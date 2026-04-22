EPAM's Engineering and Sustainability Impact Recognized with Two 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards

"We're honored to be recognized for helping clients successfully modernize platforms, unlock the value of their data and adopt AI-driven solutions as a dual 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year award winner," said Alexandros Katsioulis, VP, Global Google Business at EPAM. "This achievement reflects our commitment to accelerating business transformation, efficiency and sustainability through our proven Google Cloud and AI expertise."

The Services & Industry Solutions: Sustainability award recognizes EPAM's use of AI and geospatial technology on Google Cloud to address environmental challenges and set a new standard for ethical, responsible technology use in environmental stewardship. Built with Vertex AI, Gemini and Google Earth Engine, EPAM won for leveraging its Cooperative Geospatial Attention Platform, which enables organizations in Alaska to coordinate efforts against invasive species across fragmented land ownership based on verifiable, anticipated risk.

The Databases: EMEA award distinguishes EPAM's client impact on transforming enterprise migration at scale and maintaining operational excellence by leveraging its engineering heritage and vast technical expertise in Google Cloud's Database Migration Service (DMS). A repeatable, scalable methodology was developed to help one of Europe's leading financial institutions, Deutsche Bank, accelerate its cloud migrations, align with cloud-native principles, and reduce total cost of ownership. Through this collaboration, EPAM enhanced the DMS tooling, benefitting the entire Google Cloud ecosystem and making enterprise database modernization more accessible and successful even in the most complex, regulated environments.

These recognitions reinforce EPAM's long-standing strategic collaboration with Google Cloud and highlight its ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions that advance cloud journeys and create powerful digital experiences. The Company recently expanded its 360-degree collaboration, spanning engineering, solutions and go-to-market strategies, by launching several advanced AI agents on Google Cloud Marketplace to deliver high-impact solutions across industries.

"The Google Cloud Partner Awards honor the strategic innovation and measurable value our partners bring to customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud. "We are proud to name EPAM a 2026 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, celebrating their role in driving customer success over the last year."

This achievement underscores EPAM's leadership in delivering compelling, industry-specific solutions by adding to a series of recognitions received by Google Cloud, including:

View the complete list of winners at https://cloud.google.com/awards.

About EPAM Systems, Inc.

EPAM (NYSE:EPAM) is a global leader in AI transformation engineering and integrated consulting, serving Forbes Global 2000 companies and ambitious startups. With over thirty years of expertise in custom software, product and platform engineering, EPAM empowers organizations to become AI-Native enterprises, driving measurable value from innovation and digital investments. Recognized by industry benchmarks and leading analysts as a leader in AI, EPAM delivers globally while engaging locally, making the future real for clients, partners, and employees.

We are proud to be recognized by Forbes, Glassdoor, Newsweek, Time Magazine, Great Place to Work and kununu as a Most Loved Workplace around the world.

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, developments relating to the war in Ukraine and escalation of the war in the surrounding region, political and civil unrest or military action in the geographies where we conduct business and operate, difficult conditions in global capital markets, foreign exchange markets, global trade, and the broader economy, the adoption and implementation of artificial intelligence technologies by EPAM and its clients, and the effect that these events may have on client demand and our revenues, operations, access to capital, and profitability. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the factors discussed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made based on information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.