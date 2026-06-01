EPC Power Appoints Tim Mahoney and Eric Schwartz to Board of Directors

POWAY, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EPC Power, a leader in digital power infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Tim Mahoney and Eric Schwartz to its Board of Directors, strengthening the company's leadership as it continues to scale in high-growth markets.

Tim Mahoney brings more than 40 years of executive leadership experience in aerospace and advanced technology. He most recently served as CEO of Honeywell Aerospace, where he led the company's largest strategic business group and drove significant growth across OEM and aftermarket segments—doubling operating margins and advancing next-generation technologies. Over his 25-year tenure at Honeywell, Mahoney held multiple senior roles, including Senior Vice President of Digital Transformation, President of several business units, and Chief Technology Officer. He began his career at Sikorsky Aircraft and currently serves on the Board of Directors at Resolute Holdings.

Eric Schwartz adds more than two decades of experience in the global data center industry and currently serves as CEO of CyrusOne. Prior to this role, he held multiple leadership positions at Equinix, including President of EMEA, where he helped drive significant growth and establish the company as a leading data center provider in the region. At CyrusOne, Schwartz has led the development of advanced infrastructure, including AI-optimized deployments designed to support AI and hyperscale workloads.

"We are proud to welcome Tim and Eric to the EPC Power Board of Directors," said Jim Fusaro, CEO of EPC Power. "Their combined expertise across aerospace, digital infrastructure, and large-scale data center operations will be instrumental as we continue expanding our technology leadership and supporting the growing demands of AI-driven energy systems."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the EPC Power Board and excited about the company's direction," said Tim Mahoney. "With its strong technology foundation and collaborative culture, EPC Power is well positioned for continued growth and innovation."

"EPC Power is uniquely positioned to play a critical role in enabling reliable, high-performance infrastructure for advanced digital systems," said Eric Schwartz. "I look forward to contributing to the company's strategy and supporting its growth as demand for AI infrastructure accelerates."

The addition of Mahoney and Schwartz reflects EPC Power's continued commitment to building a world-class leadership team to guide its next phase of growth.

About EPC Power

EPC Power Corp. (EPC Power) is a power solutions platform that develops high-performance power conversion systems for mission-critical applications, including data centers, utility-scale energy storage, and microgrids. EPC Power's solutions are designed to deliver reliable, resilient, and secure energy for demanding applications, including AI-driven workloads and grid stability use cases supported by EPC Power's Agile Grid Forming™ technology. Visit EPCPower.com for more information.

SOURCE EPC Power Corp.