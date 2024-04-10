EPAM Wins 2024 Google Cloud Talent Development Partner of the Year Award in North America

Learn more about EPAM and Google Cloud's Partnership.

As a leader in talent development for the past three decades, EPAM's work with Google Cloud has been no exception – changing the ecosystem and inspiring other Global and Regional System Integrators to aim for higher certifications. Since partnering in 2016, the Company has consistently exceeded goals with approximately 2,000 certifications across 1,600 individuals. Additionally, EPAM created a new program called Rainmakers to level up its sales associates and help them amplify their skills in taking Google Cloud's platform to market.

"We are honored to receive the 2024 Google Cloud Talent Development Partner of the Year Award for North America for our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in talent and technology," said Arseny Gorokh, VP, Cloud Business at EPAM. "We leverage our deep Google Cloud expertise to deliver best-in-class solutions for our clients to help accelerate their transformations into AI-enabled businesses."

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce EPAM as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling customer success from the past year."

EPAM collaborates with Google Cloud to solve companies' most complex cloud challenges with industry-leading engineering, consulting and delivery. With more than 2,000 experienced Google Cloud engineers, EPAM has been a premier partner since 2018 and recently announced a strategic global partnership to help enterprises modernize and transform with the power of AI. Credentialed and specialized in Google Cloud technology and industry pillars, EPAM provides best-in-breed Google Cloud solutions to its customers.

