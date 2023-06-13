EPCOR AWARDED NATIONAL RECOGNITION FOR SAFETY RECORD

News provided by

Epcor Utilities Inc.

13 Jun, 2023, 14:00 ET

Texas Gas Team Earns American Gas Association's Safety Achievement Award

MAGNOLIA, Texas, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - EPCOR USA Inc. (EPCOR) earned the American Gas Association's (AGA) 2022 Safety Achievement Award, which is given to AGA members who have surpassed the industry standards for specific safety requirements. In 2022, EPCOR's natural gas team in Magnolia, Texas completed the year without an incident and a Days Away, Restricted, or Transferred (DART) rate of zero, despite the 17-person team working more than 34,400 hours. EPCOR received the award at the 2023 AGA Operations Conference held May 2023 in Grapevine.

EPCOR - 2022 AGA Safety Achievement Award Winner (CNW Group/Epcor Utilities Inc.)
EPCOR - 2022 AGA Safety Achievement Award Winner (CNW Group/Epcor Utilities Inc.)

"Our crews have consistently demonstrated a sound knowledge of industry standards and practices that keep them and our customers safe as they conduct work in a rapidly growing market," said David Billinger, Director of Operations for EPCOR's Texas gas operations. "I am incredibly proud of our team's commitment to going above and beyond what is required of them in terms of safety and earning this prestigious award."

In addition to the hours worked, the EPCOR gas team made critical and innovative improvements to their operations that attributed to their pristine safety record including:

  • Implementing the Smith System driving training program, which led to zero vehicle claims despite over 300,000 miles driven.

  • Digitizing safety and inspection forms to allow for a more streamlined review process and developed a real-time dashboard to identify and mitigate abnormal operating conditions.

  • Creating an independent manual of supplemental procedures and training exercises to exceed the minimum requirements outlined in regulatory code.

EPCOR acquired its Texas natural gas operations in 2017 and has since experienced significant growth, averaging over 12 percent growth year-over-year and surpassing 13 percent last year when it connected nearly 2,800 new contracted lots to its distribution system. Today, EPCOR serves over 6,000 active natural gas meters across nine counties in the greater Houston Metro Area. This marks the first year that EPCOR has applied for and earned this award.

Every year the AGA presents its members with the Safety Achievement award who have had zero employee fatalities, have a DART-incident rate and OSHA-recordable rate lower than the industry average for their respective segment.

About EPCOR USA

EPCOR USA is among the largest private utilities in the Southwest, providing water, wastewater and natural gas service to approximately 800,000 people across 42 communities and 18 counties in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. With corporate offices in Phoenix, EPCOR USA employs approximately 525 people.

About the American Gas Association

The AGA, founded in 1918, represents more than 200 local energy companies that deliver clean natural gas throughout the United States. There are more than 77 million residential, commercial and industrial natural gas customers in the U.S., of which 96 percent — more than 74 million customers — receive their gas from AGA members. AGA is an advocate for natural gas utility companies and their customers and provides a broad range of programs and services for member natural gas pipelines, marketers, gatherers, international natural gas companies, and industry associates. Today, natural gas meets nearly one-third of the United States' energy needs.   

SOURCE Epcor Utilities Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.