EPAM Named a Leader in NelsonHall's 2020 NEAT Vendor Evaluation Process for Overall Quality Engineering Services

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

What's the News: EPAM was recognized by NelsonHall as a leader in Quality Engineering Services—highlighting their ability to keep up with changing client requirements as well as deliver immediate benefits for their Quality Engineering (QE) initiatives

EPAM was recognized by NelsonHall as a leader in Quality Engineering Services—highlighting their ability to keep up with changing client requirements as well as deliver immediate benefits for their Quality Engineering (QE) initiatives Why it is important: Given today's breakneck pace of new software and product launches, there is no other choice than to implement smarter testing services. EPAM's expertise in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Continuous Testing (CT) can help make it a seamless process for clients around the world—providing timely risk-based feedback and enabling faster innovation cycles.

Given today's breakneck pace of new software and product launches, there is no other choice than to implement smarter testing services. EPAM's expertise in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Continuous Testing (CT) can help make it a seamless process for clients around the world—providing timely risk-based feedback and enabling faster innovation cycles. Who it affects – Sourcing, procurement & IT departments looking for the right partner to provide their organization Quality Assurance (QA)/Quality Engineering services with a proven track record.

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced that it has been recognized as a leader in the NelsonHall 2020 NEAT Report on Quality Engineering (formerly Software Testing)—specifically in the areas of Continuous Testing and Artificial Intelligence-based Testing.

The report analyzed 16 different vendors, across 40 criteria, and placed them into one of four categories—Leaders, High Achievers, Innovators and Major Players—with Leaders (relative to their peers) demonstrating both a high ability to deliver immediate benefit and a high capability to meet future client requirements.

"We're pleased to be recognized as a leader in the 2020 NelsonHall NEAT Report on Quality Engineering," said Adam Auerbach, VP, DevTestSecOps, EPAM. "In a challenging and turbulent market space, the need for quality products—at speed and scale—is essential for our customers, which is why we continually push the bar in providing next-gen software testing services. Our intelligence and insights-driven approach enables our customers to bring products to market faster, with reduced risk and a quicker ROI."

The NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) allows strategic sourcing managers to assess the ability of vendors across a range of criteria and business situations. It helps them identify the best performing vendors overall, with a specific focus on AI-based testing, continuous testing and UX testing.

"EPAM has invested in continuous testing and offers a continuum of services from consulting to a platform. The company has also developed AI use cases for conducting more focused QA activities," said Dominique Raviart, IT Services Practice Manager for NelsonHall. "EPAM has a distinct QA strategy that relies on releasing IP to the open source community, and also has an agile crowdtesting offering thanks to its recent acquisition of test IO."

To learn more about EPAM, visit www.epam.com.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 30 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and was the only IT services company featured on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list of 2019. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

About NelsonHall:

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.

Related Links

www.epam.com

