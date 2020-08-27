EPAM Systems Awarded 2020 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award

NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, and its TMC Labs product review division, named EPAM's COVID Resistance App as a 2020 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award winner.

The COVID Resistance mobile app is a customizable, open-source solution that offers users an anonymous digital health identity, real-time tracking, and exposure notifications. The GDPR- and HIPAA-compliant app uses Bluetooth tokenized exchanges between anonymous users, alerting each user if they are at risk of COVID-19 transmission based on their proximity with other at-risk or infected users.

"We are honored by this recognition from TMC for our efforts to combat this global pandemic," said Balazs Fejes, Co-Head of Global Business, EVP at EPAM Systems. "COVID-19 is a difficult virus to track, with many regions challenged by a lack of reliable testing or unclear guidance. We hope that the quick response from our skillful team enables users to slow the spread of the virus while returning to their daily lives with the proper precautions."

The Pandemic Tech Innovation Awards will recognize hardware, software, devices/peripherals, applications and services that help society and business function effectively in the face of challenges caused by pandemics.

"EPAM has displayed its commitment to quality and innovation in the development of their tech solutions contributing to managing and overcoming pandemic outbreaks," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I look forward to more innovation from EPAM and their continued effort toward improving the future of the current challenges faced by the most recent pandemic."

The 2020 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award winners will be featured on Pandemic Tech News online and TMCnet.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 30 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and was the only IT services company featured on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list of 2019. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow EPAM on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

