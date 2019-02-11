EPAM Wins 2019 Big Innovation Award For TelescopeAI™, An AI-Enabled Platform To Help Businesses Manage Their IT Operations

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced that its platform TelescopeAI is a winner in the 2019 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. TelescopeAI is an extensive, modular platform that uses artificial intelligence to help businesses gain a comprehensive view of IT operations and drive better decision-making by delivering deeper insights.

"With so many moving parts in a complex business, finding the right data to make informed decisions and respond quickly with more agility can be overwhelming. By leveraging technologies like AI, machine learning and predictive analytics, TelescopeAI gives business leaders the foresight and clarity necessary to manage critical IT operations and complex IT processes," said Jitin Agarwal, VP, Enterprise Products, EPAM. "This recognition by the Business Intelligence Group highlights TelescopeAI's innovation in helping distributed technology teams unlock valuable IT insights."

With 30+ modular applications, dozens of connectors and 50+ configurable widgets, TelescopeAI seamlessly integrates into existing platforms and systems of record, helping leaders manage teams and people within the IT organization, build transparency around processes, foster employee and client engagement, and ensure enterprise-wide compliance. By optimizing tech teams and IT projects with TelescopeAI, businesses can ensure high-quality delivery for their stakeholders.

Organizations from across the globe, like EPAM, submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

"This year's winners show just how deep a role innovation plays in nearly every aspect of business," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring EPAM's TelescopeAI as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies and was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013. Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

