPAM received an above-average rating of 84%

"EPAM has consistently demonstrated outstanding client evaluations in our 2026 Dutch IT Sourcing Study," said Alex van den Bergh, Head of Research, Europe at Whitelane Research. "As a top-three company in the Netherlands, EPAM has maintained exceptional client-satisfaction ratings, which is a testament to the Company's strong position as a trusted partner for businesses navigating digital transformation in this highly competitive market."

This recognition by Whitelane Research adds to EPAM's continued performance as a proven IT vendor across various European markets, including Europe, Germany, Switzerland, the UK & Ireland, and the Nordics.

About EPAM Systems, Inc.

EPAM (NYSE:EPAM) is a global leader in AI transformation engineering and integrated consulting, serving Forbes Global 2000 companies and ambitious startups. With over thirty years of expertise in custom software, product and platform engineering, EPAM empowers organizations to become AI-Native enterprises, driving measurable value from innovation and digital investments. Recognized by industry benchmarks and leading analysts as a leader in AI, EPAM delivers globally while engaging locally, making the future real for clients, partners, and employees.

We are proud to be recognized by Forbes, Glassdoor, Newsweek, Time Magazine, Great Place to Work and kununu as a Most Loved Workplace around the world.

