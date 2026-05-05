EPAM Showcases Production-Ready AI-Powered ServiceNow Development at Knowledge 2026

Delivering measurable business outcomes in production with AI-powered ServiceNow development that improves productivity and reduces total cost of ownership

NEWTOWN, Pa., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) today announces its production-ready AI capabilities for ServiceNow development at Knowledge 2026, taking place on May 5–7, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV. As the market begins to explore new AI-enabled development approaches, EPAM is already applying these capabilities in production to accelerate ServiceNow instance configuration, code management and feature delivery.

"AI is reshaping what's possible in enterprise platform development, and our work with ServiceNow is the latest example of our leading AI-native enablement to meet client needs and deliver sustainable business value," said Elaina Shekhter, SVP, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer at EPAM. "What our team has built and validated in production is a demonstration of EPAM's commitment to drive innovation at the pace the market demands. Knowledge 2026 is an important moment for the industry, and we are proud to arrive with results."

Delivering in Production

While much of the industry is just beginning to explore AI-enabled ServiceNow development, EPAM has already applied these capabilities in its own production environment — accelerating instance configuration, resolving defects and delivering new features at speed. Built on Anthropic's Claude Code, EPAM's solution combines platform engineering expertise with practical AI application, positioning the company to help organizations reduce delivery friction, lower operating costs and bring new capabilities to market faster. With over 30 years of experience in building enterprise-grade applications and solutions, EPAM is pioneering the next era of enterprise innovation as the premier architects of AI-native builds.

"The market is arriving at Knowledge 2026 ready to start exploring AI-powered ServiceNow development, and thanks to our client zero approach, EPAM's booth will be unique in that we are able to demonstrate the real-time impact of these AI-powered solutions," said Aliaksei Simonchyk, Director of Software Engineering at EPAM. "We expect these capabilities to drive up to a 35% improvement in development efficiency and approximately 50% in support."

Visit EPAM's booth at ServiceNow Knowledge 2026 to learn more.

Media and conference attendees are invited to visit EPAM at ServiceNow Knowledge 2026, booth #5758, to see these AI-powered ServiceNow capabilities in action and learn how EPAM is helping organizations move from experimentation to production.

EPAM will share demonstrations of AI-powered ServiceNow solutions, including:

Implementation Analysis: Generating high-quality documentation for any existing feature, enabling teams to work effectively with client instances from day one and eliminating the need for lengthy knowledge transfers.





Generating high-quality documentation for any existing feature, enabling teams to work effectively with client instances from day one and eliminating the need for lengthy knowledge transfers. Issue Remediation: Taking issues from bug report to live fix, reproducing issues in the Service Portal, identifying root causes in the codebase, and developing and deploying the fix.





Taking issues from bug report to live fix, reproducing issues in the Service Portal, identifying root causes in the codebase, and developing and deploying the fix. New Feature Development: Interpreting complex business requirements to build fully functional catalog items, including form design, validation rules and corresponding flows, all from a natural-language prompt.





Interpreting complex business requirements to build fully functional catalog items, including form design, validation rules and corresponding flows, all from a natural-language prompt. Event Management Implementation: Creating a complete Event Management implementation directly from a business requirements document and user stories.





Creating a complete Event Management implementation directly from a business requirements document and user stories. ServiceNow Upgrade Support: Accelerating upgrades by analyzing skipped records and surfacing downstream risks that humans might miss; all delivered in minutes with a comprehensive report covering deep-dive analysis details and clear recommendations.





Accelerating upgrades by analyzing skipped records and surfacing downstream risks that humans might miss; all delivered in minutes with a comprehensive report covering deep-dive analysis details and clear recommendations. SDLC Tool Integration: Managing a complete SDLC cycle through a single prompt, from fetching Jira ticket details and understanding the issue to fixing it and closing the ticket with a detailed root cause and fix description.

Read how EPAM is advancing ServiceNow development with AI here.

Learn more about EPAM's ServiceNow solutions and expertise at epam.com/services/partners/servicenow.

About EPAM Systems, Inc.

EPAM (NYSE:EPAM) is a global leader in AI transformation engineering and integrated consulting, serving Forbes Global 2000 companies and ambitious startups. With over thirty years of expertise in custom software, product and platform engineering, EPAM empowers organizations to become AI-Native enterprises, driving measurable value from innovation and digital investments. Recognized by industry benchmarks and leading analysts as a leader in AI, EPAM delivers globally while engaging locally, making the future real for clients, partners, and employees.

We are proud to be recognized by Forbes, Glassdoor, Newsweek, Time Magazine, Great Place to Work and kununu as a Most Loved Workplace around the world.

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, developments relating to the war in Ukraine and escalation of the war in the surrounding region, political and civil unrest or military action in the geographies where we conduct business and operate, difficult conditions in global capital markets, foreign exchange markets, global trade, and the broader economy, the adoption and implementation of artificial intelligence technologies by EPAM and its clients, and the effect that these events may have on client demand and our revenues, operations, access to capital, and profitability. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the factors discussed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made based on information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.