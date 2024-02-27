EPC Power Completes 3,000th CAB1000 Inverter

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EPC Power, a leading provider of power conversion solutions, is proud to announce the completion of its 3,000th CAB1000 utility-grade solar and storage inverter unit, marking a significant milestone in the company's history.

EPC Power celebrates the completion of Unit 3,000 with Fluence

The 3,000th unit, a CAB1000 model, was specially crafted at EPC Power's state-of-the-art facility in Greenville, SC, where the company has been producing cutting-edge power conversion solutions since its establishment two years ago. This milestone underscores EPC Power's commitment to US manufacturing and its dedication to providing reliable and scalable solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

When EPC Power embarked on this journey in San Diego County, California, the goal was to revolutionize the world's power conversion landscape. Today, EPC Power stands as the largest premier utility-scale inverter manufacturer in North America, with inverters deployed in 46 countries across the globe.

With manufacturing and support office locations in California, South Carolina, and Finland, EPC Power is proudly powering projects in Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia, South America, and North America, including the United States. The completion of the 3,000th CAB1000 unit represents a testament to EPC Power's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the completion of our 3,000th CAB1000 inverter. Reaching this milestone is a testament to our customers, our industry, and to the hard work and dedication of our employees, specifically the team here in Greenville," said Devin Dilley, CEO of EPC Power. "With this achievement, we are reconfirming our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, and we are honored to have Fluence, one of our key customers, present during this momentous occasion."

The CAB1000 is renowned for its exceptional performance, boasting a maximum conversion efficiency of 99% and a modular, flexible configuration that allows for scalability from 1 to 6 MW. With features such as easy maintenance, extended warranty options, and advanced grid support capabilities, the CAB1000 is the preferred choice for developers of utility-grade energy storage systems in both UL and IEC markets. CAB1000 inverters are being used by leading battery storage providers, such as Fluence.

"Over the years, Fluence and EPC Power have partnered on some of the largest, most complex grid-scale battery storage systems in the world." said John Zahurancik, President, Americas, at Fluence. "We are proud to support their continued scaling of high quality, US manufacturing. This aligns perfectly with Fluence's commitment to building a competitive domestic supply chain to complement our global reach. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership in the future."

As EPC Power celebrates the completion of its 3,000th CAB1000 unit, the company remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of power conversion technology and delivering superior solutions that empower its customers and contribute to a more sustainable future.

For more information about EPC Power and its range of power conversion solutions, visit www.epcpower.com.

