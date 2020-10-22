EPAM'S Katerina Molchanova Wins Silver in the 13th Annual 2020 Women in Business and the Professions World Awards®

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, announced today that Women World Awards has named Katerina Molchanova a Silver winner, for the category Engineering and Technology, in the 13th Annual 2020 Women in Business and the Professions World Awards®.

The coveted annual Women World Awards program encompasses the world's best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, and milestones from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.

Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2020 award winners. Winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during a virtual awards ceremony in December.

Katerina Molchanova, Senior Director of Intelligent Automation for EPAM Continuum, was recognized in the category of Engineering and Technology for her work directing a global team to promote collaboration, education, and technology communication. Leading EPAM's Intelligent Automation (IA) practice, Katerina manages a global team of practitioners that provide unique automation at-scale engineering solutions to help EPAM's clients solve their specific business challenges. A true role model, she actively participates as a mentor in EPAM's award-winning Manager Mentorship Program and as a speaker at many global town halls and conferences, including WorkFusion Ascend and UiPath Forward.

"It is such an incredible rarity to have a woman recognized in the field of engineering, tech, automation and IA. We are especially proud of Katerina for receiving this year's Women in Business Award in Engineering and Technology," said Elaina Shekhter, CMO & Head of Strategy at EPAM Systems. "We have many talented female leaders in EPAM with deep technology expertise who continually demonstrate excellence in their field, successfully lead global teams, and make the time to mentor the next generation of leaders."

For a complete list of the 2020 Women World Award winners announced visit https://womenworldawards.com/winners/2020-business-awards-winners/

