ePayPolicy Announces the Release of Payables Connect - Automating Payables Reconciliation for Insurance

AUSTIN, Texas, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today ePayPolicy announced the release of Payables Connect , the newest innovation in their suite of insurance payment and reconciliation products. Leveraging ePay's existing integrations and machine learning technology, Payables Connect completely automates the reconciliation, creation, and payment of due payables.

"Payables are a time and resource strain for insurance companies," said CEO Mark Engels. "For many, it's a cumbersome process with predominantly manual touchpoints, and often dozens of dedicated headcounts. We can alleviate a lot of that burden for accounting offices of all sizes."

Featuring machine-learning assisted document scanning, matching, and automated reconciliation with existing accounting systems, Payables Connect is built to remove much of the time-intensive matching processes common with market statements and invoices to process payables.

"Payables Connect reads and learns from each individual statement," said CTO Nish Modi. "The beauty of the technology is it's continuously learning and improving. We're very excited about where this technology can take the industry as a whole."

ePayPolicy's founders experienced firsthand the operational pains of check collection and manual reconciliation in insurance. This led to the company's first product - customizable, online payment pages that match the insurance company's brand.

Payables Connect continues that spirit of innovation in an industry that is primed and hungry for digital payments and automated back-office operations.

Additional capabilities - like industry-specific management system integrations, custom API connections, network payables, and more - have been added as ePayPolicy's customer base has grown to over 6,500 insurance companies. ePayPolicy introduced CheckMate , an automated check reconciliation solution that also utilizes machine learning, in 2022.

Payables Connect is the next of several products that Modi's team has planned, with the goal of continuing to streamline the accounts payable, receivables and disbursement experience for customers in the insurance industry.

"We want to be the place our customers go to reconcile their payables and receivables and tie it all together with their existing accounting solutions," said Modi. "We're committed to building an industry-wide network that securely moves money and the associated data in an efficient manner throughout the insurance industry."

Key Features

Automatic scanning, batching and reconciliation of open payables - no more manual hunting through stacks of paper

Pre-built integrations automatically write back into your accounting system

Generate a payment through ePayPolicy's payable network or with ACH or a mailed check with a click

Drastically reduces the time and headcount needed to process carrier statements

Flexible processing and exception rules make it work for any accounting process

About ePayPolicy

ePayPolicy offers easier payment tools, built for insurance. ePayPolicy's products bring insurance payments up to speed for agencies, carriers, MGAs and PFCs, with secure online payment pages, automated check processing, payables reconciliation. 6,500+ insurance companies trust ePayPolicy and their expert, live support team to handle their payments every day. Learn more: ePayPolicy.com

