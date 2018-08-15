EPAM Named To 2018 CRN Fast Growth 150 List, Moving Up This Year From #98 To #66

NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named EPAM to its 2018 Fast Growth 150 list.

"EPAM has been delivering over 20% year-over-year growth for the past 30 consecutive quarters and it's exciting to see this level of industry-leading growth continue, given that we are not only competing with small, fast-growing start-ups, but much larger established solution providers," said Elaina Shekhter, SVP & CMO, EPAM. "We are continually expanding our service capabilities, moving beyond traditional services into business consulting, design and physical product development areas. These new capabilities, combined with our 25 years of advanced technology and software engineering experience, should give us a solid foundation for future growth."

The list is CRN's annual ranking of North America-based technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants with gross sales of at least $1 million that have experienced significant economic growth over the past two years. The 2018 list is based on an increase of gross revenue between 2015 and 2017. The companies recognized this year represent a remarkable combined total revenue of more than $50 billion.

"CRN's 2018 Fast Growth 150 list features companies that are growing in an ever-changing, challenging market," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "As traditional solution providers are moving towards a services-focused business model, this extraordinary group have been able to successfully adapt; outperforming competitors and proving themselves as channel leaders. We are pleased to recognize these organizations and look forward to their continued success."

The complete 2018 Fast Growth 150 list is featured in the August issue of CRN and can be viewed online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About EPAM Systems



Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its core engineering expertise to become a leading global product development and digital platform engineering services company. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver innovative solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business opportunities. EPAM's global teams serve customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a recognized market leader among independent research agencies and was ranked #12 in FORBES 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies and as a top UK Digital Design & Build Agency. Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

About the Channel Company



The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.epam.com

