EPAM & Anthropic Team Up to Build the Future of Enterprise Transformation with Safe, Applied AI

As part of a CEO-mandated program, EPAM is developing a dedicated practice of more than 10,000 Claude-certified architects, including 250 specialized, forward-deployed engineer Black Belts. To date, over 1,300 architects have already been certified, with 5,000 to be certified by the end of Q3 and thousands more in 2027. In addition, more than 20,000 EPAMers have successfully undertaken training via the Anthropic Academy.

"Our partnership with Anthropic is an important milestone in EPAM's mission to become the leading AI-native strategic service provider to our Global 2000 clients," said Elaina Shekhter, Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer at EPAM. "With over 30 years of experience in building enterprise-grade applications and solutions, EPAM is pioneering the next era of enterprise innovation as the premier architects of AI-native builds. As companies take on the challenge of transforming their businesses with AI, we look forward to working closely with Anthropic to shape the digital landscape and set new standards for how enterprises bridge technological speed and complexity with the necessary safety controls to create sustainable value."

As businesses work rapidly to establish a foundation for enterprise-wide, autonomous AI across several fronts, demand for service providers with complex engineering expertise has grown. EPAM's trusted engineering methodologies, proven delivery approach and applied AI practice, combined with Anthropic's cutting-edge models and agentic tools, offers clients a powerful pathway to unlocking innovative AI-native solutions and moving from experimentation to a truly AI-native enterprise — establishing a distinct market advantage that drives sustainable growth.

"We're excited to welcome EPAM as an Anthropic services partner. Building on its deep engineering heritage, EPAM has trained more than 20,000 EPAMers on Claude and is scaling a dedicated practice toward 10,000 certified architects. Together, we're helping enterprises strengthen operational resilience and meet their business objectives by taking AI from concept to production across Claude, Claude Code, Claude Security, and our Agent SDK," said Phil Samenuk, Head of Partnerships at Anthropic.

Discover how EPAM and Anthropic team up to deliver enterprise transformation through building safety with applied AI by visiting: www.epam.com/anthropic.

About EPAM Systems, Inc.

EPAM (NYSE: EPAM) is a global leader in AI transformation engineering and integrated consulting, serving Forbes Global 2000 companies and ambitious startups. With over thirty years of expertise in custom software, product and platform engineering, EPAM empowers organizations to become AI-Native enterprises, driving measurable value from innovation and digital investments. Recognized by industry benchmarks and leading analysts as a leader in AI, EPAM delivers globally while engaging locally, making the future real for clients, partners, and employees.

We are proud to be recognized by Forbes, Glassdoor, Newsweek, Time Magazine, Great Place to Work and kununu as a Most Loved Workplace around the world.

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, developments relating to the war in Ukraine and escalation of the war in the surrounding region, political and civil unrest or military action in the geographies where we conduct business and operate, difficult conditions in global capital markets, foreign exchange markets, global trade, and the broader economy, the adoption and implementation of artificial intelligence technologies by EPAM and its clients, and the effect that these events may have on client demand and our revenues, operations, access to capital, and profitability. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the factors discussed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made based on information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.