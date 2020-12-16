EPAM Wins Estee Lauder Hackathon 2020 Tech-for-Pink Grand Prize and 'Human Centric Innovation' Award

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and development services, today announced C-True Mirror, a smart device that uses custom computer vision and machine learning algorithms to provide early breast cancer detection, has been awarded one of two grand prizes in Estee Lauder's 2020 Tech-for-Pink Virtual Hackathon, an event that unites the global tech community in finding solutions to help fight breast cancer. EPAM's Pink and Blue app also won the 'Human Centric Innovation' Award.

(PRNewsfoto/EPAM Systems, Inc.)

EPAM's C-True Mirror smart device reduces the postponement of breast checks by integrating regular screenings into people's day-to-day lives—detecting early symptoms of breast cancer and providing precautionary exercises and motivation to see a doctor. The device captures images of a person with an Ultra HD infrared camera, measures spot temperature, and analyzes structured light using LiDAR for volume and shape recognition—powered with custom computer vision and machine learning algorithms that is trained on millions of registered breast cancer cases.

A diagnosis of breast cancer can be an isolating and lonely experience with studies showing an increased risk of cancer recurrence and higher mortality rates. EPAM's Pink and Blue app provides a 24/7 support ecosystem for men and women going through chemotherapy or recovering from breast cancer. Using the app, patients foster, in real-time, genuine communication and can even meet in-person for events sponsored by the hospital to help combat loneliness.

"Breast cancer is an invasive disease that impacts families all over the world, including many of ours, which is why our teams mobilized to support Estee Lauder's 2020 Tech-for-Pink Day. We brought together some of EPAM's brightest and most talented engineers to create breakthrough solutions that will help solve the challenges brought on by the disease," said Regina Viadro, VP, Co-Head of NA/East at EPAM. "It's refreshing to see so many EPAMers come together and collaborate globally—many who have never had the opportunity to partner together—to innovate and deliver these award-winning solutions."

Between September 24 and October 8, hundreds of people all over the globe—from university students to technology professionals—participated in the 2020 Estee Lauder Virtual Tech-for-Pink Hackathon.

Teams were recognized for creating innovative and novel approaches to solving problems, improving lives and ultimately moving us closer to finding a cure for breast cancer.

To learn more about EPAM's solutions, visit: www.epam.com

To learn more about Estee Lauder's Tech-for-Pink Virtual Hackathon, visit https://elchackathon.com/.

