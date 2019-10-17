EPAM Positioned As A Niche Player In Gartner's Magic Quadrant For Insight Engines For Its InfoNgen® Solution

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Niche Player in the Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, Worldwidei for its InfoNgen solution.

As businesses evolve to become digital and generate more structured and unstructured content, the need for insight engine technology to automatically surface relevant facts, content and knowledge is critical. "By 2020, organizations that offer users access to a curated catalog of internal and external data will derive twice as much business value from analytics investments as those that do not," according to Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines.

"We believe this recognition demonstrates the value that the InfoNgen platform provides to our global customers," said Jitin Agarwal, VP, Enterprise Products, EPAM. "By leveraging AI and machine learning, InfoNgen enables our customers to break through the ever-increasing volume of data and gain valuable insights to make more informed decisions faster."

EPAM's InfoNgen platform can be implemented on the cloud or through a hybrid-cloud approach, based on the customer's existing technology ecosystem and needs. Analyzing over 200,000 public web sources and 30,000 government and regulatory sources, the InfoNgen solution comes out of the box with more than 600,000 prebuilt tags, filters and taxonomies.

"InfoNgen has been essential in providing us with global competitive information that is distributed to our teams across our organization," said Chris Bowman, Business & Competitive Intelligence Manager, Alcon. "The service and support provided by InfoNgen and EPAM has been unparalleled compared to the many external vendors I've worked with."

The platform offers use cases such as brand and competitive intelligence, enterprise search, market intelligence, customer feedback intelligence, online consumer engagement, counterfeit and fraud detection, and regulatory, compliance and risk avoidance for a variety of customers and industries. InfoNgen was previously recognized as a Contender in The Forrester Wave™: AI-Based Text Analytics Platform, Q2 2018 report.

"In the current digitized world, it's rather impossible to imagine a large international company without a professional current awareness solution," added Alexander Sajenkov, Head of Business Intelligence, Schneider Electric Russia (CIS). "The InfoNgen platform is instrumental in helping us find and distribute market insights that have a significant impact on our business."

Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines evaluated 15 vendors to help application leaders make the best choice for their organizations and placed EPAM's InfoNgen platform in the Niche Players quadrant based on completeness of vision and ability to execute. Gartner subscribers can access the report here.

To learn more about InfoNgen, visit www.infongen.com.

